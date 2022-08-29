Read full article on original website
drydenwire.com
Sheriff’s Office Issues Press Release Regarding ‘Police Action’ That Closed Birchwood School District
WASHBURN COUNTY -- The Washburn County Sheriff's has issued the following press release regarding the situation in Birchwood on Monday. On September 1st, 2022 at about 11:30 a.m., Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and Birchwood Police Department were notified by the Barron County Sheriff’s Office that they had information regarding a burglary suspect that was possibly in the Village of Birchwood at a residence.
wiproud.com
Wisconsin man dead after ATV crash
RUSK COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is dead after an ATV crash in Rusk County. The sheriff’s office says around 9 last night, first responders were called to a crash near the town of Atlanta, west of Ladysmith. Emergency crews say they found Jay Holcomb from Bruce...
wiproud.com
Name released of Wisconsin woman killed in house fire
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Chippewa Falls Police Department releases the name of the woman found dead after a house fire in July. Police Chief Matt Kelm says 55-year-old Lynn Smith was identified through dental records. She lived in the home on Superior Street where the fire happened....
drydenwire.com
Man Pronounced Dead After Authorities Respond To ATV Crash
RUSK COUNTY - A report of an ATV crash on Monday night has resulted in the death of Jay Holcomb from Bruce, WI, according to a press release from the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 8:45p, it was reported to the...
WEAU-TV 13
One suspect in custody after fleeing police, jumping in the Chippewa River
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody after a lengthy negotiation on the banks of the Chippewa River. 21-year-old Curtis Daniels was taken into custody early Wednesday morning. The Eau Claire Police Department says officers were first called to an incident at the Beacon House around midnight...
wwisradio.com
Standoff Ends in Eau Claire After Two Hours
(Eau Claire, WI) — He threw a rock through a window at the Beacon House, then held authorities in a standoff lasting more than two hours while he was in the Chippewa River. Now, 21-year-old Curtis Daniels Junior is in custody in the Eau Claire County Jail. After breaking the window, police say Daniels ran from the scene and was followed to the river. W-Q-O-W/T-V reports that when officers approached he reportedly walked from the riverbank while claiming to have a handgun. The standoff took place near the Barstow Street Bridge. Daniels finally came ashore and it was discovered he didn’t have a gun. He’s being held on charges of disorderly conduct, theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest, and additional violations.
mygateway.news
Turning car fails to yield to motorcycle, crash results in fatality
ELLSWORTH, WI – On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 12:42 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a car versus motorcycle crash (the 15th of season) on Highway 63 at County Road VV, Hager City, Wisconsin, in Trenton Township. It was determined a 2006 Buick Lucerne,...
WEAU-TV 13
One man in custody following standoff in Menomonie
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is in custody following a standoff in Menomonie. According to a press release, the Menomonie Police Department with assistance from the Eau Claire Regional SWAT Team attempted to serve a search warrant at the home of Michael Polzin in the 1800 block of 5th Street West.
drydenwire.com
Washburn County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - Sept. 1, 2022
WASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Washburn County. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in,...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman charged with homicide after man killed in New Richmond Saturday
NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - A 53-year-old woman was charged with homicide on Monday in St. Croix County Court for the death of a 48-year-old man in a New Richmond home on Saturday morning. Marian Kaitlyn Smith of New Richmond was charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and two counts of...
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after high-speed chase charged
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Milwaukee, Wis. man arrested outside of Metropolis Resort after a high-speed chase is charged. Court records show 22-year-old Me L. Htoo is facing the charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to...
drydenwire.com
‘Police Action’ Near Birchwood School District Closes School; Evening Activities Canceled
BIRCHWOOD, WI -- Police activity near the Birchwood School District in Washburn County has resulted in the closure of the school for the remainder of the day with evening activities canceled, according to a post from the Birchwood School District. Via Birchwood School District:. The Birchwood School district was notified...
WEAU-TV 13
Buffalo County man accused of theft in a business setting
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Mondovi, Wis. man is accused of theft in a business setting. Court records show 45-year-old Ryan Popham is facing a charge of theft -business setting (>$10,000 -$100,000). According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 17, 2020 authorities made contact with the owner of Erickson Auto...
WEAU-TV 13
2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are charged with financial fraud and identity theft in Eau Claire County after a string of unauthorized purchases using cards illegally obtained in transactions worth over $10,000, according to the Augusta Police Department. According to a release by the Police Department, 48-year-old Carrolee...
drydenwire.com
Rusk County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Aug. 30, 2022
RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Rusk County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WEAU-TV 13
Teen charged in Lily Peters death to waive prelim
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The attorney for the teenager charged in the homicide of 10-year-old, Lily Peters, says his client plans to waive his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday. The hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. in Chippewa County Court. A preliminary hearing is when the judge decides if...
WEAU-TV 13
Cadott Dollar General forced to close temporarily due to safety concerns
CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dollar General in Cadott has been ordered to close temporarily by the Cadott Fire Department due to safety concerns. In a Facebook post Sunday, the Cadott Police Department said that excessive overstock in the store’s aisles and receiving area posed a safety hazard for employees and customers, prompting the closure.
Officials Investigate Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout in Wisconsin Stream
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout in a part of the state known for great fly fishing. According to a WDNR press release, the die-off occurred on Isabelle Creek—a small tributary stream that flows through the Kinnickinnic River Region.
drydenwire.com
Man Faces Felony Charges For Cutting Utility Wires, Stealing Copper
BARRON COUNTY -- Felony charges have been filed in Barron County Circuit Court against David Jones for allegedly cutting and stealing copper utility wires. Damages caused by this will cost Dairyland Power Cooperative and Barron Electric Cooperative over $11,000 in repairs. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Wisconsin
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Wisconsin offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty of America's Dairyland along the scenic Osceola and St. Croix Valley Railway.
