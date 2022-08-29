ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarsdale, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Larchmont, NY
City
Rye Brook, NY
City
Scarsdale, NY
CBS New York

Ida 1 year later: Some Rye Brook residents contemplating moving

RYE BROOK, N.Y. -- A year after torrential rain that spun off from Hurricane Ida flooded their neighborhood, residents in one suburb have a big decision to make.Should they stay put? Or should they sell their homes and see them torn down?CBS2's Tony Aiello has more from the village of Rye Brook in Westchester County.Its flow has been reduced by drought, but residents know enough rain will turn the Blind Brook into an unstoppable force. It happened on Sept. 1 and 2 of last year."There were cars floating down the street as if ghosts were like ghost cars. It was...
RYE BROOK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#In Laws#Deane Place#Boston Post Road
westchesterfamily.com

21 Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County

Mark your calendars for these fun fall festivals happening and events throughout Westchester County. Featuring feasts, live music, craft fairs, and more, you and your family will be busy enjoying all of the many activities and events happening throughout the county! Tag us in all of your Westchester adventures at @westchesterfamily on Instagram!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Serious Injuries Reported After Crash in Westport

One person has serious injuries after a crash in Westport Thursday night. Westport police said they received several 911 calls around 9:30 a.m. reporting a serious crash at the Sherwood Island Connector and Post Road East and officers found a car had rolled over and the driver had been thrown from the vehicle.
WESTPORT, CT
TBR News Media

Wanted for Selden grand larceny

Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and allegedly stole multiple items, including light switch dimmers and installation kits. The merchandise was valued at approximately $1,980. They fled in a Honda Accord with tinted windows. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers...
SELDEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

Robbers steal medical supplies from Bronx drug store, police say

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medical supplies from a Bronx drug store last week, according to the NYPD. The three males went into the Rite Aid on Ogden Avenue in Highbridge on Aug. 23 at around 9 p.m. and went behind the counter and grabbed […]
BRONX, NY
greenwichfreepress.com

Men Fanning Hundred-Dollar Bills on Greenwich Ave Lead to Identity Theft Arrest

On the afternoon of Aug 17 Greenwich Police plain clothes officers in the area of Greenwich Avenue spotted two men in an out-of-state vehicle fanning hundred-dollar bills. As officers conducted surveillance on the vehicle, which was parked in the vicinity of a bank, they discovered an identity theft crime in progress occurring within one of the banks which was connected to this vehicle.
GREENWICH, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy