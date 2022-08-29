An update on the shooting in Georgetown we told you about yesterday.. The victim has been identified but the suspect remains at large. 25 year old Stevion Marsh is the suspect of the shooting which happened around 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Prince Street, he is still considered ‘armed and dangerous’. The victim in that shooting has been identified as 51 year old Cornelius Smith. Smith was taken to the Georgetown Memorial Hospital and died later at MUSC. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Georgetown Police Department.

GEORGETOWN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO