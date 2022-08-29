ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

State Plans To Spend American Rescue Plan Money On Mental Healthcare

A state joint committee passed 9 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) projects that will be heard by the full legislature. The projects are worth more than $300 million. Many of the projects passed will go towards mental and behavioral health services here in Oklahoma. Members of the committee believe allocating pandemic relief money to these projects will address crucial needs for the state.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Former Member Of Gov. Stitt’s Cabinet Sues State Of Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretary David Ostrowe is suing the state after he claims he was maliciously prosecuted while in office. In a tort claim filed in Dec. 2021, Ostrowe said he is seeking $60 million in damages. Ostrowe said he was wrongly accused of bribery in a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Minnesota Nurses To Strike As They Demand Better Work Conditions

Thousands of Minnesota nurses are planning to strike later this month because they say their employers have ignored demands for a new union contract. The strike will begin at 7 a.m. September 12 and end at 7 a.m. September 15, Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said during a press conference Thursday. About 15,000 nurses plan to stop working in what is believed to be the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
State
Oklahoma State
News On 6

Millions Affected By Oklahoma Student Loan Authority Data Breach Leak

A data breach leaked personal information for millions of people who have student loans from the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority. Nelnet Servicing is used by the authority to let students access their loan accounts online and it said its system was compromised for nearly two months this summer. It said...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Former Cabinet Secretary Ostrowe Files Suit Against State

Former Oklahoma cabinet secretary David Ostrowe filed a lawsuit Thursday against the state in response to charges brought against him in 2020 that were eventually dismissed. The lawsuit specifically named former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, the Oklahoma Tax Commission, Charles Prater, Clark Jolley and Steve Burrage. The suit alleges...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workforce Development#Oklahomans
News On 6

California Wildfires Force Evacuations Amid Heat Wave

California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. The fast-moving Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County had burned 4,625 acres of hills as of Wednesday night. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy