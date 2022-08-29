ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Man hurt after shooting in Woodbridge, Prince William police investigating

By Will Gonzalez
 4 days ago

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting took place on Sunday, Aug. 28 on the 13900 block of Richmond Highway. A man was shot and taken to a local hospital before officers got to the scene.

People are asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates

