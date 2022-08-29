ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville mural artists include city history, social aspects in artwork

Melanie Little Gomez and Des Smith, more commonly known as ARTLAB3000, have been creating art together for close to a decade, bringing their creativity to Lewisville, Denton and the surrounding communities. The pair met in 2012 and have been partners in art and in life ever since. They both grew...
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm artist makes impact with murals, creating meaningful work for the town

Steve DeFoe’s murals can be seen all around Little Elm and The Colony, making him a vital part to the community’s culture. Back in 2019, DeFoe had the opportunity to paint the Little Elm city mural and from then on, his artwork took off throughout the community. His artwork can be seen at Lava Cantina at Grandscape in The Colony or signage and murals for local businesses in Little Elm. Most recently, he completed a mural for Tinman Social, Little Elm’s newest gathering place.
LITTLE ELM, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite ISD's planetarium is one of 17 in the state to carry on a century-long legacy of science

Since 1977, Mesquite ISD's Richard R. Russell Planetarium has transported countless children to the far reaches of known space. The planetarium, located next to Memorial Stadium at the foot of the communications tower, has undergone much evolution from a manual projector displaying photo slides in the planetarium’s dome, to acquiring its Digi-Star 7 system, capable of livestreaming a launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
MESQUITE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Mckinney, TX
Lifestyle
City
Mckinney, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Motor City Pizza in Lewisville completes major renovation, offering new dine-in service

Motor City Pizza in Lewisville recently underwent a major renovation and is now open for a full dine-in experience. What originally started as a ghost kitchen has been expanded into its own store with sit-down dining, a bar and a full-service kitchen. Motor City Pizza owner and Detroit native Greg Tierney has been in the restaurant business in Lewisville for close to 25 years and said he’s excited for people to have the ability to sit down and enjoy his Detroit-style pizza right out of the oven.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

'Timeless treasure': What the new silos mural means for McKinney

On Wednesday, a woman stopped to take pictures of the silos off of Virginia Street. Before her, a visual story of the soul of McKinney had been coming together over a span of weeks, and by Wednesday, the etchings on the side of the silos had become faces and figures: a young girl with a backpack sported a pair of cowgirl boots. A child held an adult’s hand while looking off into the distance. A student stared across the expanse of McKinney, looking directly into the eyes of the community before her while embracing her mother.
MCKINNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: McKinney hosts ribbon cutting for silos mural project

McKinney hosted a ribbon cutting Wednesday evening for the iconic murals that now features on the historic silos located off of Virginia Street. The mural, created by Australian artist Guido van Helten, is a public art piece that will pay homage to the city’s culture and heritage. The project will also serve as a backdrop to the city's future Municipal Community Complex, which is slated to begin construction in October.
MCKINNEY, TX
mckinneyonline.com

District 121: When restaurants, boutique hotel will open and what unique ideas officials have for the future

District 121, one of the most anticipated development projects in North Texas, should start opening restaurants and its unique amenities to residents by early next year. The $250 million mixed-use development, located at the northeast corner of State Highway 121 and Alma Road in McKinney, is on track to open its first four restaurants by Spring 2023, according to Miles Prestemon, Chief Operating Officer at Craig International and President of its Development Division. In addition, Kaizen Development’s office building, which will include a 800-space parking garage, should be built and ready by October.
MCKINNEY, TX
dmagazine.com

For an Old-School Backyard Burger, Go to Heim (and Resist the Barbecue)

Within our weekly Lunch Box column, we’ve explored the idea of getting creative with how you use restaurants, repurposing them in imaginative ways. First, I wrote about the pleasures of getting a weekday lunch in Deep Ellum. More recently there was a suggestion to go to sports bars for food specials when they’re not showing sports.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina business hits: Tender Smokehouse celebrates five years and more

According to numbers provided by the city of Celina, the most new homes by neighborhood reported for the month of July includes Wilson Creek Meadows (19), Lilyana (18), Light Farms (9) and Creeks of Legacy (8). New neighborhoods include Celina Hills and Light Farms Hazel (Phase 4).
CELINA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
mckinneyonline.com

Our Top Favorite Places to Visit in McKinney

McKinney has quickly become one of the DFW area's top places to visit. To help you maximize your time in McKinney, we have created a list of the top things to do. Sweet Caroline’s Gelato is a fantastic way to start the day. In addition to delicious gelato, they also serve all sorts of coffee that will help you seize the day. I enjoy coming here for a morning coffee or a sweet midday pick-me-up of gelato to help me cool down and beat the summer heat.
MCKINNEY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy