KELOLAND TV
Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
sdpb.org
Oglala Sioux Tribe and Pennington County Sheriff sign mutual support agreement
There is a first-of-its-kind agreement between the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety. The memorandum of mutual support is described as “historic” and a “force multiplier” for both agencies, as violent crime rates continue to rise. Oglala Sioux...
drgnews.com
South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner honored for work fighting human trafficking
South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner Hollie Strand has earned the Freedom Fighter Award for her work combatting human trafficking by the advocacy group Freedom’s Journey. “Hollie’s dedication, persistence and attention to detail helps build cases that lead to the successful prosecutions that help make our communities safer,” said South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo who attended the award ceremony at a fundraising dinner for Freedom’s Journey held at Box Elder’s Courtyard by Marriott on Saturday, Aug. 27. “She is well deserving of this recognition.”
newscenter1.tv
Woman in Box Elder homicide has been identified
BOX ELDER, S.D.- A woman is dead after a suspected murder in Box Elder. Shortly after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Box Elder Police Department officers arrived at Valley Village Mobile Home Park, located at 240 N. Ellsworth Rd., to investigate reports of a possible assault. They found a deceased female who...
KELOLAND TV
Box Elder man arrested for 1st degree murder
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating the death of a woman. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says police on Wednesday afternoon were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park for a report of a possible assault. On scene, the Box Elder Police...
sdpb.org
Prison population crisis drives new construction
Prison populations have overwhelmed existing structures. That is what interim study committees have heard this summer. According to the Secretary of Corrections, the solution lies in more and better prisons, and solutions need a lot of money. DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko addressed her concerns before the Legislative Task Force on...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City to expand police department amidst rising crime rates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With recent violent crime in Rapid City and the growing population, the Police Department is planning to expand and that’s not all. Over the last month, Rapid City has seen a rash of gun violence and homicides. Chief Don Hedrick says this is a growing concern for his department.
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
KEVN
Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was found dead in a Box Elder home Wednesday afternoon. Box Elder police were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park at 240 North Ellsworth Road to investigate a possible assault. There authorities found a female deceased and a male suspect who attempted to flee the scene.
KEVN
Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
KELOLAND TV
Toy pistol prompted secure status at Rapid City high school
Rapid City Police say the juvenile seen with the gun has been located by authorities. Police say they’re working with the school district to figure out the consequences for the juvenile. UPDATE 12:08 p.m. Rapid City authorities say a “secure status” has been lifted at Stevens High School....
KELOLAND TV
Man convicted of attempted enticement at 2020 Sturgis Rally
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennsylvania man caught during a sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could spend up to life in federal prison. On Thursday, A jury found 31-year-old Cody Hopkins guilty of attempting to entice a minor using the internet. The U.S. Attorney’s...
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Edward Martin, 50, has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison after being convicted on the charge of Obstructing Justice by Retaliating Against a Witness, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Martin made threatening comments in an attempt...
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
sdpb.org
First Rapid City medical marijuana dispensary opens
Business is open for the state's first West River, state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Candy Rich became the first customer to buy marijuana legally from Puffy’s Dispensary on west Main Street. Rich was the first person in western South Dakota to purchase marijuana from a dispensary licensed by the state.
KEVN
Names released in Custer County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Chadron, Neb., man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Hermosa. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, 80-year-old Dannie Barcal was driving northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when he attempted to turn into a parking lot. He was hit by a southbound semi-truck and trailer.
kotatv.com
A Pine Ridge marijuana dispensary says their buyers are primarily from off the reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Currently recreational cannabis is illegal in South Dakota, but this is not stopping some people from heading to the No Worries marijuana shop in Pine Ridge. Adonis Saltes, owner of the No Worries dispensary, said that more than half of the customers that visit his...
Black Hills Pioneer
Box Elder man pleads not guilty to marijuana possession, distribution charges
DEADWOOD — A traffic stop in which a local man on probation was allegedly speeding 99 mph in a 75-mph zone on Interstate 90 near mile marker 26 reportedly yielded a significant amount of marijuana in the vehicle he was driving. On Aug. 18, he pleaded not guilty to...
KEVN
SCAM ALERT: Fake dollar bills in Lawrence County
kbhbradio.com
Highway Patrol reports driver may have fallen asleep in August crash into house
STURGIS, S.D. – A report from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates the Florida driver of a semi truck and trailer that crashed into a Sturgis home August 10th may have fallen asleep at the wheel. The patrol says initially the driver told them she swerved to miss a...
