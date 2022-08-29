ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, NH

WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire

We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
DERRY, NH
Newington, NH
New Hampshire State
Boston Globe

Does putting in a pool mean you’ll get soaked at resale?

Plus, the pros and cons of having an indoor setup. In New England, autumn marks the onset of sweater weather. But at this New Hampshire home, swimsuit season lasts all year long. Several years ago, Jill Dye and her husband purchased a home in Plaistow, N.H., that came with an...
PLAISTOW, NH
103.7 WCYY

There’s 3 New Food Options Inside the Maine Mall

Coming out of the pandemic, there were portions of the Maine Mall that began to look a little bleak. One of the hardest hit spots in the mall was the food court. Several restaurants have closed in recent years, from national chains like Qdoba and Arby's, to less notable local joints like Kamasouptra and Linda Bean's. Those vacancies in a busy section of the mall weren't going to stay empty for long, and now there's three new food options for shoppers to enjoy.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
CONCORD, NH
John Havlicek
Seacoast Current

Become Best Friends With Magical Miniature Horses at a Farm in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you're looking to make a new best friend, there's a farm in Bow, New Hampshire, that just might be the place you're looking for. The Mocha Farm is home to miniature horses, and if you've never been up close and personal with these magical creatures, you've been missing out on a chance to make a memory that can last a lifetime.
BOW, NH
WPFO

Mainer catches huge fish in Sebago Lake

A man fishing on Sebago Lake last week caught the fish of a lifetime -- a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing the...
SEBAGO, ME
#Malls#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#The Newington Mall
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World

For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Maine storm leaves hundreds of subsidized apartments without power

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of people in Portland's Franklin Towers have been without power since strong storms rolled through the area on Friday. Franklin Towers is a 16-story high-rise apartment building with 200 subsidized apartments for elderly and disabled people living in its 200 subsidized apartments. The Towers is controlled by the Portland Housing Authority.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

New Hampshire house explodes; no injuries reported

An explosion and fire destroyed a home Wednesday in Brookline, New Hampshire, but no injuries were reported. Fire crews from 11 departments worked to put out the flames after the explosion at a home on Gilson Road. Helicopter video from the scene showed a burned-out frame of the home still...
WGME

Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine

(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
MAINE STATE
whdh.com

Dunkin’ to offer teachers free coffee for back-to-school

Dunkin’ is showing some love to Boston and southern New Hampshire teachers by offering them a free brew ahead of the start of the school year. On Thursday, September 1, teachers can share with their local Dunkin’ employees that they’re teachers and will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

