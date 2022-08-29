Read full article on original website
delaware.gov
Flag Lowering for International Overdose Awareness Day
Flag Lowering for International Overdose Awareness Day. Governor Carney has ordered the Delaware flag to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from sunrise to sunset, in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, as declared by Senate Joint Resolution 6. We encourage local governments, businesses and Delawareans to...
delaware.gov
DNREC to Reopen The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park Sept. 1
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Bayside Beach to Remain Closed for Shorebird Migration Through Oct. 1. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will reopen The Point at Cape Henlopen State Park, including a stretch of ocean beach and dunes, and a half-mile along the bay shoreline on Thursday, Sept. 1. The bayside beach will remain closed until Oct. 1 for use by shorebirds migrating south for the winter.
delaware.gov
Governor Carney Announces Central Delaware Career Expo
Governor Carney on Tuesday announced a family-friendly career fair for youth and adults to explore careers in construction, health care, education, public service, and more. The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo is a one-day event on September 21 that will expose middle school students, and adults looking for a career change, to training programs and career paths in many high-demand industries. The Expo will be held at the Blue Hen Corporate Complex in Dover.
delaware.gov
The State Map Collection
The State Map Collection includes several dated and undated maps of areas in Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and other surrounding areas. Some maps are of Delaware Bay, the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, military forts, and major cities. Pomeroy and Beers’ Atlas of the State of Delaware, depicting Delaware by the hundreds, is also part of this collection.
delaware.gov
DPH Announces First Human Case Of West Nile Virus Of The Year In Sussex County Man
DOVER, DE (Aug. 31, 2022) – The Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing this year’s first human case of West Nile Virus (WNV), in a 78-year-old Sussex County man. West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne illness that can cause serious health problems. In addition to the first...
delaware.gov
October Declared Delaware Cybersecurity Awareness Month
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. October Declared Delaware Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Register for Activities Statewide throughout October 2022. Dover, Del. — With recent global breaches and geopolitical cyber-attacks on the rise, Governor John Carney declared October as Delaware Cybersecurity Awareness Month to highlight the importance of education for citizens and businesses. With our current physical world intertwined with the digital world, basic cyber awareness is no longer an option to fight off bad actors. The disruption of access to financial, utility, or consumer services are no longer simply an inconvenience, but a risk for individuals’ privacy to be exposed and identities stolen. As a community, we must all be vigilant to protect our own and each other’s digital information. The Delaware Department of Technology and Information, along with its partners, have developed month-long activities for all ages to bring awareness of cyber threats, protection methods, and response actions. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an opportunity to bring more focus and understanding of cybersecurity at different levels from basic to advanced. In the month of October, ALL Delaware citizens, students, business owners, and employees can participate in various events being offered throughout the State. These include presentations, educational workshops for seniors, on-site expert events, and conferences. As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, DTI is also hosting our 13th Annual Secure Delaware workshop to provide training for citizens, businesses, students, and government employees. This free, in-person event will be held Tuesday, October 4th from 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the University of Delaware’s Clayton Hall. All activities and information on how to register can be found on DTI’s award-winning cyber website DigiKnow.Delaware.gov.
delaware.gov
Delaware Division Of Public Health Re-Accredited As Nationally Accredited Public Health Agency
DOVER, DE (Aug 31, 2022) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing that it has been re-accredited by the national Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). The Board formally issued Delaware’s continued accreditation status on Aug. 18. In maintaining its accreditation status for another five years, DPH has demonstrated that it meets PHAB’s quality standards and measures. Delaware is among only 22 percent of the accredited public health departments in the country to earn continued accreditation this year.
delaware.gov
Division Of Public Health Releases Information On 2020 Delaware Unintentional Drug Overdose Deaths
DOVER, DE (August 30, 2022) – The Division of Public Health (DPH) is releasing a 2020 State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS) fact sheet on all drug overdose deaths that occurred in Delaware. This snapshot contains fatality data abstracted from the state’s Overdose Data to Action (OD2A) collaborative. DPH collects and analyzes unintentional drug overdose death data from death certificate information, medical examiner reports, forensic toxicology results, and law enforcement reports.
