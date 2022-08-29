Read full article on original website
Keith Banks
Fanni Willis is needed in that red City St Louis Missouri with the highest crime rate in the country apparently the Republicans are not doing their job in that City.
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
GBI to announce update on 1988 cold case break
ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is giving an update on a 30-plus-year-old cold case at its headquarters in Decatur on Tuesday afternoon. While the GBI did not disclose the details of their announcement, the FBI confirmed with 11Alive that the announcement is in relation to a woman found dead in Dade County back in 1988.
The Tex McIver case: Malice murder | Episode 3
ATLANTA — Listen to Intent: The Tex McIver Case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. In fall of 2016, Dani Jo Carter, a close friend of Tex and Diane McIver spoke publicly for the first time since the tragedy that would change the lives of the couple forever.
Deputy stabbed multiple times by detainee at Fulton County Jail, sheriff confirms
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A deputy is recovering after he was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail by a suspect. “We had a detainee attack one of our deputies,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat. Labat said the attack happened on Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. According to...
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
6-year-old battling cancer sworn in as junior officer with same department where his father works
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A community is showing support to a Woodstock officer's 6-year-old son who is battling cancer. Little Ezra King is now a part of the law enforcement community like his father. Woodstock Police Chief Robert Jones swore in Ezra as a junior officer, according to a post...
Man injured in Midtown shooting ‘would have died’ if AMC was closed sooner
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man who was critically injured in a triple shooting in Midtown that left two others dead has spoken out, saying if the Atlanta Medical Center that he was rushed to was closed, he “would have died.”. The shooting spree started at...
Person found dead inside Buckhead condo, police investigating
ATLANTA — Police tell Channel 2 Action News they are awaiting autopsy results after a person was found dead inside a Buckhead Condo. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers responded around 6 p.m. on Saturday to a person down call. When they got to...
Atlanta mayor tests positive for COVID, he announces on Twitter
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has tested positive for COVID Tuesday, according to a video he posted on his Twitter page. Dickens added that he will be working from home until he tests negative again. However, he noted that he is "feeling fine" and has minor symptoms. A...
Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood
A man was killed Thursday after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police said.
Fulton County’s Five-Star District Attorney Fani Willis Being Sued
Fulton DA Fani Willis has been making many big moves as of late. As we know she is responsible for the case against YSL leader Young Thug as well as 25+ codefendants with quite a few cooperating. She has even began her own investigation into former President Trump’s RICO case. Willis is invested in taking down RICO cases as well as gang oriented activity as in her case against Alleged gang members "Drug Rich Gang" indicted on crimes against Atlanta celebrities.
Driver with gunshot wound crashes in DeKalb: Police
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County officers responded to a crash Monday afternoon and discovered a driver injured from a gunshot wound, they said. According to police, they went to Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive just before 3:30 p.m. about a crash with reported injuries. When they arrived, they...
19-year-old arrested for alleged murder in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 19-year-old was arrested late last month for a murder that happened earlier in the year, DeKalb County Sherrif's Office said. Khyan Bernard Stalling, 19, is charged with murder during an alleged gun purchase, according to the office, in connection to the death of Tyler Swain. He was taken into custody on August 30.
Atlanta Jury Awards Panhandler $100 Million After Police Paralyzed Him
A federal jury in Atlanta has awarded $100 million to Jerry Blasingame, a panhandler who fell and broke his neck after a police officer shocked him with a stun gun during a foot chase. NBC News reports jurors determined Atlanta police officer Jon Grubbs, who has been on the force...
Suspect shot by officer after stabbing employee at Mall of Georgia Macy's, Gwinnett police say
ATLANTA — One person has been stabbed and a suspect was shot at the Macy's in the Mall of Georgia, Gwinnett County Police say. The victim was as an employee at the Macy's, police said. Their condition was not known but police described their injuries as "serious." Gwinnett Police...
Breaking: 16-year-old arrested in double homicide in Snellville area of Gwinnett County
(Gwinnett County, GA, (Sept. 2, 2022) – The Gwinnett Police Department announced the arrest of LeQuan Dempsey, 16, of Avondale Estates, in connection with a double murder that took place in July of this year. Dempsey has been charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. (Editor’s Note) Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.)
16-year-old arrested in Gwinnett County lake shooting deaths of two other teens
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous reporting on the case. A teen was identified in connection to a double shooting where two other teens were killed in late July, according to Gwinnett Police Department. Le’Quan Dempsey, who is 16-years-old, was charged with:. Two counts;...
East Point to host ceremony honoring life of lynching victim Warren Powell
EAST POINT, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Warren Powell's soil collection ceremony. East Point is honoring a life taken while recognizing its history this Labor Day weekend. The City of East Point Public Art Division is partnering with the Fulton County Remembrance Coalition to commemorate...
Dragon Con ends in Atlanta with more visitors than organizers initially expected
ATLANTA — One of Atlanta's biggest conventions came to an end Monday. Dragon Con, Atlanta's internationally-known pop culture, fantasy, sci-fi and gaming convention, attracted 65,000 attendees during its five-day run. Convention organizers initially estimated that only 60,000 people would attend. The event, which started Thursday, sold out all five...
1 dead, others hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash along I-75 south at Cleveland Avenue Sunday night. Authorities said one person is dead and "multiple others" were injured during the crash. Several lanes are blocked and traffic is moving slowly, according to GDOT 511. APD said its...
Atlanta Medical Center Downtown to shut down by November, officials confirm
ATLANTA — One of two level one trauma centers in metro Atlanta is closing, hospital officials confirmed on Wednesday night. Wellstar Health System announced their intention to close Atlanta Medical Center in Downtown Atlanta on November 1. In the meantime, they say they will gradually “wind down” services offered at the hospital.
