Gooding County, ID

Idaho State Journal

Outpouring of support goes out to injured Idaho firefighter

BUHL — An outpouring of support has gone out to a firefighter critically injured last Friday in a motorcycle crash. Buhl Fire Department’s Jared Nebeker is in an intensive care unit at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, placed in a medically induced coma to allow his body to heal. His left foot has been amputated and he suffers from cranial swelling after the crash on U.S. Highway 30. ...
BUHL, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Mountain Lion Confirmed Along Trail in Twin Falls ID

You would know the area. Along the canyon and near the gun club and Federation Point. At the far north end of Washington Street. A guy was out running last week when he encountered the animal. He waited several days before notifying Idaho Fish and Game. The lion may have since moved on, but people in the area are still being warned to keep a close eye on their children and pets.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Safety at the Twin Falls County Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Fair begins Wednesday and the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is working to ensure that everybody stays safe while at the fair. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and the fair board work all year long to plan and ensure...
FILER, ID
Gooding County, ID
Hagerman, ID
kmvt

Cassia County Schools in a tough spot amid record heat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been hot outside, and everyone’s been feeling it. Imagine having to sit in the heat all day without any air conditioning though. That’s what they have to deal with at Burley High School and Burley Junior High School. “A 2016...
CASSIA COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Shots fired: Investigation ongoing into officer-involved shooting in southern Idaho

BUHL — A report of “shots fired” crackled over police radios early Friday morning after a high-speed pursuit ended near Buhl, and the motionless body of a black-haired male was seen by a deputy as he arrived seconds afterward. Law enforcement agencies are releasing limited information about the officer-involved shooting, but court documents filed in Twin Falls County Fifth Judicial District shed light on what led to it. The Magic...
BUHL, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man airlifted to hospital after nearly drowning

GOODING — A 26-year-old man was transported to a hospital by helicopter Saturday afternoon after nearly drowning in Box Canyon. The man had been swimming with friends at about 1 p.m. when he was pulled from the water. CPR was being administered when first responders arrived, Gooding County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kelby Cornett said. “They got a good pulse going,” said Cornett. The man was flown to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown. The Hagerman Fire Department, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding County Ambulance, Hagerman Quick Response Team and Gooding Rappel Team responded to the scene.
GOODING, ID
kmvt

Two out of three local school districts approve a plant facilities levy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — BUHL SCHOOL DISTRICT. The Buhl School District 6.3-million-dollar plant facilities levy did not pass. It needed 55% support, but only got 36% support. BLAIN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT. The Blaine County School Districts 25-million-dollar plant facilities levy did pass with 70% voter approval. With this,...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Costley, Lyndee Sue

BURLEY—Lyndee Sue Costley, aged 14, returned to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home in Burley, Idaho. She was born in Ogden, Utah, on March 23, 2008 to Mundee Lyn Bingham Costley and Chess C. Costley. Lyndee grew up in Roy, Utah, until age seven,...
BURLEY, ID
kmvt

Mental Health activist Kevin Hines visits Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — World renowned speaker and mental health activist Kevin Hines is visiting Twin Falls Thursday and Friday. Thursday morning he spoke at Canyon Ridge High School. Kevin Hines attempted to take his own life by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge 22 years ago. He...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

The City of Twin Falls is looking for feedback from the community

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Twin Falls is asking for some help from the community, to improve community livability and government services. The city will launch an Open Participation Citizen survey next week. The city is encouraging citizens to take it and provide feedback. The survey...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Heat wave to hit East Idaho this week, likely to last through Labor Day weekend

The National Weather Service in Pocatello is predicting a heat wave with possible near-record heat will hit East Idaho this week. The hot temperatures hit Tuesday and are expected to continue through Sept. 6. Due to the potential of record-breaking heat, no precipitation is expected during that period. Temperatures in Pocatello are expected to sit in the high 90s over the next week, with a possible 100-degree day set for...
POCATELLO, ID
98.3 The Snake

The Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was Just Spotted in Twin Falls

Twin Falls is a pretty exciting town, especially as the fair is about to start this week, but we still get pretty excited when the iconic Wienermobile rolls through town. My wife just sent me a text with a picture and video of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Poleline near Target. It was driving west and turned south at the Fillmore intersection by the Hampton Inn. She had an appointment to get to and wasn’t able to follow the car to see if it was going to stop somewhere for an event or to get gas nearby. There is a Chevron gas station on that corner or possibly they are spending the night at the Hampton or Holiday Inn.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Twin Falls County Fair: There’s Magic in the Fair

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede is set to get underway on Wednesday in Filer. The fair will run from Wednesday to Monday, with events and activates for all ages. For a look at more information on all upcoming events and promotions...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID

