Netflix’s ‘Conversations With a Killer’ Season 3 ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes’ to Debut in October (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
Netflix has set a third installment of Joe Berlinger ’s “Conversations With a Killer” docuseries, this one focused on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer , Variety has learned exclusively.

Titled “ Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes ,” the three-part series will launch Oct. 7 on the streamer.

Here is the official description for “Conversations With a Killer” season 3, per Netflix:

When Milwaukee police entered the apartment of 31-year-old Jeffrey Dahmer in July of 1991, they uncovered the grisly personal museum of a serial killer: a freezer full of human heads, skulls, bones and other remains in various states of decomposition and display. Dahmer quickly confessed to 16 murders in Wisconsin over the previous four years, plus one more in Ohio in 1978, as well as unimaginable acts of necrophilia and cannibalism. The discovery shocked the nation and stunned the local community, who were incensed that such a depraved killer had been allowed to operate within their city for so long. Why was Dahmer, who had been convicted of sexual assault of a minor in 1988, able to avoid suspicion and detection from police as he stalked Milwaukee’s gay scene for victims, many of whom were people of color?

“The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes” hails from Berlinger and his RadicalMedia banner, which produced the first two seasons of “Conversations With a Killer”: 2019’s “The Ted Bundy Tapes” and 2022’s “The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.” Netflix says the docuseries features “never-before-heard audio interviews between Dahmer and his defense team, delving into his warped psyche while answering these open questions of police accountability through a modern-day lens.”

Berlinger directs “Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes” and executive produces alongside Catherine Park, Jon Doran, Jen Isaacson, Jon Kamen, Rusty Lemorande, Josh Modell, Jamie Fleischel, Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor. Kristen Gray-Rockmaker is co-executive producer.

“The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes” is not Netflix’s only upcoming project focused on Dahmer. On the scripted side, Ryan Murphy’s limited series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, is set to debut before the end of the year, though no official release date has been announced.

