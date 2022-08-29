Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. October Declared Delaware Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Register for Activities Statewide throughout October 2022. Dover, Del. — With recent global breaches and geopolitical cyber-attacks on the rise, Governor John Carney declared October as Delaware Cybersecurity Awareness Month to highlight the importance of education for citizens and businesses. With our current physical world intertwined with the digital world, basic cyber awareness is no longer an option to fight off bad actors. The disruption of access to financial, utility, or consumer services are no longer simply an inconvenience, but a risk for individuals’ privacy to be exposed and identities stolen. As a community, we must all be vigilant to protect our own and each other’s digital information. The Delaware Department of Technology and Information, along with its partners, have developed month-long activities for all ages to bring awareness of cyber threats, protection methods, and response actions. Cybersecurity Awareness Month is an opportunity to bring more focus and understanding of cybersecurity at different levels from basic to advanced. In the month of October, ALL Delaware citizens, students, business owners, and employees can participate in various events being offered throughout the State. These include presentations, educational workshops for seniors, on-site expert events, and conferences. As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, DTI is also hosting our 13th Annual Secure Delaware workshop to provide training for citizens, businesses, students, and government employees. This free, in-person event will be held Tuesday, October 4th from 8:15 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the University of Delaware’s Clayton Hall. All activities and information on how to register can be found on DTI’s award-winning cyber website DigiKnow.Delaware.gov.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO