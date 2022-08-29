MINNEAPOLIS -- A 24-year-old Hamel, Minnesota woman is accused of absconding with her baby during a parental visitation at a Shakopee government center Tuesday. The baby has since been found safe.Zenitra Forester was charged Wednesday with one felony count of kidnapping, which carries a potential maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. According to charges, Forester was allowed to hold her child during a scheduled visitation at the Scott County Government Center. She then allegedly ran out with the child on foot, with a child protection services worker chasing after her. The worker lost sight of her after several blocks....

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO