Fulfilling a terminally ill veteran's final dream

Navy veteran JosephTeeny is expected to live less than six months, but that didn’t stop him from reaching out to a program to fulfill his final dream.

Teeny, from Troutdale, Oregon, enjoyed 10 days in Hawaii in June, creating final and lasting memories with his family, thanks to the Dream Foundation , the only national dream-granting organization for terminally ill adults.

Teeny dreamed of visiting Hawaii with his wife, Reena, their adult children, Jasmine and Jacob, and their South Korean exchange student, Joy, who they affectionately refer to as their bonus child, according to a VA news release.

In addition to spending time with his loved ones and celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary with Reena, Teeny also dreamed of a visit to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. He served in the Navy from 1991-1995 as a hospital corpsman and feels deeply connected to his fellow seamen who lost their lives there.

A special tour was arranged and led by David “Duna“ Hodge, a fellow veteran who is a community relations manager at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Prior to their departure, Karla Azcuy, interim director of Portland VA, along with Tiffany Knight and Shaun Benson, honored and celebrated Teeny by hosting a Dream Delivery at Teeny’s residence in Troutdale, Oregon.

In addition to presenting Teeny with a challenge coin and a Dreams for Veterans pin, Knight and Benson arranged for the participation of the Oregon Patriot Guard, a visit from Troutdale Mayor Randy Lauer, and limousine service to the airport when the family departed on their Dream trip.

“We had such a smooth trip,” Teeny said. “From the Dream delivery to the last day, everyone who helped genuinely wanted to do it. The authentic love we were given was unbelievable. The amazing people involved overdid what we could ask of them.”

Launched in 2015 to tailor the Dream experience for veterans and their families, the program honors veterans' service by fulfilling their final dream.

In 2016, the foundation formed a strategic partnership with VA to improve the lives of veterans with life-limiting illnesses by facilitating positive events and providing motivational support.

