ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Man arrested, charged with murder in Florence shooting: Police

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department took a man into custody in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week. Devon Isaac of Florence was arrested by police, along with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, on Sept. 1. He is charged with murder,...
FLORENCE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Crime & Safety
wfxb.com

New Details on Carolina Forest Shooting Involving Mother and 2 Children

Horry County Police responded to the scene of a shooting on Centennial Circle in Carolina Forest yesterday afternoon. The incident happened around 6:00am in the area off Carolina Forest Boulevard. Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard identified three victims as 42-year-old Laura Moberley and her two children 11-year-old Eric and 8-year-old Emily. All three were found dead inside their home after police responded to a welfare check request.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sunset Beach Police officers recover after secondary drug exposure

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three Sunset Beach Police officers were treated for secondary exposure to drugs, after making an arrest on Sunday, August 28. Sunset Beach Police responded to the 1600 of Seaside Road in Sunset Beach on Sunday, for reports of two people possibly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wpde.com

Memorial motorcycle ride honors victims of downtown Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens of motorcycle riders braved rainy conditions on Thursday, September 2, to honor two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston. The memorial motorcycle ride, which ended at The Royal American restaurant and bar, was held in memory of Patrick...
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Authorities locate missing Georgetown County teen

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:30 PM): Matthew has been found safe, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. According to the family of Matthew Gauge Ard, the teen was last seen on Wednesday but has been reported missing...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Mother, son among arrests made in Robeson County larceny investigation: Deputies

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Multiple people were arrested Thursday after an investigation into larcenies in the area of Mount Zion Church Road and Highway 71. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, marijuana, four firearms and drug paraphernalia were located and seized during a search at a Robeson County home, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

Victim Identified in Georgetown Shooting

An update on the shooting in Georgetown we told you about yesterday.. The victim has been identified but the suspect remains at large. 25 year old Stevion Marsh is the suspect of the shooting which happened around 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Prince Street, he is still considered ‘armed and dangerous’. The victim in that shooting has been identified as 51 year old Cornelius Smith. Smith was taken to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital and died later at MUSC. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Georgetown Police Department.
GEORGETOWN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy