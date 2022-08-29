ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 1

Related
KELOLAND TV

Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
RAPID CITY, SD
drgnews.com

South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner honored for work fighting human trafficking

South Dakota DCI Forensic Examiner Hollie Strand has earned the Freedom Fighter Award for her work combatting human trafficking by the advocacy group Freedom’s Journey. “Hollie’s dedication, persistence and attention to detail helps build cases that lead to the successful prosecutions that help make our communities safer,” said South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo who attended the award ceremony at a fundraising dinner for Freedom’s Journey held at Box Elder’s Courtyard by Marriott on Saturday, Aug. 27. “She is well deserving of this recognition.”
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Woman in Box Elder homicide has been identified

BOX ELDER, S.D.- A woman is dead after a suspected murder in Box Elder. Shortly after 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, Box Elder Police Department officers arrived at Valley Village Mobile Home Park, located at 240 N. Ellsworth Rd., to investigate reports of a possible assault. They found a deceased female who...
BOX ELDER, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Tripp, SD
Rapid City, SD
Crime & Safety
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Box Elder man arrested for 1st degree murder

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating the death of a woman. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says police on Wednesday afternoon were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park for a report of a possible assault. On scene, the Box Elder Police...
BOX ELDER, SD
sdpb.org

Prison population crisis drives new construction

Prison populations have overwhelmed existing structures. That is what interim study committees have heard this summer. According to the Secretary of Corrections, the solution lies in more and better prisons, and solutions need a lot of money. DOC Secretary Kellie Wasko addressed her concerns before the Legislative Task Force on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City to expand police department amidst rising crime rates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With recent violent crime in Rapid City and the growing population, the Police Department is planning to expand and that’s not all. Over the last month, Rapid City has seen a rash of gun violence and homicides. Chief Don Hedrick says this is a growing concern for his department.
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Minnehaha#American
KEVN

Box Elder woman found dead, suspect arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was found dead in a Box Elder home Wednesday afternoon. Box Elder police were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park at 240 North Ellsworth Road to investigate a possible assault. There authorities found a female deceased and a male suspect who attempted to flee the scene.
BOX ELDER, SD
KEVN

Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Toy pistol prompted secure status at Rapid City high school

Rapid City Police say the juvenile seen with the gun has been located by authorities. Police say they’re working with the school district to figure out the consequences for the juvenile. UPDATE 12:08 p.m. Rapid City authorities say a “secure status” has been lifted at Stevens High School....
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man convicted of attempted enticement at 2020 Sturgis Rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Pennsylvania man caught during a sex trafficking operation during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally could spend up to life in federal prison. On Thursday, A jury found 31-year-old Cody Hopkins guilty of attempting to entice a minor using the internet. The U.S. Attorney’s...
STURGIS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KEVN

Rapid City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening witness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Edward Martin, 50, has been sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison after being convicted on the charge of Obstructing Justice by Retaliating Against a Witness, according to a release from the Department of Justice. Martin made threatening comments in an attempt...
KELOLAND TV

Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

First Rapid City medical marijuana dispensary opens

Business is open for the state's first West River, state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary. Candy Rich became the first customer to buy marijuana legally from Puffy’s Dispensary on west Main Street. Rich was the first person in western South Dakota to purchase marijuana from a dispensary licensed by the state.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Names released in Custer County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Chadron, Neb., man has been identified as the person who died Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Hermosa. According to a release from the Department of Public Safety, 80-year-old Dannie Barcal was driving northbound on South Dakota Highway 79 when he attempted to turn into a parking lot. He was hit by a southbound semi-truck and trailer.
HERMOSA, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy