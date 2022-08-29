Read full article on original website
Fresh Crop of LIV Golf Defectors Have Complaints After Taking Huge Paydays
Now members of the 48-man field that will hit the course on Friday for the start of the LIV Golf Invitational Boston after defecting from the PGA Tour earlier this week, Cameron Smith and Harold Varner III are already complaining about some of the harsh realities of being a part of their new pro circuit.
LIV Golf Enlists David Ortiz To Welcome Fans To Boston Event
LIV Golf is turning to one of the most popular athletes in New England sports history to promote its Boston tournament: David “Big Papi” Ortiz. The Boston Red Sox legend will appear in a video for the LIV Golf Invitational Boston this weekend, according to Will Staeger, LIV’s chief media officer.
LIV Players Finally Acknowledge Money in Decision to Join
BOSTON — The elephant in the room at the LIV Golf Media Center was quickly escorted out of the building Wednesday. During their introductory press conferences, new LIV golfers acknowledged the role money played in their decision to join the offshoot golf league. “Yes, the money was a factor,”...
Betting Public Is ‘All Over’ Serena Williams at US Open
In light of her retirement announcement earlier in August, Serena Williams’ career will come to a close when she exits the US Open — whether by way of loss or Grand Slam No. 24. Many around the country are betting that won’t happen just yet — and some...
Fanatics Strikes Merchandising Deal with LA28, Team USA
Fanatics is expanding its retail presence in sports — via the Olympic Games. The digital sports platform has entered a merchandise licensing and retail agreement with LA28, the 2028 Summer Games’ organizing committee, and Team USA. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. The deal gives Fanatics...
Record Crowd Watches Serena William Advance in U.S. Open
On Wednesday night, a record crowd watched 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams advance to the third round of her last U.S. Open — and final professional tournament. An audience of 29,959 filled New York’s USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to see the 40-year-old — who entered the highly anticipated match as a sizable underdog — defeat 26-year-old World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit.
Serena Williams Quadruples ESPN’s Tennis TV Ratings
Serena Williams’ farewell tour in the U.S. Open is generating big TV ratings for ESPN. ESPN’s coverage of Williams’ straight-sets victory over Danka Kovinic Monday night averaged 2.7 million viewers. That’s nearly four times the viewership ESPN earned in the comparable prime-time window in 2021. It...
Tim Tebow Part of Group Bringing Pro Soccer to Jacksonville
Tim Tebow is part of an ownership group of a new United Soccer League franchise planned for Jacksonville — the same city where his NFL comeback quickly ended a year ago. JAXUSL is slated to begin play in the second-tier U.S. pro league in 2025, the USL announced on Tuesday. The league currently has 27 teams with expansion planned for Santa Barbara, Calif., Iowa, and Louisiana, among other regions in future years.
Serena Williams’ Last Dance Continues To Spark Big TV Numbers
Serena Williams’ last dance at the U.S. Open continues to produce monster TV numbers for ESPN. The retiring Williams’ second-round victory over Anett Kontaveit Wednesday night averaged 2.3 million viewers in the “PrimeTime at the US Open” window from 7 pm to 12:13 am ET. That...
