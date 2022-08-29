ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Front Office Sports

LIV Players Finally Acknowledge Money in Decision to Join

BOSTON — The elephant in the room at the LIV Golf Media Center was quickly escorted out of the building Wednesday. During their introductory press conferences, new LIV golfers acknowledged the role money played in their decision to join the offshoot golf league. “Yes, the money was a factor,”...
GOLF
#Fedex Cup#Tour Championship#Tgl
Front Office Sports

Fanatics Strikes Merchandising Deal with LA28, Team USA

Fanatics is expanding its retail presence in sports — via the Olympic Games. The digital sports platform has entered a merchandise licensing and retail agreement with LA28, the 2028 Summer Games’ organizing committee, and Team USA. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. The deal gives Fanatics...
MLB
Front Office Sports

Record Crowd Watches Serena William Advance in U.S. Open

On Wednesday night, a record crowd watched 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams advance to the third round of her last U.S. Open — and final professional tournament. An audience of 29,959 filled New York’s USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to see the 40-year-old — who entered the highly anticipated match as a sizable underdog — defeat 26-year-old World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Front Office Sports

Serena Williams Quadruples ESPN’s Tennis TV Ratings

Serena Williams’ farewell tour in the U.S. Open is generating big TV ratings for ESPN. ESPN’s coverage of Williams’ straight-sets victory over Danka Kovinic Monday night averaged 2.7 million viewers. That’s nearly four times the viewership ESPN earned in the comparable prime-time window in 2021. It...
TENNIS
Front Office Sports

Tim Tebow Part of Group Bringing Pro Soccer to Jacksonville

Tim Tebow is part of an ownership group of a new United Soccer League franchise planned for Jacksonville — the same city where his NFL comeback quickly ended a year ago. JAXUSL is slated to begin play in the second-tier U.S. pro league in 2025, the USL announced on Tuesday. The league currently has 27 teams with expansion planned for Santa Barbara, Calif., Iowa, and Louisiana, among other regions in future years.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
