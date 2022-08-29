Read full article on original website
New Englanders Share Memories of the Old Newington Mall in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Who would have thought that a dead mall would lead to such lively conversation?. This week, I shared my recollections of the gone but apparently not...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire
We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Massive Western Mass. Estate Owned by the Founder of Yankee Candle
This estate boasts a two-story arcade, an indoor water park, and a professional concert venue where the likes of Hall & Oates have played. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. 113 Juggler Meadow Rd.,. Price: $23,000,000. Size: 120,000 square...
4 New England Towns Make List of Best Oktoberfest Celebrations
Well, everyone, it’s September. So, in the spirit of those who stock the seasonal aisle at CVS, let’s skip ahead to Oktoberfest!. New Englanders in search of beer are in luck, as four cities in the region made the list of best Oktoberfest celebrations, according to the travel website TripsToDiscover.com.
Boston Globe
Does putting in a pool mean you’ll get soaked at resale?
Plus, the pros and cons of having an indoor setup. In New England, autumn marks the onset of sweater weather. But at this New Hampshire home, swimsuit season lasts all year long. Several years ago, Jill Dye and her husband purchased a home in Plaistow, N.H., that came with an...
There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall
Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
WCVB
Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom
NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
Become Best Friends With Magical Miniature Horses at a Farm in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you're looking to make a new best friend, there's a farm in Bow, New Hampshire, that just might be the place you're looking for. The Mocha Farm is home to miniature horses, and if you've never been up close and personal with these magical creatures, you've been missing out on a chance to make a memory that can last a lifetime.
WPFO
Mainer catches huge fish in Sebago Lake
A man fishing on Sebago Lake last week caught the fish of a lifetime -- a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing the...
The Popular Clam Shack in Kennebunk, Maine, Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show
The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents. The restaurant is located right in the heart of the beautiful bay walk in...
2 New Haunted Houses Coming to Canobie Lake Park’s Screeemfest This Year
It's almost that time of the year, the time when you will find haunted houses just about everywhere. Every year, Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, hosts their annual Screeemfest where creatures roam around the park and you will scream in their haunted houses (did I mention there is also a monster dance party?).
Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World
For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
WMTW
Maine storm leaves hundreds of subsidized apartments without power
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of people in Portland's Franklin Towers have been without power since strong storms rolled through the area on Friday. Franklin Towers is a 16-story high-rise apartment building with 200 subsidized apartments for elderly and disabled people living in its 200 subsidized apartments. The Towers is controlled by the Portland Housing Authority.
This Heartbreaking Story About Two Maine Pups Makes Me Want to Keep My Dog Inside Forever
The saddest part about this entire story is a mix between how sudden this all happened and the fact that it's really nobody's fault. And when there's nowhere to place blame, it usually is forced onto yourself. And hopefully this poor Cumberland woman doesn't blame herself for what happened to her two adorable dogs.
WMTW
New Hampshire house explodes; no injuries reported
An explosion and fire destroyed a home Wednesday in Brookline, New Hampshire, but no injuries were reported. Fire crews from 11 departments worked to put out the flames after the explosion at a home on Gilson Road. Helicopter video from the scene showed a burned-out frame of the home still...
WMUR.com
Rochester couple starts local chapter of organization that builds, donates beds to children without one
ROCHESTER, N.H. — A Rochester couple created a local chapter of a national nonprofit that donates, builds and delivers beds to children without one. Jim and Marlene Graves started a Rochester chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national organization that ensures children aren't sleeping on the floor, a couch, air mattress or with a parent.
WGME
Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine
(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
Did You Know There’s a Telephone Museum in New Hampshire?
There seem to be museums for everything nowadays. Up in Warner, New Hampshire, sits, you guessed it, a telephone museum. It's understandable that you might be asking yourself "Why? That seems like such a random type of museum. And why New Hampshire, of all places?" We were wondering ourselves, and decided to look into it.
whdh.com
Dunkin’ to offer teachers free coffee for back-to-school
Dunkin’ is showing some love to Boston and southern New Hampshire teachers by offering them a free brew ahead of the start of the school year. On Thursday, September 1, teachers can share with their local Dunkin’ employees that they’re teachers and will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee.
