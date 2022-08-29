Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.SAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Frisco Water Park is throwing a swim party for dogs that want to have funT. WareFrisco, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville mural artists include city history, social aspects in artwork
Melanie Little Gomez and Des Smith, more commonly known as ARTLAB3000, have been creating art together for close to a decade, bringing their creativity to Lewisville, Denton and the surrounding communities. The pair met in 2012 and have been partners in art and in life ever since. They both grew...
starlocalmedia.com
Our Neighbors: Take a trip to McKinney and stare into the eyes of our future painted on silos mural
You can't help but notice those eyes. As you drive or walk up to the silos mural in east McKinney, it's those eyes of the central figure on the mural created by Australian artist Guido van Helten that grab your immediate attention.
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm artist makes impact with murals, creating meaningful work for the town
Steve DeFoe’s murals can be seen all around Little Elm and The Colony, making him a vital part to the community’s culture. Back in 2019, DeFoe had the opportunity to paint the Little Elm city mural and from then on, his artwork took off throughout the community. His artwork can be seen at Lava Cantina at Grandscape in The Colony or signage and murals for local businesses in Little Elm. Most recently, he completed a mural for Tinman Social, Little Elm’s newest gathering place.
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite ISD's planetarium is one of 17 in the state to carry on a century-long legacy of science
Since 1977, Mesquite ISD's Richard R. Russell Planetarium has transported countless children to the far reaches of known space. The planetarium, located next to Memorial Stadium at the foot of the communications tower, has undergone much evolution from a manual projector displaying photo slides in the planetarium’s dome, to acquiring its Digi-Star 7 system, capable of livestreaming a launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Annette Carrico, The Colony's Senior/Community Center Supervisor
Annette Carrico is from a small town in Kansas and found her passion at The Colony's senior center, originally starting out part-time and eventually making her way as the center's new supervisor. Tell us about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville completes major renovation, offering new dine-in service
Motor City Pizza in Lewisville recently underwent a major renovation and is now open for a full dine-in experience. What originally started as a ghost kitchen has been expanded into its own store with sit-down dining, a bar and a full-service kitchen. Motor City Pizza owner and Detroit native Greg Tierney has been in the restaurant business in Lewisville for close to 25 years and said he’s excited for people to have the ability to sit down and enjoy his Detroit-style pizza right out of the oven.
starlocalmedia.com
'Timeless treasure': What the new silos mural means for McKinney
On Wednesday, a woman stopped to take pictures of the silos off of Virginia Street. Before her, a visual story of the soul of McKinney had been coming together over a span of weeks, and by Wednesday, the etchings on the side of the silos had become faces and figures: a young girl with a backpack sported a pair of cowgirl boots. A child held an adult’s hand while looking off into the distance. A student stared across the expanse of McKinney, looking directly into the eyes of the community before her while embracing her mother.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen's Parks and Rec applies for grant funding to connect to other cities
Allen’s parks system is on the path to connectivity. In an effort to continue connecting Allen’s trails to Plano and McKinney, Allen’s Parks and Recreation department has applied for multiple grants for further construction of Rowlett Trail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: McKinney hosts ribbon cutting for silos mural project
McKinney hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday evening for the iconic murals that now features on the historic silos located off of Virginia Street. The mural, created by Australian artist Guido van Helten, is a public art piece that will pay homage to the city’s culture and heritage. The project will also serve as a backdrop to the city's future Municipal Community Complex, which is slated to begin construction in October.
mckinneyonline.com
District 121: When restaurants, boutique hotel will open and what unique ideas officials have for the future
District 121, one of the most anticipated development projects in North Texas, should start opening restaurants and its unique amenities to residents by early next year. The $250 million mixed-use development, located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road in McKinney, is on track to open its first four restaurants by Spring 2023, according to Miles Prestemon, Chief Operating Officer at Craig International and President of its Development Division. In addition, Kaizen Development’s office building, which will include a 800-space parking garage, should be built and ready by October.
dmagazine.com
For an Old-School Backyard Burger, Go to Heim (and Resist the Barbecue)
Within our weekly Lunch Box column, we’ve explored the idea of getting creative with how you use restaurants, repurposing them in imaginative ways. First, I wrote about the pleasures of getting a weekday lunch in Deep Ellum. More recently there was a suggestion to go to sports bars for food specials when they’re not showing sports.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina business hits: Tender Smokehouse celebrates five years and more
According to numbers provided by the city of Celina, the most new homes by neighborhood reported for the month of July includes Wilson Creek Meadows (19), Lilyana (18), Light Farms (9) and Creeks of Legacy (8). New neighborhoods include Celina Hills and Light Farms Hazel (Phase 4).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
Saving Ryan: Book shares true story of Carrollton boy's medical journey
It's hard to believe a Carrollton police officer could help raise $1 million for medical research to rescue his sick son. The true story is now a book. Good Day talked to both the doctor who wrote it and his patient.
starlocalmedia.com
Football Roundup: Keller distances from Plano West in 4th; Turner rolls to 1st win
A big fourth quarter from Keller quarterback Tre Guerra was the difference on Thursday, dealing Plano West a 21-7 loss behind 14 straight points over the final 10 minutes of play from the Keller ISD Athletics Complex. The Wolves played the Indians to a 7-7 stalemate through three quarters, finding...
Lead pastor at Flower Mound megachurch placed on leave
Matt Chandler, lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, announced during last Sunday’s service that he has been placed on a temporary leave of absence because of an online relationship he had with a woman. Chandler spoke only for a few minutes Sunday to explain to the...
mckinneyonline.com
Our Top Favorite Places to Visit in McKinney
McKinney has quickly become one of the DFW area's top places to visit. To help you maximize your time in McKinney, we have created a list of the top things to do. Sweet Caroline’s Gelato is a fantastic way to start the day. In addition to delicious gelato, they also serve all sorts of coffee that will help you seize the day. I enjoy coming here for a morning coffee or a sweet midday pick-me-up of gelato to help me cool down and beat the summer heat.
starlocalmedia.com
'Secure' designation on Celina ISD campuses lifted following suspect's apprehension
After Celina ISD campuses were placed under "secure" protocols Thursday morning, the Celina Police Department issued an "all clear" announcement at around 11:30 a.m. In a statement, the Celina Police Department announced that a suspect in Fannin County had been apprehended after making threatening remarks on social media.
Plano dessert shop gives its red velvet cheesecake a ‘seductive makeover’
There are a few things in life that can be better than getting intimate with the person you love, and a dessert restaurant in Plano states very clearly that its desserts are, in fact, Better Than Sex.
Tequila tower, tableside guac & Instagrammable cocktails at Mi Dia from Scratch
Their name says it all. Everything at Mi Dia from Scratch is handmade, using only the freshest ingredients.
Late Grapevine Colleyville school district teacher makes largest donation in Grapevine history
Beverly Dolores Roberts Horton live in Grapevine for more than 62 years and an educator with GCISD for more than 20 years, where she taught elementary school, art, physical education science and health.
Comments / 0