Mankato, MN

Mankato Man Arrested For Drug Possession, Firearm Violation

On 08/30/22 Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Agents were conducting surveillance looking for 45 year old Michael Benard Eken of Mankato. Eken had an active felony warrant for 3rd degree drug possession and felon in possession of a firearm after he failed to appear for a release conditions violation hearing. Eken plead guilty to felon in possession of a firearm in July and agreed to a 60 month prison sentence. He was released on conditions until his sentencing in November.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Gofundme created for boy injured in gun safe accident

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Go Fund Me has been created to help support the family of a Mankato boy critically injured in a gun safe accident. According to the fundraiser, Samuel Carver was in a family member’s shop over the weekend helping with the delivery of a new gun safe.
MANKATO, MN
Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Dog dies after owner left it in vehicle, say charges

A Fairmont man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly left his dog in his vehicle, leading to the animal’s death. Bruce Russell Grotte, 68, was charged with animal mistreatment-torture Thursday in Martin County Court. A criminal complaint says a Fairmont veterinarian called police to report that Grotte had...
FAIRMONT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Vulnerable man separated from group at State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Authorities say a vulnerable man got separated from his group at the State Fair Tuesday, and they're asking the public's help to find him.Brian Nienstadt, 60, was wearing a black shirt and dark colored shorts, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. He is 5-foot-6 and 135 pounds.Nienstadt is from the Mankato area.Anyone with information should call local authorities or the State Fair Police Department.  
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Mother covered in vomit left baby with random neighbor

A Mankato mother is facing charges after she allegedly left her baby with a random neighbor. Deanna Joy Geyer, 32, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with child neglect and child endangerment, both gross misdemeanors. A criminal complaint says Geyer knocked on her neighbor’s door just before 11...
MANKATO, MN
kvrr.com

Two Apple Valley Men Arrested For Drugs During Garage Break-In Investigation

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two men from Apple Valley, Minnesota are arrested in Fargo on drug charges and ties to a garage break-in. 28-year-old Ahmed Osman and 24-year-old Ubah Osman were stopped late Saturday night after their vehicle was identified in security footage from the 3400 block of 14th Avenue South.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Charges filed against mother after baby taken from Shakopee gov't center

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 24-year-old Hamel, Minnesota woman is accused of absconding with her baby during a parental visitation at a Shakopee government center Tuesday. The baby has since been found safe.Zenitra Forester was charged Wednesday with one felony count of kidnapping, which carries a potential maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. According to charges, Forester was allowed to hold her child during a scheduled visitation at the Scott County Government Center. She then allegedly ran out with the child on foot, with a child protection services worker chasing after her. The worker lost sight of her after several blocks....
SHAKOPEE, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm’s Lamplighter Bar & Grill damaged in fire

The Lamplighter Bar & Grill in New Ulm was damaged by fire early Friday morning. The New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to 214 N Minnesota St at 12:49 a.m. for smoke coming from the Lamplighter building. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the building. NUFD had the...
NEW ULM, MN
Bring Me The News

Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
WOODBURY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Woman charged with embezzling from Albert Lea Housing Authority

A woman is charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority. Marcie Marie Thumann, 44, was charged in August in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis with theft from a program that receives federal funding. She worked for the agency at the time of the alleged thefts.
ALBERT LEA, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Charged For Pointing Gun At Neighbor Kids

This story is absolutely crazy and scary. A Minnesota man has been charged after pointing a gun at some kids in his neighborhood. It has been a scary few weeks in Minnesota, with frightening crime stories making headlines. A good example of this was a recent incident at the Mall of America. A man armed with a rifle robbed a store inside the mall before being tackled by police.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Semi-involved crash on Hwy 22

MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A collision between a semi and a motorcycle near Mapleton has left one man fighting for his life. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. last night. According to the State Patrol report, the motorcyclist, Ronald Lee Feye, 61, of Minnesota Lake, was traveling northbound on Highway 22 and the semi was traveling southbound when the two collided.
MAPLETON, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office seeking public input on body cameras

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public input on the use of body cameras for deputies. The department is in the process of purchasing the cameras, but a written policy is required to be in place before the technology can be implemented. A draft policy can be viewed here. Copies are also available at the sheriff’s office.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Man arrested on abduction suspicion

Cannon Falls Police Saturday rescued a woman in her 30s who reporting being abducted. A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested and is facing charges related to the abduction and flight from police officers. At approximately 10:48 a.m., police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom of a...
willmarradio.com

Morton man injured when his motorcycle strikes deer near Gaylord

(Gaylord MN-) A Morton man was hurt Tuesday when his motorcycle struck a deer in Sibley County. The state patrol says at 1:40 p.m. 24-year-old Dustin Arredondo was driving his Harley northbound on Highway 22 south of Gaylord when he struck the deer. Arredondo was taken to the Mankato Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MORTON, MN

