dicksonpost.com
1949 Dickson Dragons had rough start but found ways to win
The first game of the 1949 Dickson Dragons’ football season came against the Lebanon High School Blue Devils. The game was held on Friday. Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m., under the lights. It was a warm dry day with the highs in the mid-70s and no rain in the forecast.
dicksonpost.com
Week three pickems
Both Dickson area high schools suffered heartbreaking losses late in their games last week and this week won’t get any easier for Creek Wood. The Red Hawks will be hosting Marshall County. Marshall County is 2-0 on the season after defeating Columbia in week one and then destroying Shelbyville...
Remains of missing Sumner County man identified
The remains of a man missing from Sumner County have been identified, according to Major Tim Bailey of the Sheriff's Department.
wpln.org
The country’s first Black-founded fair started in Middle Tennessee. Its legacy lives on from Gallatin to Detroit.
If you drive out to Gallatin and go down Blythe Street, you’ll come across an empty lot sandwiched between a housing development and a barbecue joint. It may not look like much, but this lot was the site of America’s oldest Black-founded fair. In the decades after Emancipation,...
Adult changing stations to be added to 4 Tennessee rest areas
We are all familiar with baby changing stations in public restrooms as they provide a great service for parents when they are out and about. But what if you have an elderly or disabled person who has the same needs?
$2M lottery ticket sold in La Vergne
A Powerball player in La Vergne won a $2 million jackpot from Wednesday night’s drawing, according to Tennessee Lottery officials.
dicksonpost.com
Dickson County Fair prepares for 98th season
The Dickson County Fair will open for its 98th year on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, and run until Monday (Labor Day), Sept. 5. The fair’s Dickson County Fairest of the Fair series of beauty pageants started Sunday with the remainder running from Thursday through Monday.
dicksonpost.com
Wilson County TWRA officer Daniels honored
Wilson County wildlife officer Hunter Daniels has been named the Southeastern Association of Fish & Wildlife Agency’s Wildlife Officer of the Year in Tennessee. Daniels is one of approximately 100 game wardens serving with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and was among nine state-wide finalists for the prestigious award.
Ashland City water outage affecting entire city
The Town of Ashland City has issued a Drought Plan alerting the public Wednesday morning not to use water.
wgnsradio.com
Cemetery School Considered For National Register of Historic Places
(NASHVILLE) At 9:00 o’clock Wednesday morning (9/14/2022) the State Review Board will meet to examine Tennessee's proposed nominations to the National Register of Historic Places. Rutherford County’s CEMETERY SCHOOL is one of four nominees from across the state awaiting approval to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register...
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
Tennessee Man Scores $4 Million Lottery Prize With Losing Ticket
Here's how a losing ticket won a man in Tennessee $4 million.
WSMV
‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Accident of 61-Year-Old Rutherford County Resident on Hobson Pike in Metro Nashville Area
In Nashville, a Rutherford County resident was killed in a two-vehicle collision Monday at 7:15 a.m. The accident occurred in the 3100 block of Hobson Pike and the man killed has been identified as John Taylor III. The 61-year-old LaVergne, TN resident was driving a 2005 Honda Accord when he was struck by a 2013 Cadillac sedan.
New rules for those attending Montgomery County football games
The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System is introducing new rules for those attending high school football games.
wgnsradio.com
One man shot in Molloy Lane parking lot, off the New Salem Highway in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Officers responded to 1501 Molloy Lane in reference to reports of a shooting at 4:13 am, Wednesday, August 31. According to Public Information Officer Larry Flowers, "A 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was transported to Saint Thomas of Rutherford where he is in stable condition." Molloy Lane, where the shooting was reported, is off the New Salem Highway and next to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office. The address of where the man was shot is a company called Adient US, LLC in Murfreesboro. It is a company that makes automotive seats.
whvoradio.com
Another Superload To Move Along I-24 Friday Morning
Another superload will be traveling along I-24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties Friday morning to reach its destination to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. State transportation officials say a specialized hauler plans to leave Eddyville Riverport with a 480-ton superload around 7:00 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the Princeton-Eddyville Exit, then head east on I-24 to the U.S. 68 Cadiz exit.
Chuy’s Tex-Mex to Open New Location in Nashville Area
Nashville residents will soon have a convenient new option for their favorite Tex-Mex when Chuy’s opens its sixth Middle Tennessee location on White Bridge Road this fall. Chuy’s White Bridge is scheduled to open in early November at the site formerly occupied by O’Charley’s. “We are...
Tennessee Tribune
Six Tennessee Students Selected For $10,000 Bluecross Power Of We Scholarships
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.–Every year since 2013, the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation has awarded $10,000 scholarships to outstanding minority students pursuing careers in health care. “The Power of We Scholarship program is part of our overall effort to address health disparities minority groups face ,” says Ron Harris, vice president...
WSMV
18-year-old high school student accused of raping fellow student
LYLES, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old East Hickman High School student was arrested on Tuesday after being accused of raping another student. Hickman County Sheriff officials said the 18-year-old was arrested in the parking lot of East Hickman High School for raping the student. No further information has been released...
