Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jogger stabs driver 11 times after brush at LI gas station: police
The 49-year-old victim suffered serious injuries in the stabbing on Middle Country Road in Centereach just after 8 p.m., according to Suffolk County police. He was at Stony Brook University Hospital on Friday.
Several condos and co-ops burglarized in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow
Tarrytown police are warning residents in Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow that there were several homes broken into on Monday night.
Police: 2 violent crimes occurred in downtown Yonkers on Thursday
Yonkers police say that two violent crimes happened in the downtown section of the city on Thursday.
Man dies in fall through gap on Newburgh-Beacon Bridge after car breaks down
According to police, Paul Montenero tried to get to the bridge's pedestrian walkway next to the roadway when he fell through a gap.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1,290 stolen catalytic converter thefts in 2022 the focus of emergency meeting in Nassau
Residents say they have had their catalytic converters stolen from their driveways right outside their homes.
Police: Bronx rapper 'Tiny B' arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
A Bronx woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Bridgeport back in February, according to police.
Yonkers Teacher Charged After Inappropriate Relationship With 17-Year-Old Student
Yonkers, NY – A teacher at Saunders Trades and Technical High School in Yonkers has...
Ida 1 year later: Some Rye Brook residents contemplating moving
RYE BROOK, N.Y. -- A year after torrential rain that spun off from Hurricane Ida flooded their neighborhood, residents in one suburb have a big decision to make.Should they stay put? Or should they sell their homes and see them torn down?CBS2's Tony Aiello has more from the village of Rye Brook in Westchester County.Its flow has been reduced by drought, but residents know enough rain will turn the Blind Brook into an unstoppable force. It happened on Sept. 1 and 2 of last year."There were cars floating down the street as if ghosts were like ghost cars. It was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westchesterfamily.com
21 Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County
Mark your calendars for these fun fall festivals happening and events throughout Westchester County. Featuring feasts, live music, craft fairs, and more, you and your family will be busy enjoying all of the many activities and events happening throughout the county! Tag us in all of your Westchester adventures at @westchesterfamily on Instagram!
NBC Connecticut
Serious Injuries Reported After Crash in Westport
One person has serious injuries after a crash in Westport Thursday night. Westport police said they received several 911 calls around 9:30 a.m. reporting a serious crash at the Sherwood Island Connector and Post Road East and officers found a car had rolled over and the driver had been thrown from the vehicle.
Long Island carpet store owner reunited with beloved stolen service dog
Surveillance video showed a woman with two children first playing with the 12-year-old Bichon Shih Tzu mix, and then moments later, she picked up the dog and walked away.
Wanted for Selden grand larceny
Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and allegedly stole multiple items, including light switch dimmers and installation kits. The merchandise was valued at approximately $1,980. They fled in a Honda Accord with tinted windows. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Attorney From Bergen Stalked Victim With Secret GPS Devices, Authorities Charge
A lawyer from Bergen County was charged with stalking for planting at least one GPS device on the vehicle of someone he believed was having an affair with his wife, investigators said. Brett Halloran, 41, of Wyckoff was arrested late last week for what Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella called...
Robbers steal medical supplies from Bronx drug store, police say
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medical supplies from a Bronx drug store last week, according to the NYPD. The three males went into the Rite Aid on Ogden Avenue in Highbridge on Aug. 23 at around 9 p.m. and went behind the counter and grabbed […]
greenwichfreepress.com
Men Fanning Hundred-Dollar Bills on Greenwich Ave Lead to Identity Theft Arrest
On the afternoon of Aug 17 Greenwich Police plain clothes officers in the area of Greenwich Avenue spotted two men in an out-of-state vehicle fanning hundred-dollar bills. As officers conducted surveillance on the vehicle, which was parked in the vicinity of a bank, they discovered an identity theft crime in progress occurring within one of the banks which was connected to this vehicle.
Glamorous New Store Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY
Over the past couple of years, the Hudson Valley has watched businesses close and open. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. In Orange County, residents have welcomed a new, local business to the area. Codigo Fama, Selfie Galore and J's Seafood Kitchen are...
NBC New York
Pair of East Village Shootings Leaves Man And Woman, Both In Their 20s, Dead: Police
A pair of shootings in Manhattan's East Village on Thursday left a man and woman, both believed to be in their 20s, dead after they suffered gunshot wounds to the head, according to police. The first incident took place during the early morning hours, when a 25-year-old woman was shot...
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim
Vigil held for New Haven gunshot victim Michael Judkins, known as “Mango,” who was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Thompson Street
Fatal Fire Closes Down Popular Hudson Valley Bar, Eatery
A Hudson Valley resident is dead and a popular bar closed following an early morning fire. On Tuesday, New York State Police from Troop F reported an investigation into an early morning fatal fire in Orange County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties. Fire Closes Down...
Woman fatally shot in head on sidewalk by Union Square
A woman was fatally shot in the head about a block from Union Square early Thursday morning. The woman was shot at E. 14th Street and Irving Place in Gramercy just after 5 a.m.
Comments / 0