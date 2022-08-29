NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway in New Albany after a man was shot and killed overnight. Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department said officers called to the 1300 block of Beechwood Ave. just after 2 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They found the victim, identified as Dajour Drones, 25, of New Albany, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO