Meghan Markle said she feels like she is finally able to use her voice in new podcast 'Archetypes'

By Rebecca Cohen
 4 days ago
Meghan Markle's sister, Samantha Markle, is suing her for defamation.

  • Meghan Markle said she finally feels like she can use her own voice in her podcast "Archetypes."
  • The podcast features Markle and her famous friends discussing how women are unfairly labeled.
  • "It's like I'm finding — not finding my voice. I've had my voice for a long time, but being able to use it," Markle told The Cut.

Meghan Markle said she feels like she is finally able to use her voice in her new podcast, "Archetypes."

"It's so real," the Duchess of Sussex told The Cut of her experience as a new podcaster. "I feel different. I feel clearer. It's like I'm finding — not finding my voice. I've had my voice for a long time, but being able to use it."

"Archetypes," which Markle recently started recording, features conversations with famous friends about how women are unfairly labeled.

The first episode, which aired on August 23, features Serena Williams . The pair discussed gender and misconceptions around ambition during the episode.

The podcast is the first thing to come of her and Prince Harry's high-profile deals signed with both Spotify and Netflix back in 2020 as a portion of their nonprofit organization Archewell. A branch of their company, Archewell Audio, oversees Markle's podcast deal with Spotify.

To discuss other labels given to women, Markle is bringing on Constance Wu, Issa Rae, Lisa Ling, Margaret Cho, and Ziwe throughout the first season of the show, The Cut reported.

