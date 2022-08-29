Read full article on original website
State Plans To Spend American Rescue Plan Money On Mental Healthcare
A state joint committee passed 9 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) projects that will be heard by the full legislature. The projects are worth more than $300 million. Many of the projects passed will go towards mental and behavioral health services here in Oklahoma. Members of the committee believe allocating pandemic relief money to these projects will address crucial needs for the state.
Former Member Of Gov. Stitt’s Cabinet Sues State Of Oklahoma
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretary David Ostrowe is suing the state after he claims he was maliciously prosecuted while in office. In a tort claim filed in Dec. 2021, Ostrowe said he is seeking $60 million in damages. Ostrowe said he was wrongly accused of bribery in a...
Minnesota Nurses To Strike As They Demand Better Work Conditions
Thousands of Minnesota nurses are planning to strike later this month because they say their employers have ignored demands for a new union contract. The strike will begin at 7 a.m. September 12 and end at 7 a.m. September 15, Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said during a press conference Thursday. About 15,000 nurses plan to stop working in what is believed to be the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history.
California Lawmakers OK Bills Aimed At Content Regulation, Child Safety In Social Media
California lawmakers on Tuesday sent Gov. Gavin Newsom two groundbreaking bills intended to limit the downside of social media, as they faulted Congress for failing to act on the problem. A first-of-its kind measure would require social media companies to make public their policies for removing disturbing content and provide...
Millions Affected By Oklahoma Student Loan Authority Data Breach Leak
A data breach leaked personal information for millions of people who have student loans from the Oklahoma Student Loan Authority. Nelnet Servicing is used by the authority to let students access their loan accounts online and it said its system was compromised for nearly two months this summer. It said...
Director Issues Warning As Pending Expenditures Remain At State Dept. Of Veterans Affairs
A problem is brewing at the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. Its director said politics are getting in the way of operations. The issue began earlier this month, when Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs director Joel Kintsel when he asked newly-appointed secretary, John Nash, to sign off on several pending expenditures.
Former Cabinet Secretary Ostrowe Files Suit Against State
Former Oklahoma cabinet secretary David Ostrowe filed a lawsuit Thursday against the state in response to charges brought against him in 2020 that were eventually dismissed. The lawsuit specifically named former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, the Oklahoma Tax Commission, Charles Prater, Clark Jolley and Steve Burrage. The suit alleges...
Oklahoma Man Wins $1 Million Prize From Mega Millions Lottery
PRYOR, Okla. - One lucky Oklahoma man from Pryor won a massive prize from the Mega Millions lottery. He claimed a $1 million prize from his winning ticket.
Oklahoma Mothers Organize Memorial Walk For Victims Of Overdose Deaths
According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 108,000 Americans died from a drug overdose in 2021. Tammy Brown Posey will never forget the day she learned her son died. "Devastated,” Posey said. “Pulled the rug right out from under you.”. Posey said her 28-year-old son Ben...
California Wildfires Force Evacuations Amid Heat Wave
California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. The fast-moving Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County had burned 4,625 acres of hills as of Wednesday night. The...
Death Valley Hits 127 Degrees, Setting Record For Hottest September Day
Death Valley, famous for being one of the hottest places on the planet, set a new record for the hottest September day anywhere on the planet when its Furnace Creek thermometer hit 127 degrees on Thursday. While the heat may send people seeking shade at a, say, a Los Angeles-area...
