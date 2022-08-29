ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico residents to participate in National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
(Courtesy RHHD)

Some Henrico residents will have a chance to participate in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, considered the most comprehensive survey of the health and nutritional status of the U.S. population, beginning Sept. 15. The survey is designed to provide national data about critical public health issues.

Henrico is one of just 15 counties nationally selected to be a part of the initiative this year. Each year, only 5,000 residents nationwide are chosen to participate in NHANES, which is conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics, part of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“NHANES serves as the nation’s ‘health check-up,’ by going into communities throughout the country to collect health information,” said Brian C. Moyer, director of the National Center for Health Statistics. “The survey provides a wealth of important data about many of the major health and nutritional issues affecting the country.”

Since 1960, NHANES has played a prominent role in addressing the health of all people living in the U.S. NHANES data address health concerns such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Public health officials, legislators, and physicians use this information to develop health policies, direct and design health programs, and services, and expand the health knowledge of the nation. NHANES data also help produce national references and standardized growth charts used by pediatricians across the country.

“We are very excited that NHANES is coming to Henrico County this fall, and strongly encourage those who are contacted to participate in this important survey,” said Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Director Elaine S. Perry.

NHANES collects a broad range of data from air quality to vaccinations and the low-fat and “light” foods found in grocery stores. An NHANES team of health professionals, nutritionists, and health technicians is heading to Henrico County in the coming weeks to meet with county residents.

Henrico residents will have invitation-only opportunities to participate in the survey. Addresses within the county will be selected at random, so that when data from all counties is combined, the NHANES will more accurately represent the U.S. population, according to officials.

Households will be sent one or more letters inviting them to be part of NHANES by completing a brief online questionnaire to see if anyone in their home is eligible to take part. Those eligible will be contacted by an NHANES representative to set up a telephone health interview, followed by a health examination that will take place in the NHANES mobile examination center.

No medical care is provided directly in the mobile examination center, but a report about physical findings is provided at no cost to each participant, along with an explanation of those findings from survey medical staff members. All information collected in the survey is kept confidential.

Comments / 0

