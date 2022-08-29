Read full article on original website
1 shot to death, found along Horry Co. roadway; homicide investigation underway: Coroner
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police are investigating a deadly shooting after a body was found in the roadway early Friday morning. Around 12:15 a.m., a person was found in the roadway on Dewitt Rd in the Longs area, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
Man arrested, charged with murder in Florence shooting: Police
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Department took a man into custody in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this week. Devon Isaac of Florence was arrested by police, along with the assistance of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, on Sept. 1. He is charged with murder,...
Mother, kids were in custody battle prior to their Carolina Forest shooting deaths: Record
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An elementary school teacher who was found dead with her two children after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood was in the middle of a custody battle, according to public records. The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said 42-year-old...
Woman found dead with her children in Carolina Forest was in custody battle, records show
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An elementary school teacher who was found dead with her two children after a shooting in a Carolina Forest neighborhood was in the middle of a custody battle, according to public records. The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Coroner’s Office said 42-year-old Laura...
Police: South Carolina elementary school teacher, her 2 children found dead inside house
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C — A South Carolina elementary school teacher and her two children were found dead in their house on Wednesday in the Carolina Forest area, according to police. According to a news release from the Horry County Police Department, just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday officers were...
New Details on Carolina Forest Shooting Involving Mother and 2 Children
Horry County Police responded to the scene of a shooting on Centennial Circle in Carolina Forest yesterday afternoon. The incident happened around 6:00am in the area off Carolina Forest Boulevard. Horry County Coroner Tamara Willard identified three victims as 42-year-old Laura Moberley and her two children 11-year-old Eric and 8-year-old Emily. All three were found dead inside their home after police responded to a welfare check request.
Community reacts to Carolina Forest shooting that killed HCS teacher, her 2 kids
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A quiet community in Carolina Forest is shaken after a deadly shooting took the lives of a mother and her two kids in the area of Centennial Circle. On Thursday, the Coroner’s Office identified them as 42-year-old Laura Moberley, her 8-year-old daughter Emily and...
Final pre-trial for Marion man charged in murder of 80-year-old Horry Co. woman
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The man charged in the murder of an 80-year-old Horry County woman faced a federal judge Thursday for a pre-trial hearing. Dominique Brand is the suspect charged in the death of Mary Ann Elvington. Elvington was reported missing in Nichols on March 27, 2021.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sunset Beach Police officers recover after secondary drug exposure
SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Three Sunset Beach Police officers were treated for secondary exposure to drugs, after making an arrest on Sunday, August 28. Sunset Beach Police responded to the 1600 of Seaside Road in Sunset Beach on Sunday, for reports of two people possibly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested.
Triple murder under investigation in the Low Country
A woman and her two children were found dead after a fatal shooting in the Low Country. Officials say, the fatal shooting happened at a home in the Carolina Forest Area of Horry County.
Man sentenced for kidnapping, carjacking pastor from church in Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Joseph Alan Wright was sentenced Friday morning in federal court to kidnapping and carjacking of a pastor back in December from his church on Cherokee Road in Florence. He was sentenced to 17 and a half years in prison with a minimum of five...
Police searching for persons of interest in ongoing Lake City investigation
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lake City Police Dept. requests help identifying persons of interest in connection to an ongoing investigation. The people of interest include three men in their late teens to early 20s who were seen downtown during the early morning hours on Aug. 18, according to police.
Memorial motorcycle ride honors victims of downtown Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dozens of motorcycle riders braved rainy conditions on Thursday, September 2, to honor two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Calhoun Street in downtown Charleston. The memorial motorcycle ride, which ended at The Royal American restaurant and bar, was held in memory of Patrick...
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting on South Cashua Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Florence, police said. It happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of South Cashua Drive. Police said the injured person was in critical condition and that officers believed that the suspect had left the area. No additional […]
Authorities locate missing Georgetown County teen
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (4:30 PM): Matthew has been found safe, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. According to the family of Matthew Gauge Ard, the teen was last seen on Wednesday but has been reported missing...
Mother, son among arrests made in Robeson County larceny investigation: Deputies
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Multiple people were arrested Thursday after an investigation into larcenies in the area of Mount Zion Church Road and Highway 71. Fentanyl, cocaine, suboxone, marijuana, four firearms and drug paraphernalia were located and seized during a search at a Robeson County home, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Victim Identified in Georgetown Shooting
An update on the shooting in Georgetown we told you about yesterday.. The victim has been identified but the suspect remains at large. 25 year old Stevion Marsh is the suspect of the shooting which happened around 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Prince Street, he is still considered ‘armed and dangerous’. The victim in that shooting has been identified as 51 year old Cornelius Smith. Smith was taken to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital and died later at MUSC. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Georgetown Police Department.
Conway, Florence officers to conduct public safety checkpoints throughout September
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers with the Conway Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff's Office say they will be conducting public safety checkpoints in the month of September. These checkpoints are put in place to deter driving under the influence and aggressive driving, according to both the departments.
Crash with injuries reported on Highway 501 near Myrtle Beach: SCDPS
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are responding to a collision with injuries on Highway 501 Southbound, according to reports from the SC Dept. of Public Safety. The crash has caused a backup of traffic and SCDPS said the roadway is blocked. ABC15 will update if more information is...
Conway police seek security footage, information on multiple breaking and entering cases
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway Police Dept. is investigating multiple breaking and entering cases that happened during early Tuesday morning. Police ask that if you have security cameras installed on your property, please check to see if you have any suspicious activity recorded. If you have any information or...
