Bennettsville, SC

Bennettsville man on bond for armed robbery makes 6th arrest in Marlboro County nightclub shooting

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville man who was out of jail on bond for multiple charges marks the sixth arrest in a deadly July shooting at a nightclub, according to deputies.

Omarion Ny-Sene Fair, also known as OD, is facing three charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning.

The 20-year-old’s bond has been denied. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for armed robbery, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy, along with assault and battery by mob, according to deputies.

Three people were injured and 28-year-old Lancetausha Pouncy killed after the July 24 shooting at the Spot Bar and Lounge, which is located across the street from Marlboro County High School.

Javonte Varquis Rollerson, Ra-Kem Dal-Von Townsend, Cody Wayne Erwin, Atais Ja Ni Taylor and D Shiem Tymaude McClean have also been charged with attempted murder.

