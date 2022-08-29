Report: Arkansas in Top 20 hardest-working states

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — To determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 10 key indicators.

According to a press release, they range from average workweek hours to share of workers with multiple jobs to annual volunteer hours per resident. Arkansas checked in at #20 in the rankings.

Here is how The Natural State ranked in a few of the metrics:

9 th – Average workweek hours

– Average workweek hours 18 th – Employment rate

– Employment rate 20 th – Annual volunteer hours per resident

– Annual volunteer hours per resident 8 th – Average leisure time spent per day

North Dakota, Alaska and Nebraska claimed the top three spots in the overall rankings. At the other end of the spectrum, New York Rhode Island and New Mexico comprised the bottom three.

The study found that American workers put in an average of 1,791 hours per year as of 2021, according to the World Economic Forum. That’s 442 hours per year more than Germans work, but 337 fewer than Mexicans do.

Even when given the chance to not work as hard, many Americans won’t. Americans forfeited an average of 4.6 paid days off in 2021.

The complete results of the report are available here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.