Georgia State

Stacey Abrams Mops The Floor With Brian Kemp On Voting Rights

—During the most recent Georgia Gubernatorial Debate, Governor Brian Kemp asked Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams a disingenuous question insinuating that Abrams was asking Georgians to break the law to vote for her. Instead Abrams took the sitting governor to task over his purging of voter rolls and reiterated her position that all legally eligible voters should be empowered to vote.
Here's what we've learned about Georgia's new voters

NORCROSS, Ga. — Georgia has gained more than one and a half million voters since the last gubernatorial election - and the details give some hope to Democrats that they can win statewide elections again this year. Most new Georgia voters register when they get new driver’s licenses. In...
Challenger accuses Raffensperger of covering up election interference

ATLANTA — Following reports of potential election interference in Coffee County, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen released the following statement:. “Any threat to our democracy must be taken seriously and investigated with the utmost priority, and it is unacceptable that Brad Raffensperger and the Secretary of State’s office have not been transparent with the public. Nearly 20 months have passed since credible allegations of election interference in Coffee County. I am deeply concerned that bad actors were given access to confidential election data and what that means for Georgia’s election security. Georgians can trust that as Secretary of State, I will work steadfastly to safeguard our free and fair elections by swiftly investigating any vulnerabilities in our system, holding bad actors accountable, and upholding free and fair elections.”
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Reporter's Notebook: DeKalb considers paid time off for employees to vote, Atlanta Mayor expands Office of Sustainability and Resiliency, King Center's Beloved Community International Expo

This weekend, iconic superheroes, villains and comic book characters will come to life in downtown Atlanta with the annual DragonCon. To check out the action firsthand, head over to Peachtree Street on Saturday at 10 a.m. for the DragonCon Parade. Enjoy your trip into another reality!. On to other recent...
ATLANTA, GA
