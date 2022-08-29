NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- 2K today revealed details about the all-new MyCAREER experience in NBA® 2K23 on Next Gen that includes the largest and most involved storyline in franchise history. The story kicks off after the NBA Draft and challenges players to balance their performance in the NBA, while navigating their off-court career through music, fashion, and business. Among a rich cast of characters and cameos, MyCAREER will feature Dreamville musicians Elite and Bas as they help players befriend J. Cole and capture the hearts and minds of The City.* This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005296/en/ 2K today revealed details about the all-new MyCAREER experience in NBA® 2K23 on Next Gen that includes the largest and most involved storyline in franchise history. The story kicks off after the NBA Draft and challenges players to balance their performance in the NBA, while navigating their off-court career through music, fashion, and business. Among a rich cast of characters and cameos, MyCAREER will feature Dreamville musicians Elite and Bas as they help players befriend J. Cole and capture the hearts and minds of The City.* (Photo: Business Wire)

