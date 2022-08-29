ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

T-Mobile Adds Apple TV+ as Permanent Free Perk on Top-Tier Unlimited Wireless Plan

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

T-Mobile had offered Apple TV+ free for one year to unlimited wireless subscribers. Now it’s reupped the deal with Apple to offer all new and existing T-Mobile Magenta Max customers access to Apple TV+ for no additional cost — for as long at they hold the accounts.

The added Apple TV+ perk for customers on the Magenta Max plan, T-Mobile’s most expensive tier, will go into effect starting Wed. Aug. 31. Meanwhile, users on T-Mobile’s Magenta unlimited plan can also receive six months of free Apple TV+.

The additional streaming perk is on top of T-Mobile’s bundling of Netflix (either the Basic or Standard tier, depending on a customer’s mobile plan) and TelevisaUnivision’s ViX+ for unlimited wireless customers and its offer of on free year of Paramount+ in addition to discounts on YouTube TV and Philo.

Terms of the expanded deal between T-Mobile and Apple for the Apple TV+ giveaway are not being disclosed. Typically in such arrangements, the distributor (i.e. T-Mobile) pays a wholesale per-subscriber fee to the content provider (i.e. Apple).

Apple TV+ is the home of original drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year’s Oscar best picture winner, “CODA,” Emmy winners “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show,” and series such as “Severance,” “Pachinko,” “For All Mankind” and “Loot.”

T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert announced the new perk Monday in a video:

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Paramount+ Integrates Showtime Into App, Launches Limited-Time Bundle Discounts

Paramount is flexing a new bundle muscle: The company has combined Paramount+ and Showtime into a single, merged service — letting subscribers access content from both streamers in one place. It’s also offering promotional discounts on the Paramount+/Showtime bundle of up to 33% for the next month. Available starting Aug. 31, the new Paramount+ with Showtime bundle experience lets subscribers upgrade their Paramount+ subscription to a bundle that includes the Showtime service and then watch all the content in a single user experience. Paramount has sold a Paramount+/Showtime bundle for about a year, but until now that required using separate apps...
NFL
Variety

‘Disney Prime’? Mouse House Mulling Membership Program Offering Perks, Discounts Across Products and Services

Disney confirmed that it’s considering launching a paid membership program that would provide exclusive discounts and benefits across its entire portfolio of products and services. Details on the company’s potential membership program are sparse — right now, the initiative is at the drawing-board stage. What exactly it ends up looking like remains TBD, including what it would cost and what the specific perks would be. Disney’s goal would be to create a personalized membership program to drive attendance at theme parks, cruises and movie theaters, boost subscriptions to Disney+ and its other streaming services, and spur sales of Disney merchandise. The news...
BUSINESS
Variety

Netflix Ad Tier Launch Moved Up to November to Get Ahead of Disney+, Streamer Tells Ad Buyers

Netflix is moving up the timeline for the debut of its cheaper, ad-supported plan to November — in order to get out before the Dec. 8 launch of the Disney+ tier with advertising. In July, Netflix told investors that it was targeting the launch of the ad-supported plan “around the early part of 2023.” But now, Netflix’s ad-supported is set to go live Nov. 1 in multiple countries, including the U.S., Canada, U.K., France and Germany, according to industry sources who have been briefed on the streamer’s plans. That would be a little over a month before Disney+ Basic, priced at...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hudson Pacific Acquires Production Services Company Quixote Studios for $360 Mil

Real estate agency Hudson Pacific has acquired soundstage and production services provider Quixote Studios for $360 million. Established in 1995 by Mikel Elliott, Quixote Studios is one of the biggest providers of sound stages and production services in the entertainment industry. The company helps to rent soundstages, cast trailers, trucks, lighting equipment and other infrastructure necessary for production. Quixote has 325 employees, long-term lease rights to 23 soundstages in Los Angeles and works for notable clients including Disney, HBO, Warner Bros., Sony, Paramount and NBCUniversal. Under the deal, Elliott will remain in a leadership position at Quixote. In...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Person
Nicole Beharie
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

Snap Announces 20% Staff Layoffs, Will End Production of Original Series

Snap announced that it was cutting 20% of its workforce in a bid to contain costs — eliminating nearly 1,300 positions — and that the company will discontinue funding original series along with shutting down several other projects. With the moves, Snap estimated it will save $500 million in cash expenses on an annualized basis relative to the second quarter of 2022. That includes a $50 million estimated reduction in fixed content costs with the elimination of Snap Originals. Shares of Snap were up 7.5% Wednesday in mid-morning trading on the restructuring news, after popping more than 15%. The stock price is...
BUSINESS
Variety

‘SNL’ Cast Shakeup Continues: Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, Aristotle Athari to Depart

There are more cast changes coming to “Saturday Night Live.” Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari are not expected to return for the venerable NBC late-night program’s 48th season, according to a person familiar with the matter, adding to an exodus that began in May when Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson revealed plans to exit the show. The new departures follow that of senior producer Lindsay Shookus, who is parting ways with the program after years of managing talent relations. As more TV viewers migrate to streaming services to watch their favorite scripted dramas and comedies on demand, “SNL”...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Aquaman’ Star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Says Acting in Movies Like ‘Aquaman’ Is ‘Clown Work’

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s career thus far has included an Emmy-winning turn on HBO’s “Watchmen,” awards buzz for playing Bobby Seale in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and movies like “Candyman,” “Aquaman” and “The Matrix Resurrections.” Such an eclectic balance of film and TV projects is the result of Abdul-Mateen’s curation, as he’s made it a priority to balance out comic book tentpoles like “Aquaman” with more serious dramatic fare. The actor recently told Vulture that acting in a movie like “Aquaman” is “clown work,” so it’s important for him to flex his acting muscles in other projects. “Everything should be...
MOVIES
Variety

How to Watch the Armie Hammer Docuseries ‘House of Hammer’ Online

A new docuseries about Armie Hammer arrives on Discovery+ Friday, promising to delve deep into the headline-making accusations leveled against the actor over the past year, in addition to his wealthy family’s dark past. The trailer for “House of Hammer,” which dropped earlier this month, includes clips of conversations with the actor’s ex-girlfriends Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, who provide screenshots of text conversations, voice memos and photos to back up their accounts of the alleged abuse they endured. The trailer ends with the huge kicker that Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, will also be featured in the docuseries, speaking out about...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Streaming Tv#Tv Streaming#T Mobile#Apple Tv Free#Apple Tv Perk#Televisaunivision#Paramount
Variety

The Absolute Best Labor Day Deals to Shop This Weekend

Labor Day is finally  here, and that means unbeatable deals across a wide range of products. In a competitive market, retailers aren’t shying away from big-time sales, slashing the price of coveted items by up to 80% off. From Our Place’s Always Pan to Dyson’s V8 Cordless Vacuum, here are the absolute best Labor Day deals to shop through the weekend. Best Buy (Up to 80%Off) Best Buy’s Labor Day deals cut a swath through every tech categories, such as headphones, sound bars, laptops, computers and home appliances. Our picks: Apple’s Airpod Pros ($84 off), Insignia’s Smart Fire TV ($150 off) and...
RETAIL
Variety

Rooster Teeth and Warner Bros. Discovery Access Announce Finalists for Digital Creators Program (TV News Roundup)

Rooster Teeth and Warner Bros. Discovery Access have announced the eight finalists participating in the inaugural Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program. The finalists are ChelseaBytes, Christian Henley aka “Touch,” DaGeecheeGamer, Isik “Eyezcosplay”, Katskratchh, Jabren, Mary “Girlthulhu” and Reem Edan. The Rooster Teeth Digital Creators Program is providing these eight talents with a platform to break through to new audiences, giving them with the tools and opportunities to succeed as creators. With over 450 submissions from all over the country, the final eight participants were named by a panel of Rooster Teeth executives in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Access and executives...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hit Canadian Mystery Series ‘Aller Simple’ to Be Distributed by Oble (EXCLUSIVE)

French production and distribution firm Oble is to handle international licensing of Canadian hit drama series “Aller Simple” or “No Return.” Produced by French-Canadian firm Sphere Media, the six-episode psychological thriller premiered on prime-time earlier this year in Canada and has been a hit with critics and audiences. It plays on Noovo, where it has been the most watched drama in the channel’s history, and is available before linear broadcast via subscription on Crave TV. Written by Annie Pierard, Bernard Dansereau and Etienne Pierard-Dansereau, who all previously worked on Sphere’s “Epidemie” (aka “The Outbreak”), the show sees six complete strangers; a former policeman, an art-dealer, a...
TV SERIES
Variety

J.K. Rowling’s New Book Features a Character Murdered After Being Accused of Transphobia: I Wrote It Before My Own Backlash

J.K. Rowling recently told Graham Norton that her new novel, “The Ink Black Heart,” is not based on her own experience being slammed as transphobic despite featuring a character who finds herself in a similar social media firestorm (via Rolling Stone). The new book, published under Rowling’s pseudonym Robert Galbraith, is part of Rowling’s “Cormoran Strike” crime thriller series and includes a character named Edie Ledwell, a “creator of a popular YouTube cartoon who sees internet trolls and her own fandom turn on her after the cartoon was criticized as being racist and ableist, as well as transphobic for a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Lea Michele Confronts Bullying Accusations, Slams ‘Online Rumor’ Claiming She Can’t Read: ‘It’s Sad. It Really Is’

Lea Michele sat down with The New York Times ahead of her opening night on Broadway playing Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” and confronted accusations of bullying made over the years by her former “Glee” cast members. Samantha Marie Ware came forward in 2020 to accuse Michele of making “traumatic microaggressions” against her on the set of the Fox musical comedy. Ware said Michele threatened to get her fired, among other forms of bullying. “Glee” star Heather Morris supported Ware, writing on Twitter that Michele “should be called out” given “the disrespect” with which she treated others “for as long...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

This ‘Stranger Things’ Pop-Up Book Is Already a No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon

The epic ride that was the fourth season of “Stranger Things” wrapped up in July but Netflix is still delivering for fans before filming begins for next season. Starting today, fans can embark on a 3D adventure through a stunning pop-up book that recreates the most memorable moments from the show. “Stranger Things: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book,” which released today on Amazon (and is already a #1 bestseller),  includes five richly-detailed spreads that double as an expansive guide to Hawkins Indiana and the Upside Down.  The new interactive book joins dozens of collaborations that brands have churned out over the past year...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Florida Georgia Line Plays Emotional Final Show: ‘The Closing of an Incredible Chapter’

Florida Georgia Line waved goodbye to an era, as Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley played their final show as a country duo at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday night. “You’ve enabled us to chase this crazy dream of writing songs and playing shows and hoping someone will show up to listen, so thank you guys,” Hubbard said, addressing the crowd. “It’s the closing of an incredible, incredible chapter for us. It’s very exciting for us to look at what’s ahead, see what’s next. And the next chapter ahead is very exciting, but we want to celebrate this chapter with you guys.” Beginning...
MUSIC
Variety

Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Lightyear’ Scores No. 3 Spot in Disney+ Opening Weekend, ‘The Sandman’ Debuts at No. 4

During the Aug. 1 – Aug. 7 viewing window, Disney’s “Lightyear” soared to the No. 3 place on the Nielsen streaming programs chart, raking in 1.3 billion minutes viewed after its premiere on Disney+. The “Toy Story” spinoff scored No. 1 on the movies list, leading Netflix’s “Uncharted,” which premiered on Aug. 5 to 1 billion minutes watched. “The Sandman” broke into Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming rankings following its Aug. 5 release date at No. 4. In its first three days of availability, the fantasy drama based on Neil Gaiman’s comic book series, recorded 1.02 billion minutes viewed. The show...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Eiza González Joins Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal in Hulu Series ‘La Máquina’

Eiza González has joined Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal in the Hulu limited series “La Máquina.” The Spanish-language series was picked up at Hulu in July. Per the official logline, “‘La Máquina’ follows an aging boxer (García Bernal) whose crafty manager (Luna) secures him one last shot at a title. But to make it to fight night, they must navigate a mysterious underworld force.” González will star as Irasema. Her character descriptions says she is “an aspiring sports journalist who approaches boxing as more of an art form. She’s the ex-wife of Esteban (García Bernal), who she still deeply cares...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hillary Clinton, Donna Langley Celebrate Ava DuVernay as a ‘Path Breaker’ and ‘Change Maker’ at DVF Awards in Venice

Hillary Clinton and Universal’s Donna Langley praised U.S. director, producer and social justice activist Ava DuVernay for being “a path breaker, a change maker, a historical filmmaker,” as Clinton put it, during the 13th DVF Awards. The gala was held Thursday on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival by fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg to honor extraordinary women.  “Her visionary works about Black histories and experiences are more relevant today than ever,” Clinton said of DuVernay, who is among this year’s DVF honorees. She went on to further praise DuVernay for “opening doors not just for herself, but for so many...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

These Nespresso Machines Are All on Sale for Labor Day Weekend

Nespresso is having huge sales on their best-selling espresso machines through Labor Day Weekend. The best deals are within the brand’s Vertuo series, which are up to 30% off on the Nespresso website and retailers such as Amazon and Williams Sonoma.   The Nespresso VertuoPlus, the newest machine and a #1 best-seller on the retailer, is down to $119 for Labor Day weekend. The most compact out of the Nespresso line, the Vertuo packs the company’s impressive centrifusion technology into a sleek and slim build. Once you insert the capsule, the patented extraction technology spins it up to 7,000 rotations per minute,...
SHOPPING
Variety

Variety

79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy