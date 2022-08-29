Read full article on original website
Syracuse vs Louisville: TNIAAM predictions and poll
The months of waiting are over. Tomorrow kicks off the 2022 Syracuse Orange football season. All the talking is done. It’s time to see how this team adapts to the new Robert Anae offense. Can the Syracuse defense contain Louisville Cardinals star quarterback Malik Cunningham? Here’s what our writers think will happen.
Smith: Syracuse football’s failures have cost it a seat at the big table
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The year is 1987. And for the first time in nearly three decades, Syracuse football is in national championship contention. SU has a quarterback in the Heisman Trophy race, plays regularly in front of a packed crowd in the Carrier Dome and will appear in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day.
Syracuse football: transfer quarterbacks are taking over college football
The Syracuse Orange will take the field on Saturday night led by starting quarterback Garrett Shrader they will be part of a growing number of FBS programs with a transfer starting at the position. 247Sports details the full picture in this recent article detailing the growth of transfers leading FBS...
Syracuse football: Orange players’ talk about the Louisville opener
The Syracuse Orange football season kicks off in just two short days. Before ‘Cuse hits the Dome turf to play the Louisville Cardinals, let’s catch up with some of the stars of this year’s squad:. Sean Tucker. Louisville was a down game for Tucker last year, as...
Syracuse football: previewing Louisville with Card Chronicle
As we build towards the Syracuse Orange opener we wanted to get the Louisville Cardinals perspective. John Powell from Card Chronicle was kind enough to take some time and answer questions about this weekend’s ACC contest. TNIAAM: Syracuse fans are well aware of Malik Cunningham but who are the...
Syracuse football: Five things to watch vs. Louisville
As the Syracuse Orange get ready to start the 2022 season we focus in on this week’s opponent, the Louisville Cardinals. Here’s some of the things we’re looking for on Saturday night. Steve - The Syracuse offensive line against Louisville’s edge rushers. Louisville brings a decent...
No, the new wireless in the JMA Dome won’t be ready for Syracuse football opener, or the 2022 season
Syracuse, N.Y. — Since Syracuse University wrapped its academic year in May, a team of 20 electricians have installed 4 million feet of new fiber-optic cable and 392 antennas inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Despite what SU Chief Facilities Officer Pete Sala described as an “unbelievable amount of work,”...
Syracuse Football advanced stats preview vs Louisville Cardinals
We consume sports in an era of technological availability and expertise that has lead to stat consumption becoming so commonplace, we sometimes forget that the way certain people process the sport are pushing the rest of the industry. This season, I’m going to attempt to bridge the gap between “guy...
Could Jim Boeheim get his wins back? Has the NCAA ever restored vacated wins? (Mike’s Mailbox)
Syracuse, N.Y. – We’re trying to be timely and relevant in this week’s Mike’s Mailbox. Our first two questions are based on recent events – a column from my Syracuse.com colleague Brent Axe in which he interviewed SEC commissioner Greg Sankey and Syracuse’s Elite Camp, which was held this past weekend. Plus we have two more suggestions on lineups and scheduling.
Syracuse vs. Louisville: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (0-0, 0-0) vs. Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0) Line: The DraftKings Line has slowly shifted in more favor of Louisville, with the Cardinals getting -4.5 (odds/lines subject to change) TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3, Sirius XM 381/SXM App 971. Louisville Blog: Card Chronicle.
Syracuse men’s soccer jumps into latest national polls
The Syracuse Orange men’s soccer team opened their 2022 season this weekend with a bang. They hosted Iona on Friday night, then followed it up with #21 Penn State on Sunday and made it out of the weekend unscathed. The 2-0-0 opening to the season was enough to vault the Orange into the 15th spot in the United Soccer Coaches Division 1 Poll. They are one of eight teams that had joined the poll from being unranked and were included for the first time this season.
