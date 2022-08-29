Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Broadcasts Bringing in Record Ad Sales
Broadcasters paid astronomical prices for NFL rights — and early returns on ad prices are showing why. Media buyers are seeing record in-game rates for the upcoming season, and companies have been quick to buy up available inventory. Ad sales could bring in a total of around $7 billion...
Big 12 Presses Media Rights Negotiations, But Formal Status Unclear
The arms race for the most valuable resource in the Power 5 — media rights revenue — continues. On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced that it will begin talks with current partners FOX and ESPN earlier than planned. In a statement to Front Office Sports, however, ESPN cautioned...
MLB Seeking to Add Local Games to Streaming Service
Major League Baseball is seeking to rearrange its media ecosystem so local fans can take advantage of its streaming service. Local broadcasts have long been the property of regional sports networks — which means that along with national broadcasts, they’re blacked out on MLB TV. “I hope at...
MLB・
LIV Golf Enlists David Ortiz To Welcome Fans To Boston Event
LIV Golf is turning to one of the most popular athletes in New England sports history to promote its Boston tournament: David “Big Papi” Ortiz. The Boston Red Sox legend will appear in a video for the LIV Golf Invitational Boston this weekend, according to Will Staeger, LIV’s chief media officer.
RELATED PEOPLE
CFP Committee Reportedly Could Vote to Move on Expansion
After over a year of stagnation — and failure to compromise — an expansion plan for the College Football Playoff may finally be formalized. On Friday, the College Football Playoff’s Board of Managers, which includes one university president representative from every FBS conference and Notre Dame, will meet virtually to potentially vote on a new model, according to multiple reports.
Serena Williams Quadruples ESPN’s Tennis TV Ratings
Serena Williams’ farewell tour in the U.S. Open is generating big TV ratings for ESPN. ESPN’s coverage of Williams’ straight-sets victory over Danka Kovinic Monday night averaged 2.7 million viewers. That’s nearly four times the viewership ESPN earned in the comparable prime-time window in 2021. It...
ESPN’s Troy Aikman, Joe Buck Produce Better Schedule For ‘MNF’
“Why would anybody pay an announcer $18 million a year.”. Ever since the billion-dollar spending spree for NFL announcer talent kicked off, that question has been asked by fans and sports business executives. The answer for ESPN is apparent since it lured Fox’s Troy Aikman and Joe Buck from rival...
Stephen A. Smith Goes Outside ESPN For New Non-Sports Podcast
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is making one of his first moves beyond sports, launching a new podcast that will tackle politics, business, entertainment, social issues, and criminal justice. Smith is teaming with Audacy’s Cadence13 Partners to launch his new “Know Mercy with Stephen A. Smith” podcast on September 26....
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports Chairman: NFL TV Ratings Are Speeding ‘Freight Train’
Throughout the TV business, there’s a lot of doom and gloom about TV ratings for news and entertainment falling off a cliff. But networks that broadcast live NFL games are all smiles heading into the new 2022 season. The NFL has emerged as the most popular property in all...
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0