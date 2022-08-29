On Wednesday, a woman stopped to take pictures of the silos off of Virginia Street. Before her, a visual story of the soul of McKinney had been coming together over a span of weeks, and by Wednesday, the etchings on the side of the silos had become faces and figures: a young girl with a backpack sported a pair of cowgirl boots. A child held an adult’s hand while looking off into the distance. A student stared across the expanse of McKinney, looking directly into the eyes of the community before her while embracing her mother.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO