NME
‘The Sims 4’ reveals two DLC packs launching in September
The next set of downloadable content (DLC) for The Sims 4 has been revealed, with new fashion choices for children and desert-themed furniture on the way. Revealed last night (August 30), the next DLC for The Sims 4 is titled First Fits Kit, and will launch on September 1. As...
NME
‘God Of War Ragnarok’ will be making key changes to combat
New details for the revamped combat system in God Of War Ragnarok have been revealed, including new elemental attacks and a redesign for the shield. The information comes from GameInformer’s cover story posts about the game, where developers have shared footage and information with the publication. Lead combat designer Mihir Sheth explained that the long-running philosophy for the franchise’s battles has been that leading character Kratos “plays with his food”, which has guided the new additions and the ambition to imbue players with more options.
NME
‘The Callisto Protocol’ has cut its links with the ‘PUBG’ universe and I’m gutted about it
This Week in Games is a weekly column where Vikki Blake pulls apart the biggest stories in gaming each week. This week, she mourns the severing of the link between upcoming horror The Callisto Protocol and PUBG‘s peculiar universe. Few things have surprised me more in games than the...
NME
The best games of Gamescom 2022
Gamescom has returned to the Koelnmesse, marking the first time the monolithic games event has taken place in person since 2019. The Cologne-based show offered up a ton of great games for all tastes, and while we got to get our hands on several games behind the scenes, it’s hard to expect what will wow you.
NME
‘Scorn’ doesn’t demo well, but that’s a good thing
The Serbian development team behind first-person biopunk odyssey Scorn say that they designed the game around the concept of “being thrown into the world”. That is certainly the impression I received when entering a dark, questionably misty booth to preview the game at this year’s Gamescom. Hidden within the modular, septic halls of the Koelnmesse was an experience so oppositional and claustrophobic that, even after a few short minutes, it quickly made me feel like I was trapped inside a nightmare.
NME
‘Evil West’ is a shooter that’ll take you to hell and back
In Evil West, developer Flying Wild Hog presents an enticing premise. Imagine an action-adventure game set in the old American frontier, add a vampiric twist with over-the-top combat, and you’ve got the idea. Evil West is a classic Gothic Western gunslinger, taking the reins that Darkwatch left behind two decades ago with a suitably absurd premise. Going hands-on with a 30-minute demo at Gamescom 2022, it didn’t take long to become one of our most anticipated games this year.
NME
‘Rust’ adds brutal hardcore mode with September update
The latest September update for Rust will introduce a game-changing hardcore mode that will strip away the base game’s features. Arriving today (September 1) in the survival game, Facepunch Studios is adding a brand new hardcore game mode that is described as a “trimmed down, raw Rust experience.”
NME
Ubisoft confirms ‘Assassin’s Creed Mirage’ is the next ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game
Ubisoft has confirmed the title of the next Assassin’s Creed game, with more details on Assassin’s Creed Mirage due next week. Yesterday (September 1) an image shared unofficially made rounds on social media that seemingly confirmed Assassin’s Creed Mirage. At 5pm BST, Ubisoft then confirmed the news, promising a full reveal at next week’s Ubisoft Forward.
Best Minecraft shaders for version 1.19
Brighten up Minecraft with our list of the best Minecraft shaders. When you've been playing for a decade, Minecraft shaders are probably the second quickest way to fall back in love with its voxel worlds—right behind picking a new Minecraft texture pack. Whenever my latest build is starting to feel a little dull, or I'm plagued by a lack of inspiration, turning on a great set of shaders and staring directly into the god rays is a surefire cure. With that in mind, I'm going to help you get set up with some of the best Minecraft shaders out there. As with everything else in Minecraft modding, installing them is easier than ever.
NME
‘Destiny 2’ players are turning gold for childhood cancer awareness month
Destiny 2 players are banding together and applying gold shaders to their armour sets in support of childhood cancer awareness month. The showing of support started when one player posted on Dadstiny, a Facebook group for Dads who play Destiny. “May 2, 2020 my family and I lost my oldest...
NME
‘Fall’ review: high-concept horror hits hairy new heights
As high concepts go, Fall is pretty hard to top. We’ve seen people trapped in a canyon (127 Hours), trapped in a coffin (Buried), trapped on a desert island (Castaway), in space (Gravity), on a chairlift (Frozen, no not that one) and in the middle of the sea (The Shallows), but Fall takes survival horror even higher to trap two girls on a tiny platform on top of a whopping great TV tower.
NME
BTS’ upcoming ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan draws criticism for poor organisation
BTS‘ upcoming Busan concert, ‘Yet To Come’, has been flagged for poor organisation and safety concerns. The concert, first announced last week on August 24, is set to be held at the Busan Ilgwang Special Stage for free on October 15, in order to support the city’s bid to host the World City Expo in 2030.
NME
Listen to Suede’s stomping new single ‘That Boy On The Stage’
Suede have shared a new track called ‘That Boy On The Stage’ – you can listen to it below. The song will appear on the band’s ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’, which is due for release on September 16 via BMG (pre-order/pre-save here). “It’s about...
NME
K-drama ‘Big Mouth’ under fire for dialogue that allegedly perpetuates racial insensitivity
Crime-thriller K-drama Big Mouth has come under fire for dialogue that allegedly perpetuates racial insensitivity. In the second episode of Big Mouth, which first aired on July 30, the series’ main character Park Chang-ho (played by Lee Jong-suk) provokes a fellow inmate on death row, asking if his mother had seaweed soup after giving birth to him.
NME
Konami to announce a new game in “loved” series at Tokyo Game Show
Konami has announced its lineup for this year’s Japanese gaming event TGS (Tokyo Game Show) and has teased a potentially big new title. This has been noted on Konami’s official website, (spotted by @Nibellion on Twitter) and while it’s in Japanese, a translation to English states that it’s an entry in a series that’s “loved all around the world”. The announcement will take place September 16 at 3.30 PM JST / 5.30 AM BST, and will feature Japanese voice actor Yuki Kaji as a representative. It is currently unknown at the time of publication whether or not Kaji will also be starring in the title.
NME
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ loadout pricing may change
It appears that Call Of Duty: Warzone loadout prices may be dropping, as developer Raven Software hosts a fan vote. The vote was cast on Twitter, with a post that reads: “We loved the response to Titanium Trials, and we are contemplating bringing the Loadout price reduction at every circle to Battle Royale.” The final votes ended with 70 per cent are in favour of the change, with the minority of votes opting to stick with the current system.
Brands Are Playfully Tweeting The One Word That Best Describes Them, And I Am Thoroughly Amused
The latest viral meme trend.
NME
Role Model on ‘Cross Your Mind’: “It has a bit of a London vibe to it”
Role Model spoke to NME about new single ‘Cross Your Mind’ backstage at. , explaining the track has a “London vibe” to it. Watch our full video interview above. Released last week (August 26) ahead of Role Model’s (real name Tucker Pillsbury) stint headlining the Festival Republic Stage at the twin festivals, he told NME that the song was written to fill a gap in his setlist.
NME
‘Fortnite’ Play Your Way event rewards players with free loot
Fortnite is letting its players earn a collection of free loot with its new Play Your Way event, which is running now to the end of the week. Beginning today (September 1) and running through to September 6, Fortnite players can now log in and complete a series of Play Your Way quests in six creator-made games that will earn them free in-game rewards.
NME
‘Under The Waves’ is an intriguing aquatic adventure where all is not as it seems
Under The Waves opens with your character sinking gently down to the North Sea’s bed. Though protagonist Stan spends the descent chatting away with his boss, it’s difficult to pay attention to their harmless banter as the gorgeous setting to developer Parallel Studio’s upcoming narrative adventure unfurls before you.
