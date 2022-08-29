ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Arkansas in Top 20 hardest-working states

By C.C. McCandless
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators.

According to a press release, they range from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident. Arkansas checked in at #20 in the rankings.

Source: WalletHub

Here is how The Natural State ranked in a few of the metrics:

  • 9 th – Average workweek hours
  • 18 th – Employment rate
  • 20 th – Annual volunteer hours per resident
  • 8 th – Average leisure time spent per day
Report: Arkansas near top for hiring and filling jobs

North Dakota, Alaska and Nebraska claimed the top three spots in the overall rankings. At the other end of the spectrum, New York Rhode Island and New Mexico comprised the bottom three.

The study found that American workers put in an average of 1,791 hours per year as of 2021, according to the World Economic Forum. That’s 442 hours per year more than Germans work, but 337 fewer than Mexicans do.

Even when given the chance to not work as hard, many Americans won’t. Americans forfeited an average of 4.6 paid days off in 2021.

The complete results of the report are available here .

