ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Michelle Yeoh to Receive Toronto Film Festival’s Groundbreaker Award

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gaTku_0hZeAjuw00

Michelle Yeoh will receive the Toronto International Film Festival’s inaugural Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award.

The TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award recognizes a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has made a positive impact for women throughout their career.

The award, sponsored by Bulgari, will be presented at an in-person gala fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

“Michelle Yeoh is the definition of groundbreaking,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO. “Her screen work has spanned continents, genres and decades. This year she delivered a performance in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ that shows her limitless abilities.”

With a nearly 40-year career, Yeoh has broken barriers and inspired generations of audiences with her performances. These include “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,” “Tomorrow Never Dies” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Born in Malaysia and educated in the U.K., Yeoh enjoyed her initial acting success in 1990s Hong Kong action films and briefly became a producer following stardom in Roger Spottiswoode’s James Bond title “Tomorrow Never Dies” and Ang Lee’s 2000 breakout hit “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.”

Returning to acting, she went on to defy convention and build a global career with key roles in Rob Marshall’s “Memoirs of a Geisha,” Danny Boyle’s “Sunshine,” and Jon Chu’s “Crazy Rich Asians.” After appearing in James Gunn’s second installment of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, Yeoh returned to the Marvel universe in Destin Daniel Cretton’s “Shang-Chi.” In March 2022, she starred in the Daniels’ genre-melting “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which has since become A24’s highest grossing film.

Yeoh was recently announced as the first Asian artist to receive the American Film Institute Honor, and was this year featured in the Time 100 “Most Influential People” list.

Past TIFF Tribute Awards have gone to Jessica Chastain, Roger Deakins, Anthony Hopkins, Joaquin Phoenix, Taika Waititi, and Chloe Zhao.

“Bulgari has a long history of championing women, in front of and behind the camera, in the cinematic arts. Supporting this TIFF Tribute Award is a continuation of this legacy of cultivating future talent and their groundbreaking work that enriches the world we live in,” said Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bulgari Group.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Cate Blanchett Says ‘Tár’ Has ‘Lots of Hot-Button Topics’ but She’s ‘Not Interested in Agitprop,’ Director Todd Field Says He Made Film for Actor

“Tár” is going to get people talking, but its star Cate Blanchett has made clear that she’s “not interested in agitprop.” The Oscar winner is in Venice for the world premiere of the Todd Field-directed movie, and was in good spirits as she addressed journalists at a Thursday press conference. The Focus Features pic stars Blanchett as fictional Lydia Tár, a globally renowned, gay and sometimes tyrannical conductor of a German orchestra, who finds herself in the crosshairs of a perilous #MeToo scandal. The film is Field’s first movie in 16 years, following the acclaimed “Little Children” (2006) and his...
MOVIES
Variety

Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger to Attend World Premiere of San Sebastian Closer ‘Marlowe’

Neil Jordan’s “Marlowe,” which stars Liam Neeson and Diane Kruger, is set to close the San Sebastian Festival next month. It will be the film’s world premiere. Jordan, who is known for writing features including “The Crying Game” (for which he won an Oscar) and directing “Interview with the Vampire,” which featured Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, will be in attendance at the Kursaal Auditorium on Sept. 24 for the “Marlowe” premiere alongside the film’s stars. Based on John Banville’s novel “The Black Eyed Blonde,” “Marlowe” is set in 1930s Los Angeles where private eye Philip Marlowe (played by Neeson) is tasked...
MOVIES
Variety

Nicolas Cage Boards A24 Comedy ‘Dream Scenario,’ ‘Hereditary’ Director Ari Aster Producing

Hot on the heels from making out with himself in this spring’s ludicrous “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” Nicolas Cage is now taking on another comedy role. The iconic actor is set to star in “Dream Scenario,” an upcoming A24 comedy produced by “Hereditary” and “Midsommar” director Ari Aster, Variety has confirmed. Beyond the genre, most details on the film are being kept under wraps. Kristoffer Borgli, whose directorial debut “Sick of Myself” premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, wrote the script and will direct. Aster produces with Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner, while A24...
MOVIES
Variety

Apple Reveals Premiere Dates for ‘Causeway’ With Jennifer Lawrence, ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ as Streamer Hits TIFF With Five Films (EXCLUSIVE)

“Causeway,” a new drama starring Jennifer Lawrence as a soldier adjusting to life after returning home to New Orleans, will premiere on Apple TV+ on Nov. 4. The streaming service also announced that “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues,” a documentary about one of the founding fathers of jazz, will hit Apple TV+ on Oct. 28. Both films are world premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the company is screening five features, the largest number of Apple Originals to debut at a single film festival. The Canada-bound Apple lineup also includes “Sidney,” a documentary about Oscar-winning actor and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
James Gunn
Person
Ang Lee
Person
Roger Spottiswoode
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Joaquin Phoenix
Person
Danny Boyle
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Roger Deakins
Variety

Taylor Swift Going to Toronto Film Festival With ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift is about to become the hottest ticket at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival. The singer and songwriting star will appear in conversation with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey and introduce her short film, “All Too Well,” at the annual celebration of movies. “In Conversation With… Taylor Swift” will take place on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. at TIFF Bell Lightbox, so start lining up now (only kind of joking). The event will mark the first-ever screening of “All Too Well” on 35mm. “We love the intersection of film and other art forms, and Taylor Swift is a brilliant visual...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Aquaman’ Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says Acting in Movies Like ‘Aquaman’ Is ‘Clown Work’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s career thus far has included an Emmy-winning turn on HBO’s “Watchmen,” awards buzz for playing Bobby Seale in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and movies like “Candyman,” “Aquaman” and “The Matrix Resurrections.” Such an eclectic balance of film and TV projects is the result of Abdul-Mateen’s curation, as he’s made it a priority to balance out comic book tentpoles like “Aquaman” with more serious dramatic fare. The actor recently told Vulture that acting in a movie like “Aquaman” is “clown work,” so it’s important for him to flex his acting muscles in other projects. “Everything should be...
MOVIES
Variety

How to Watch the Armie Hammer Docuseries ‘House of Hammer’ Online

A new docuseries about Armie Hammer arrives on Discovery+ Friday, promising to delve deep into the headline-making accusations leveled against the actor over the past year, in addition to his wealthy family’s dark past. The trailer for “House of Hammer,” which dropped earlier this month, includes clips of conversations with the actor’s ex-girlfriends Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, who provide screenshots of text conversations, voice memos and photos to back up their accounts of the alleged abuse they endured. The trailer ends with the huge kicker that Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, will also be featured in the docuseries, speaking out about...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘SNL’ Cast Shakeup Continues: Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari to Depart

There are more cast changes coming to “Saturday Night Live.” Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari are not expected to return for the venerable NBC late-night program’s 48th season, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding to an exodus that began in May when Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson revealed plans to exit the show. The new departures follow that of senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who is parting ways with the program after years of managing talent relations. As more TV viewers migrate to streaming services to watch their favorite scripted dramas and comedies on demand, “SNL”...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Afi Awards#American Film#Bulgari#Film Star#Tiff
Variety

As More Awards Shows Go Gender-Neutral, Will Major Ceremonies Follow?

Two more awards shows went gender neutral last week, fueling further speculation about the day when major awards shows — think Oscars, Emmys and (yes) Golden Globes — might follow suit and drop the distinction between “actor” and “actress” in their respective competitions. Organizers behind the Spirit Awards and the Canadian Screen Awards are following the examples set by the Recording Academy, MTV and the Gotham Film & Media Institute. The announcements by Film Independent on Aug. 23 and the Canadian Academy on Aug. 25 follow the July decision by backers of the British Independent Film Awards to eliminate gendered categories...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Shia LaBeouf Joins Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’

The cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s upcoming $100 million epic feature “Megalopolis” is shaping up — and it includes Shia LaBeouf. Reports surfaced earlier this month indicating that the controversial actor was circling a leading role in Coppola’s passion project. Now, with production slated to begin this fall, LaBeouf’s casting has been confirmed. Also set to join the picture — which already boasts an all-star lineup including Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne — are Talia Shire, Coppola’s sister who starred in his “Godfather” films; “The French Dispatch” actor Jason Schwartzman (Shire’s son); Grace VanderWaal...
MOVIES
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Lifetime Announces Three New Holiday Movies, Reuniting ‘Dr. Quinn’ Stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando (EXCLUSIVE)

Lifetime is reuniting “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” co-stars Jane Seymour and Joe Lando in a holiday movie this year, Variety can exclusively announce. The duo will star in “A Christmas Spark,” executive produced by Toni Braxton. Variety can also reveal that the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” lineup will also feature two more films on its 2022 slate: “Merry Swissmas,” starring Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon; and “Kirk Franklin’s the Night Before Christmas,” starring Naturi Naughton and Luke James. “A Christmas Spark,” written by Eirene Tran Donohue, produced by Lighthouse Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures Television, follows recently widowed Molly...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Hillary Clinton, Donna Langley Celebrate Ava DuVernay as a ‘Path Breaker’ and ‘Change Maker’ at DVF Awards in Venice

Hillary Clinton and Universal’s Donna Langley praised U.S. director, producer and social justice activist Ava DuVernay for being “a path breaker, a change maker, a historical filmmaker,” as Clinton put it, during the 13th DVF Awards. The gala was held Thursday on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg to honor extraordinary women.  “Her visionary works about Black histories and experiences are more relevant today than ever,” Clinton said of DuVernay, who is among this year’s DVF honorees. She went on to further praise DuVernay for “opening doors not just for herself, but for so many...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Pictures President of Production and Development Courtenay Valenti Leaving Studio After 33 Years

Courtenay Valenti, president of production and development for Warner Bros. Pictures, will depart from the studio after 33 years. Valenti will carry out her role until the end of October. As president of production and development, Valenti oversaw Warner Bros. Pictures’ live-action and animated development teams and budget, shepherding recent and upcoming films including “Elvis,” “Barbie,” “Furiosa,” “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” and “The Color Purple.” “We’ve known Courtenay and been admirers of her work for many years,” said Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, in a joint statement provided to Variety. “She’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Busan Film Festival Selects Ten Titles for New Currents Competition

Two Korean and two Indian movies make the cut in the Busan International Film Festival’s New Currents main competition section. Thet are joined by one each from Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Germany. The section has a track record of making significant discoveries among new Asian films and directors.The selected titles are eligible for multiple awards, including the New Currents Award, the FIPRESCI Award, the NETPAC Award, and the KB New Currents Audience Award. The selection comprises: “Ajooma,” directed by Hu Shuming (Singapore-Korea); “Blue Again” from Thailand’s Thapanee Loosuwan; “Hail to Hell,” by Korea’s Lim Oh-jeong; “Memento Mori: Earth,” by Vietnam’s Marcus...
MOVIES
Variety

Laura Linney, Maggie Smith Make a Pilgrimage to Lourdes in ‘The Miracle Club’ – First Look (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety can reveal a first look at Maggie Smith and Laura Linney in the new drama “The Miracle Club,” which has wrapped production in Ireland and is now in post. The Dublin-shot film, which also stars Kathy Bates, centers on four Dublin women who come together on a pilgrimage to the holy city of Lourdes in France, where they discover the solidarity in their friendship and unveil their own personal miracles. Directed by Thaddeus O’Sullivan, “The Miracle Club” wrapped over the summer at Ardmore Studios in Dublin. The film also features Oscar nominee Stephen Rea (“The Crying Game,” “The Usual Suspects”)...
MOVIES
Variety

From Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ to Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’: 10 Toronto Movies We’re Dying to See

After two years of virtual events or limited-capacity premieres, the festival returns in spectacular fashion, with more than 250 films expected to screen during the 10-day event. To break down the musts from the meh, here are nine films we’re dying to see.  “Causeway” (A24/Apple Original Films) Though Jennifer Lawrence had a juicy supporting role in Adam McKay’s disaster comedy “Don’t Look Up” last year, we have not seen the former Katniss Everdeen in the driver’s seat of a film since the one-two punch of “Mother!” and “Red Sparrow” (released in 2017 and 2018, respectively). She returns in earnest at TIFF with...
MOVIES
Variety

The Big Break: Hugh Grant Made Film Debut in ‘Privileged’ 40 Years Ago

40 years ago, Hugh Grant made his film debut in 1982’s “Privileged,” a little-seen effort about undergraduates at Oxford (where Grant studied English lit), which was funded by the Oxford University Film Foundation. In its July 14, 1982, review, Variety said the film — which also marked the bows of producer Andy Paterson, director Michael Hoffman, actors Imogen Stubbs and James Wilby and composer Rachel Portman — would have “limited interest” for most audiences but that the actor, billed as Hughie Grant, gives a convincing performance as an “aristocratic dropout.” For the next five years, Grant did sketch comedy, played the...
MOVIES
Variety

Lea Michele Confronts Bullying Accusations, Slams ‘Online Rumor’ Claiming She Can’t Read: ‘It’s Sad. It Really Is’

Lea Michele sat down with The New York Times ahead of her opening night on Broadway playing Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” and confronted accusations of bullying made over the years by her former “Glee” cast members. Samantha Marie Ware came forward in 2020 to accuse Michele of making “traumatic microaggressions” against her on the set of the Fox musical comedy. Ware said Michele threatened to get her fired, among other forms of bullying. “Glee” star Heather Morris supported Ware, writing on Twitter that Michele “should be called out” given “the disrespect” with which she treated others “for as long...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How Telluride Turned Into a Mecca for Documentary Awards Hopefuls

The Telluride Film Festival’s emphasis on documentary has not wavered in recent years. But the prominence of nonfiction fare at the 49th edition has arguably made this year’s Telluride the autumn Sundance, where some of the biggest buzz is for docs. The lineup, kept under wraps until the eve of the fest’s opening on Sept. 2, includes 16 docs from novice and veteran documentarians, including Steve James (“A Compassionate Spy”), Matthew Heineman (“Retrograde”), Chris Smith (“Sr.”) Ondi Timoner (“Last Flight Home”) and Ryan White (“Good Night Oppy”). (Additional “secret” screenings have yet to be announced.) The rising level of documentaries at the...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy