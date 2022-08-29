ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

TechSpot

Score $3 movie tickets at thousands of theaters this weekend only

TL;DR: The National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) is hosting a one-day event designed to lure moviegoers to local cinemas with discounted tickets. National Cinema Day takes place on September 3 and will be held at more than 3,000 participating locations spanning more than 30,000 screens in the US. Ticket prices will be no more than $3 for any movie, any show time and any format (before tax and any applicable third-party ticketing fees).
MOVIES
105.5 The Fan

This Hollywood Superstar Has Been Hiding in Boise for Days

When it comes to celebrities "hanging out", there are few places more densely populated with them outside of Calabasas, Hollywood, Los Angeles, or New York. Here in Idaho--you might spot some stars in Sun Valley or Coeur d'Alene but even if you do, it's a "big deal" and not a super regular occurrence.
BOISE, ID
Seacoast Current

Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man

It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
HAMPTON, NH
Seacoast Current

This Popular Clam Shack in Maine Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
KENNEBUNK, ME
Seacoast Current

Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
BELMONT, NH
moneytalksnews.com

Visit Your Favorite Theater and Watch a Movie for $3 on Sept. 3

If you’re looking for bargain fun this weekend, more than 3,000 movie theaters have it. Those theaters — with a total of 30,000 screens — will celebrate National Cinema Day with showings for no more than $3 per ticket on Sept. 3. Sponsored by the Cinema Foundation,...
MOVIES
geekspin

Best Netflix movies right now

Netflix has roughly 4,000 movies in its library today, so it’s understandably difficult to pick which one to watch especially if you only have a few hours to spare. If you don’t want to waste your time streaming second-rate films, below are the 10 best Netflix movies right now with the highest critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.
TV & VIDEOS
Seacoast Current

Become Best Friends With Magical Miniature Horses at a Farm in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you're looking to make a new best friend, there's a farm in Bow, New Hampshire, that just might be the place you're looking for. The Mocha Farm is home to miniature horses, and if you've never been up close and personal with these magical creatures, you've been missing out on a chance to make a memory that can last a lifetime.
BOW, NH
Boston Globe

Does putting in a pool mean you’ll get soaked at resale?

Plus, the pros and cons of having an indoor setup. In New England, autumn marks the onset of sweater weather. But at this New Hampshire home, swimsuit season lasts all year long. Several years ago, Jill Dye and her husband purchased a home in Plaistow, N.H., that came with an...
PLAISTOW, NH
