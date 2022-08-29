Read full article on original website
Outpouring of support goes out to injured Idaho firefighter
BUHL — An outpouring of support has gone out to a firefighter critically injured last Friday in a motorcycle crash. Buhl Fire Department’s Jared Nebeker is in an intensive care unit at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, placed in a medically induced coma to allow his body to heal. His left foot has been amputated and he suffers from cranial swelling after the crash on U.S. Highway 30. ...
Shuttle service at the Twin Falls County Fair improves access for fairgoers
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — You may see these shuttles driving around the Twin Falls County Fair over the next few days, and they have been improving people’s access to the fair for more than 15 years. “We have this cart, and we have two 6-passenger carts that we...
Mountain Lion Confirmed Along Trail in Twin Falls ID
You would know the area. Along the canyon and near the gun club and Federation Point. At the far north end of Washington Street. A guy was out running last week when he encountered the animal. He waited several days before notifying Idaho Fish and Game. The lion may have since moved on, but people in the area are still being warned to keep a close eye on their children and pets.
Safety at the Twin Falls County Fair
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Fair begins Wednesday and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is working to ensure that everybody stays safe while at the fair. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the fair board work all year long to plan and ensure...
A free show at the Twin Falls County Fair is giving rescue dogs a new life
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — From now until Monday out at the Twin Falls County Fair, the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show will be performing three shows a day. These dogs are quite remarkable and can do it all. From big air stunts, frisbee freestyle routines to walking the tightrope...
Cassia County Schools in a tough spot amid record heat
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been hot outside, and everyone’s been feeling it. Imagine having to sit in the heat all day without any air conditioning though. That’s what they have to deal with at Burley High School and Burley Junior High School. “A 2016...
Shots fired: Investigation ongoing into officer-involved shooting in southern Idaho
BUHL — A report of “shots fired” crackled over police radios early Friday morning after a high-speed pursuit ended near Buhl, and the motionless body of a black-haired male was seen by a deputy as he arrived seconds afterward. Law enforcement agencies are releasing limited information about the officer-involved shooting, but court documents filed in Twin Falls County Fifth Judicial District shed light on what led to it. The Magic...
Man airlifted to hospital after nearly drowning
GOODING — A 26-year-old man was transported to a hospital by helicopter Saturday afternoon after nearly drowning in Box Canyon. The man had been swimming with friends at about 1 p.m. when he was pulled from the water. CPR was being administered when first responders arrived, Gooding County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kelby Cornett said. “They got a good pulse going,” said Cornett. The man was flown to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown. The Hagerman Fire Department, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding County Ambulance, Hagerman Quick Response Team and Gooding Rappel Team responded to the scene.
Filer Junior Riders club looks to show off team effort at their show Thursday evening at the fair.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Also happening at the fair is the Filer Junior Riding Club’s show. Their show will begin at 7 P.M. on Thursday at the Shouse Arena, just before the rodeo. The club has been around for 70 years, and welcomes youth from around the area to join a team environment.
Two out of three local school districts approve a plant facilities levy
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — BUHL SCHOOL DISTRICT. The Buhl School District 6.3-million-dollar plant facilities levy did not pass. It needed 55% support, but only got 36% support. BLAIN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT. The Blaine County School Districts 25-million-dollar plant facilities levy did pass with 70% voter approval. With this,...
Costley, Lyndee Sue
BURLEY—Lyndee Sue Costley, aged 14, returned to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home in Burley, Idaho. She was born in Ogden, Utah, on March 23, 2008 to Mundee Lyn Bingham Costley and Chess C. Costley. Lyndee grew up in Roy, Utah, until age seven,...
Mental Health activist Kevin Hines visits Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — World renowned speaker and mental health activist Kevin Hines is visiting Twin Falls Thursday and Friday. Thursday morning he spoke at Canyon Ridge High School. Kevin Hines attempted to take his own life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge 22 years ago. He...
Southern Idaho man receives a life-sentence for 2017 death of a child
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Joshua Molina learned his fate in a Twin Falls courtroom. He had been found guilty back in June of first-degree murder, and four counts of injury to a child, in connection with the death of a child in 2017. On the four...
The City of Twin Falls is looking for feedback from the community
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is asking for some help from the community, to improve community livability and government services. The city will launch an Open Participation Citizen survey next week. The city is encouraging citizens to take it and provide feedback. The survey...
Heat wave to hit East Idaho this week, likely to last through Labor Day weekend
The National Weather Service in Pocatello is predicting a heat wave with possible near-record heat will hit East Idaho this week. The hot temperatures hit Tuesday and are expected to continue through Sept. 6. Due to the potential of record-breaking heat, no precipitation is expected during that period. Temperatures in Pocatello are expected to sit in the high 90s over the next week, with a possible 100-degree day set for...
Buhl football dominates Mountain Home; prep sports scores
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Indians crushed 4A Mountain Home Thursday night on the gridiron. The Indians (1-1) play Declo next week. Declo 3, Oakley 1 (25-23, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15)
Burley beats Minico for 16th straight time on volleyball court; prep roundup
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Burley Bobcats handled the Minico Spartans for the 16th straight volleyball match on Wednesday night. 2016 was the last time the Spartans beat the Bobcats. OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES. Carey 2, Challis 0 (25-16, 25-10) Carey 2, Camas County 0 (25-8, 25-6) GIRLS SOCCER SCORES.
Valley House’s new Beyond Shelter allows more room for classes
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The goal of the Valley House is to help people become self sufficient and to one day be able to be self reliant again, and with the new beyond shelter, they are able to now offer more classes and more services for their residents.
The Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was Just Spotted in Twin Falls
Twin Falls is a pretty exciting town, especially as the fair is about to start this week, but we still get pretty excited when the iconic Wienermobile rolls through town. My wife just sent me a text with a picture and video of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Poleline near Target. It was driving west and turned south at the Fillmore intersection by the Hampton Inn. She had an appointment to get to and wasn’t able to follow the car to see if it was going to stop somewhere for an event or to get gas nearby. There is a Chevron gas station on that corner or possibly they are spending the night at the Hampton or Holiday Inn.
Twin Falls County Fair: There’s Magic in the Fair
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede is set to get underway on Wednesday in Filer. The fair will run from Wednesday to Monday, with events and activates for all ages. For a look at more information on all upcoming events and promotions...
