ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDtfi_0hZe8xQ300

The New York Yankees (78-50) and Los Angeles Angels (55-73) open a 3-game series at Angel Stadium Monday with a 9:38 p.m. ET first pitch. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Yankees vs. Angels odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: New York leads 3-0 and has outscored Los Angeles 17-3

The Yankees head to Anaheim after a disappointing weekend in Oakland. New York defeated the Athletics Thursday and Friday but then managed a total of 5 hits over losses Saturday and Sunday.

The Angels are back at home after a surprising 3-game sweep of the Blue Jays in Toronto. Before arriving in Toronto, the Halos had been 1-6 on a road trip that also had stops at the Detroit Tigers and Tampa Bay Rays. Los Angeles is a woeful 5-13 over its last 18 games at home.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Yankees at Angels projected starters

RHP Frankie Montas vs. LHP Jose Suarez

Montas (4-10, 3.84 ERA) is making his 24th start. He has a 1.21 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 8.9 K/9 through 124 1/3 IP.

  • Owns a 5.97 ERA over his last 7 starts.
  • Has logged a 1.26 ERA over his last 5 starts against Los Angeles, all as a member of the Oakland Athletics.
  • Current Angels batters own an aggregate .649 OPS against him.

Suarez (4-6, 4.19 ERA) has clocked a 1.34 WHIP, 3.3 BB/9 and 8.8 K/9 through 73 IP across 16 games (14 starts).

  • Has allowed 6 ER over his last 10 2/3 IP
  • Faced the Yanks once last season (Aug. 16, 2021): allowed 2 ER on 4 H and 3 BB with 6K across 5 IP in a 2-1 road loss.

Yankees at Angels odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:48 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Yankees -190 (bet $190 to win $100) | Angels +155 (bet $100 to win $155)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Yankees -1.5 (-105) | Angels +1.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Yankees at Angels picks and predictions

Prediction

Yankees 5, Angels 3

AVOID.

The Yankees are worthy of being a moderate road favorite, but the current tag offers up no value.

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for 20% OFF full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 8/31/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

The YANKEES -1.5 (-105) is a play worth making.

New York’s .797 OPS versus left-handers ranks 3rd in the league. Montas has been banged up by some unfavorable rates around the margins of late such as a .333 batting average on balls in the last month.

Los Angeles has lost its last 6 return-home games after road trips and has been held off the scoreboard in 3 of them.

The Over 7.5 is a lean but only to -125 (partial-unit action) or -120 (full). PASS on the current pricing.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Giants, Blake Martinez split was 'mutual decision'

The New York Giants announced the shocking release of linebacker Blake Martinez on Thursday, which was the culmination of his downward spiral with the team. After suffering a torn ACL a season ago, Martinez was away from the club for nearly a year. When he returned, a new regime was in place and he was asked to take a pay cut to remain with Big Blue. And to Martinez’s credit, he did.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frankie Montas
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen A. Smith savagely ripped the Knicks for passing on Donovan Mitchell: 'Nothing ever gets done in New York'

It’s been a rough summer for Stephen A. Smith as far as his Knicks are concerned. Back in April, he needed to be consoled on draft night because — let’s be honest — no one had any idea what the Knicks were doing at the time. And, to their credit, they did the right thing in bolstering their future draft picks so they could eventually make a trade and land a superstar in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy