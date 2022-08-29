Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Minnesota News
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
ktoe.com
Mankato Man Arrested For Drug Possession, Firearm Violation
On 08/30/22 Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents were conducting surveillance looking for 45 year old Michael Benard Eken of Mankato. Eken had an active felony warrant for 3rd degree drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm after he failed to appear for a release conditions violation hearing. Eken plead guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in July and agreed to a 60 month prison sentence. He was released on conditions until his sentencing in November.
KIMT
Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
KEYC
Gofundme created for boy injured in gun safe accident
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Go Fund Me has been created to help support the family of a Mankato boy critically injured in a gun safe accident. According to the fundraiser, Samuel Carver was in a family member’s shop over the weekend helping with the delivery of a new gun safe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southern Minnesota News
Dog dies after owner left it in vehicle, say charges
A Fairmont man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly left his dog in his vehicle, leading to the animal’s death. Bruce Russell Grotte, 68, was charged with animal mistreatment-torture Thursday in Martin County Court. A criminal complaint says a Fairmont veterinarian called police to report that Grotte had...
Vulnerable man separated from group at State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Authorities say a vulnerable man got separated from his group at the State Fair Tuesday, and they're asking the public's help to find him.Brian Nienstadt, 60, was wearing a black shirt and dark colored shorts, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. He is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds.Nienstadt is from the Mankato area.Anyone with information should call local authorities or the State Fair Police Department.
Rice County warns of 'disturbing trend' after rash of motorcycle crashes
Rice County officials are warning motorcycle drivers to take caution amid an increase in serious crashes. In a Thursday announcement, the county – which includes Faribault and the surrounding areas south of the Twin Cities – highlighted what it called a "disturbing" trend in motorcycle crashes. So far...
Southern Minnesota News
Charges: Mother covered in vomit left baby with random neighbor
A Mankato mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her baby with a random neighbor. Deanna Joy Geyer, 32, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with child neglect and child endangerment, both gross misdemeanors. A criminal complaint says Geyer knocked on her neighbor’s door just before 11...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kvrr.com
Two Apple Valley Men Arrested For Drugs During Garage Break-In Investigation
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two men from Apple Valley, Minnesota are arrested in Fargo on drug charges and ties to a garage break-in. 28-year-old Ahmed Osman and 24-year-old Ubah Osman were stopped late Saturday night after their vehicle was identified in security footage from the 3400 block of 14th Avenue South.
Charges filed against mother after baby taken from Shakopee gov't center
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 24-year-old Hamel, Minnesota woman is accused of absconding with her baby during a parental visitation at a Shakopee government center Tuesday. The baby has since been found safe.Zenitra Forester was charged Wednesday with one felony count of kidnapping, which carries a potential maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. According to charges, Forester was allowed to hold her child during a scheduled visitation at the Scott County Government Center. She then allegedly ran out with the child on foot, with a child protection services worker chasing after her. The worker lost sight of her after several blocks....
Scott County Sheriff: Infant, woman accused of abducting him both found safe
The Scott County Sheriff reported Wednesday morning that 9-month old Jahki Forester who was abducted on Tuesday had been found safe, along with his mother. It’s unclear where the two were found after they were last spotted in Shakopee.
Southern Minnesota News
New Ulm’s Lamplighter Bar & Grill damaged in fire
The Lamplighter Bar & Grill in New Ulm was damaged by fire early Friday morning. The New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to 214 N Minnesota St at 12:49 a.m. for smoke coming from the Lamplighter building. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the building. NUFD had the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America
Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
KAAL-TV
Man faces several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted
(KSTP) – A Minneapolis man is facing several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted by him. As previously reported, Cannon Falls police were called to a Casey’s store at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on a report of a woman crying in the bathroom, saying she’d been abducted.
Southern Minnesota News
Woman charged with embezzling from Albert Lea Housing Authority
A woman is charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann, 44, was charged in August in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis with theft from a program that receives federal funding. She worked for the agency at the time of the alleged thefts.
Minnesota Man Charged For Pointing Gun At Neighbor Kids
This story is absolutely crazy and scary. A Minnesota man has been charged after pointing a gun at some kids in his neighborhood. It has been a scary few weeks in Minnesota, with frightening crime stories making headlines. A good example of this was a recent incident at the Mall of America. A man armed with a rifle robbed a store inside the mall before being tackled by police.
KEYC
Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office seeking public input on body cameras
The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public input on the use of body cameras for deputies. The department is in the process of purchasing the cameras, but a written policy is required to be in place before the technology can be implemented. A draft policy can be viewed here. Copies are also available at the sheriff’s office.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Man arrested on abduction suspicion
Cannon Falls Police Saturday rescued a woman in her 30s who reporting being abducted. A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested and is facing charges related to the abduction and flight from police officers. At approximately 10:48 a.m., police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom of a...
willmarradio.com
Morton man injured when his motorcycle strikes deer near Gaylord
(Gaylord MN-) A Morton man was hurt Tuesday when his motorcycle struck a deer in Sibley County. The state patrol says at 1:40 p.m. 24-year-old Dustin Arredondo was driving his Harley northbound on Highway 22 south of Gaylord when he struck the deer. Arredondo was taken to the Mankato Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 1