Charlotte, TN

dicksonpost.com

1949 Dickson Dragons had rough start but found ways to win

The first game of the 1949 Dickson Dragons’ football season came against the Lebanon High School Blue Devils. The game was held on Friday. Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m., under the lights. It was a warm dry day with the highs in the mid-70s and no rain in the forecast.
DICKSON, TN
dicksonpost.com

Week three pickems

Both Dickson area high schools suffered heartbreaking losses late in their games last week and this week won’t get any easier for Creek Wood. The Red Hawks will be hosting Marshall County. Marshall County is 2-0 on the season after defeating Columbia in week one and then destroying Shelbyville...
DICKSON, TN
Dickson County, TN
Dickson County, TN
Charlotte, TN
dicksonpost.com

Dickson County Fair prepares for 98th season

The Dickson County Fair will open for its 98th year on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, and run until Monday (Labor Day), Sept. 5. The fair’s Dickson County Fairest of the Fair series of beauty pageants started Sunday with the remainder running from Thursday through Monday.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
dicksonpost.com

Wilson County TWRA officer Daniels honored

Wilson County wildlife officer Hunter Daniels has been named the Southeastern Association of Fish & Wildlife Agency’s Wildlife Officer of the Year in Tennessee. Daniels is one of approximately 100 game wardens serving with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and was among nine state-wide finalists for the prestigious award.
#Junior Varsity#Volleyball#Creek Wood#Lady Red Hawks
wgnsradio.com

Cemetery School Considered For National Register of Historic Places

(NASHVILLE) At 9:00 o’clock Wednesday morning (9/14/2022) the State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee's proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. Rutherford County’s CEMETERY SCHOOL is one of four nominees from across the state awaiting approval to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

One man shot in Molloy Lane parking lot, off the New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to reports of a shooting at 4:13 am, Wednesday, August 31. According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas of Rutherford where he is in stable condition." Molloy Lane, where the shooting was reported, is off the New Salem Highway and next to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. The address of where the man was shot is a company called Adient US, LLC in Murfreesboro. It is a company that makes automotive seats.
MURFREESBORO, TN
whvoradio.com

Another Superload To Move Along I-24 Friday Morning

Another superload will be traveling along I-24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties Friday morning to reach its destination to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. State transportation officials say a specialized hauler plans to leave Eddyville Riverport with a 480-ton superload around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the Princeton-Eddyville Exit, then head east on I-24 to the U.S. 68 Cadiz exit.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Tennessee Tribune

Six Tennessee Students Selected For $10,000 Bluecross Power Of We Scholarships

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.–Every year since 2013, the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation has awarded $10,000 scholarships to outstanding minority students pursuing careers in health care. “The Power of We Scholarship program is part of our overall effort to address health disparities minority groups face ,” says Ron Harris, vice president...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

18-year-old high school student accused of raping fellow student

LYLES, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old East Hickman High School student was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of raping another student. Hickman County Sheriff officials said the 18-year-old was arrested in the parking lot of East Hickman High School for raping the student. No further information has been released...
LYLES, TN

