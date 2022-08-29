ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnsburg, NY

Johnsburg History Weekend features reenactment fun

By Jay Petrequin
 4 days ago

JOHNSBURG, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The communities of North Creek and Johnsburg have more than their share of history. Next week, a series of events in Johnsburg are lined up to connect visitors far and near with iconic spots like the Johnsburg Historical Society and the North Creek Railway Depot Museum.

The Johnsburg History Weekend is coming on the weekend of Friday-Sunday, Sept. 9-11, with a full list of goings-on at the north end of Warren County. The weekend includes history along the former Saratoga-North Creek Railroad, and presentations of the community’s history presented by Johnsburg Historian Deana Wood.

The full schedule includes:

  • Unveiling of a historic marker at the Waddell House
    • Johnsburg Historical Society will unveil a new marker celebrating the historic Waddell House, including a telling of the significance of the house and family to the people of Johnsburg. The site is planned to become the future home of the Johnsburg Historical Society and Museum. Refreshments will be served.
    • 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9
    • 2363 State Route 28, Wevertown
  • Craft displays and history demonstrations at Riverfront Park
    • Johnsburg historian Deana Wood holds presentations on local history. North Creek Railway Depot Museum will be open nearby.
    • 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
    • Riverfront Park, North Creek
  • Graveyard walk
    • Gem Radio Theatre hosts graveyard walk to “meet” important individuals from North Creek and Johnsburg history. Visitors should wear sturdy shoes to better navigate uneven ground. Admission is free, with donations to the theater accepted.
    • 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10
    • North River Cemetery, North Creek
  • Teddy Roosevelt’s Night Ride to the Presidency
    • A historical event celebrating the 150th anniversary of the North Creek Railway Station. Teddy Roosevelt reprisor Joe Wiegand will guide a bus tour from Newcomb, along the path taken by Teddy Roosevelt to the train station – the spot where he learned that William McKinley had died, making him the 26th President of the United States.
    • 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11
    • 5 Railroad Place, North Creek
