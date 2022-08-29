Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Thursday night Penn State-Purdue thriller
Kirk Herbstreit was pleased with how the Penn State-Purdue game on Thursday night went, much like the neutral fans who watched. The game ended up going back and forth with a game-winning drive from Penn State QB Sean Clifford. The Nittany Lions scored with just under 1 minute to go in the game, winning 35-31.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reacts to Penn State's thrilling win over Purdue
James Franklin put it best when he described quarterback Sean Clifford’s performance as “gutsy.”. The Nittany Lions signal caller found sweet redemption after a pick-6 suffered earlier in the game. Clifford led Penn State on a game-winning drive that saw him complete 6-of-7 passes for 73 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass with under a minute left.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg McElroy provides the one problem he sees for Ohio State entering 2022
Greg McElroy knows Ohio State is good, but if the Buckeyes want to reach their ultimate goal of a national championship, a few areas need to be improved in 2022. While a lot of attention has been made to new DC and Jim Knowles’ work with the defense, McElroy highlighted a different area as a problem for the Buckeyes. He sees an offensive line that needs to man up and be more physical this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer's next coaching stop? Dan Patrick says 'keep an eye on' Nebraska
Urban Meyer has been one of the best college coaches since his debut with Bowling Green in 2011. The 58-year-old’s resume includes three national championships: two with the University of Florida (2006/2008) and one with Ohio State (2014). Overall, Meyer owns a career college coaching record of 187-32 (.854)....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: After escape at Purdue, linemen, true freshmen need to break out vs. Ohio
I want to feel sorry for the Ohio Bobcats 8 days from now. Why? Because I want to see Penn State’s offensive line pummel somebody. Anybody. A Group of 5 school that finished 106th nationally in rushing defense last year will do. Also, I want the Nittany Lions’ true freshman backs and backup quarterback to see plenty of action in a confidence-boosting scenario after their debuts Thursday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Scott Frost, Nebraska turn in 'damaging' performance in Ireland, says ESPN's Matt Barrie
Scott Frost had a damaging performance in Nebraska’s season-opening loss in Ireland, says ESPN’s Matt Barrie. Nebraska gave up a lead to Northwestern and ended up losing to Northwestern by 3 points, 31-28, in Week 0. Barrie wondered why Frost went for an onside kick and attributed that decision to Nebraska’s loss.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Notre Dame-Ohio State in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the outcome of all the games in Week 1, and that includes the primetime battle between Notre Dame and Ohio State. Right out of the gate, it will be a top-5 battle between the No. 2 Buckeyes and the No. 5 Fighting Irish. However, the game is not currently projected to be particularly close.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple comments on Gabe Ervin Jr.'s absence during Nebraska's Week 0 loss
Mark Whipple would like to see one of his players back in action. The offensive coordinator gave an update on running back Gabe Ervin Jr. Whipple revealed Wednesday that the 6-foot, 215-pound Ervin did not play against Northwestern because of injury. Ervin is coming off a season-ending knee injury last...
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Key Notre Dame lineman questionable for Saturday's game versus Ohio State
Notre Dame could be without one of its top players Saturday. Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Thursday that top offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson remains questionable heading into the top 5 matchup. He practiced the past two days but was not full-go in either instance. Working without one...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State Football: 5 reasons the Buckeyes will crush the Irish
With their team in one of the biggest matchups of the season in Week 1, Ohio State fans can be forgiven if they’re a little nervous. The Buckeyes’ matchup with Notre Dame is easily one of the must-see games of Week 1 — and of the season, for that matter. But just because the Fighting Irish open the season at No. 5 in the nation doesn’t mean they’re much of a match for the Buckeyes. Ohio State is a 17.5-point favorite for many reasons.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Illinois All-American LB J Leman explains what makes RB Chase Brown special
Illinois opened up the 2022 season with a sound beating of Wyoming, 38-6 behind a strong performance from running back Chase Brown. Brown had a huge game against the Cowboys, rushing for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Fighting Illini’s victory last Saturday. His improvement did not go unnoticed.
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
College football punter has already produced worst fake punt of 2022
It is Thursday night in Week 1 of the college football season. And yet, we already have the worst fake punt of the season, and that’s not a joke. In Thursday’s action, UCF is hosting South Carolina State. Already trailing 7-0, SC State dialed up a fake punt on 4th-and-19 as the announcers are heard opining that it is probably not the right time for a fake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts, Nebraska AD, still committed to Scott Frost's future with football program
Trev Alberts was asked about the status of Scott Frost’s position with the football team after seeing rumors on social media. He gave his thoughts on it per Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha-World Herald. Nebraska fans are starting to get restless with Frost, who lost 31-28 on Saturday to...
saturdaytradition.com
College football fans react to incredible Penn State-Purdue finish
Penn State ended up beating Purdue on an incredible late-game drive. That was Sean Clifford’s best drive, too, and he saved it for the end to beat Purdue. Clifford led the Nittany Lions, completing 6-of-7 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown pass. It was redemption of sorts after the pick-6 earlier. This was a significant road win for the Nittany Lions.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Ohio State RB waived by San Francisco 49ers, claimed by new team
The San Francisco 49ers made a surprising move Thursday when they cut former Ohio State running back Trey Sermon. Sermon didn’t make a huge impact last year, however, it was still surprising that the team cut him after just one year in the league. 49ers general manager John Lynch...
saturdaytradition.com
A bold prediction for each B1G Week 1 game
While 3 teams jumped the gun in Week 0, the B1G race begins in earnest in Week 1. Which is good news for the Bold Predictions department, because we’ve had a week to sit around and ponder these games. We’ve got a bold prediction for every B1G Week 1 game, and sometimes, we had to dig deep to get bold. Some of these will come to pass, and some of these will age faster than leftover pizza in the fridge. Either way, we’re starting bold for Week 1.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame QB, responds to large spread entering Ohio State game
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner addressed being the heavy underdog heading into the Week 1 matchup against Ohio State. Notre Dame will have a chip on its shoulder for the game because of the odds and Buchner embraced that role. Not too many people are picking Notre Dame to win the game and Buchner understood that.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of North Dakota-Nebraska duel in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI is back at it again. The winner of North Dakota-Nebraska has now been predicted. Nebraska is still searching for Scott Frost’s 1st winning season after a 3-9 finish in 2021. The Cornhuskers weren’t shy about giving him all the tools for success through the transfer portal.
saturdaytradition.com
Puke-6: Purdue CB Chis Jefferson has hilarious reaction when asked about viral moment
Purdue may not have won the game against Penn State, but the Boilermakers had a great showing from CB Chris Jefferson. He showed what leaving it all on the field means. Jefferson intercepted Penn State QB Sean Clifford, and took it all the back for a touchdown in the 2nd half. He was seen throwing up shortly after the 72-yard interception return.
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Cliffford comments on 'nasty win' over Purdue, overcoming adversity
Sean Clifford was Penn State’s hero in the final minutes of the Purdue game on Thursday. He led the Nittany Lions down the field and threw the game-winning touchdown to Keyvone Lee after dealing with injuries during the game. Clifford finished the game with 282 yards passing, 4 touchdowns,...
Comments / 0