ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 11

Keith Banks
7d ago

Fanni Willis is needed in that red City St Louis Missouri with the highest crime rate in the country apparently the Republicans are not doing their job in that City.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

GBI to announce update on 1988 cold case break

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is giving an update on a 30-plus-year-old cold case at its headquarters in Decatur on Tuesday afternoon. While the GBI did not disclose the details of their announcement, the FBI confirmed with 11Alive that the announcement is in relation to a woman found dead in Dade County back in 1988.
DADE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

The Tex McIver case: Malice murder | Episode 3

ATLANTA — Listen to Intent: The Tex McIver Case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. In fall of 2016, Dani Jo Carter, a close friend of Tex and Diane McIver spoke publicly for the first time since the tragedy that would change the lives of the couple forever.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Guzan
Shine My Crown

Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued

Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Driver with gunshot wound crashes in DeKalb: Police

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officers responded to a crash Monday afternoon and discovered a driver injured from a gunshot wound, they said. According to police, they went to Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive just before 3:30 p.m. about a crash with reported injuries. When they arrived, they...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

19-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old was arrested late last month for a murder that happened earlier in the year, DeKalb County Sherrif's Office said. Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase, according to the office, in connection to the death of Tyler Swain. He was taken into custody on August 30.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indictments#Law Enforcement#The Drug Rich Gang
Monroe Local News

Breaking: 16-year-old arrested in double homicide in Snellville area of Gwinnett County

(Gwinnett County, GA, (Sept. 2, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department announced the arrest of LeQuan Dempsey, 16, of Avondale Estates, in connection with a double murder that took place in July of this year. Dempsey has been charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. (Editor’s Note) Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.)
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy