ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Front Office Sports

NFL Broadcasts Bringing in Record Ad Sales

Broadcasters paid astronomical prices for NFL rights — and early returns on ad prices are showing why. Media buyers are seeing record in-game rates for the upcoming season, and companies have been quick to buy up available inventory. Ad sales could bring in a total of around $7 billion...
NFL
Front Office Sports

MLB Seeking to Add Local Games to Streaming Service

Major League Baseball is seeking to rearrange its media ecosystem so local fans can take advantage of its streaming service. Local broadcasts have long been the property of regional sports networks — which means that along with national broadcasts, they’re blacked out on MLB TV. “I hope at...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Golic Jr.
Person
Grant Wahl
Person
Trey Wingo
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Dan Le Batard
Person
Kenny Mayne
Front Office Sports

CFP Committee Reportedly Could Vote to Move on Expansion

After over a year of stagnation — and failure to compromise — an expansion plan for the College Football Playoff may finally be formalized. On Friday, the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers, which includes one university president representative from every FBS conference and Notre Dame, will meet virtually to potentially vote on a new model, according to multiple reports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Front Office Sports

Serena Williams Quadruples ESPN’s Tennis TV Ratings

Serena Williams’ farewell tour in the U.S. Open is generating big TV ratings for ESPN. ESPN’s coverage of Williams’ straight-sets victory over Danka Kovinic Monday night averaged 2.7 million viewers. That’s nearly four times the viewership ESPN earned in the comparable prime-time window in 2021. It...
TENNIS
Front Office Sports

Stephen A. Smith Goes Outside ESPN For New Non-Sports Podcast

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is making one of his first moves beyond sports, launching a new podcast that will tackle politics, business, entertainment, social issues, and criminal justice. Smith is teaming with Audacy’s Cadence13 Partners to launch his new “Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith” podcast on September 26....
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nfl Network#Media Companies#Business Industry#Linus Business#Frontoffice Sports#Meadowlark Media#The Wall Street Journal#Vsin#Draftkings Meadowlark
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy