Thousands of Minnesota nurses are planning to strike later this month because they say their employers have ignored demands for a new union contract. The strike will begin at 7 a.m. September 12 and end at 7 a.m. September 15, Mary Turner, president of the Minnesota Nurses Association, said during a press conference Thursday. About 15,000 nurses plan to stop working in what is believed to be the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO