Bowling Green, KY

Wolverine, MI
3d ago

It’s always the incompetent ones that cause the accident and the innocent die No jail time. Just a death penalty. No choice for his victim, so why a choice here. Instant death.

Mark Hanor
3d ago

the question would be ,what off ramp did he use to get on the interstate or did he run off the road on the other side and ended up going in the wrong direction and figured he could cross back over down the road somewhere .

King Hott
4d ago

He needs LIFE i watches him doing 110 mph going the wrong way on 65 he almost hit me

Reply(3)
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night. Around 10:15 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Earl Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD Major Eric Wampler. Police arrived...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect in deadly I-65 wrong-way crash arraigned

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 hitting several cars and killing one person has made his first appearance in court. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections last night after being released from University Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclists question Louisville road safety after recent fatalities

A Jeffersonville funeral director is facing charges after decomposing bodies were found inside his business. Mother claims daughter being unfairly labeled ‘bully’ after JCPS bus incident. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Jefferson County Public School mother believes her daughter is being unfairly labeled as a bully after last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Man dead, two arrested after crash in Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE — A man is dead after a Thursday morning crash in Allen County. Scottsville Police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of U.S. 31E and Highway 100 at 8:16 a.m. A 2017 Nissan was traveling northbound along U.S. 31E and failed to yield to a red...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Man Indicted After Fatal Hit-and-run

A man has been indicted after a deadly hit and run that killed a Kansas man and injured the family. According the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, a Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against Michael Hurley. Hurley is being charged with one count of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Lanes reopened on I-265 South near Old Henry Road following crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lanes have reopened on the Gene Snyder Freeway near Old Henry Road following a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening, according to TRIMARC. The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. near mile marker 29 of I-265 South, TRIMARC officials confirmed. Louisville Metro police spokesman Dwight Mitchell...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot and killed in New Albany identified

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway in New Albany after a man was shot and killed overnight. Chief Todd Bailey of the New Albany Police Department said officers called to the 1300 block of Beechwood Ave. just after 2 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They found the victim, identified as Dajour Drones, 25, of New Albany, dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Driver hospitalized after semi overturns near McNeely Lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a semi truck overturns on a road near McNeely Lake, south of the Highview neighborhood, on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the intersection of Cooper Chapel Road and Pennsylvania Run Road on reports of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.

A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WLKY.com

17-year-old in Grayson County dead after fatal crash

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A 17-year-old was killed in a fatal crash in Grayson county on Monday, police say. Grayson County deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 8900 block of Falls of Rough Road around 6 p.m. on Monday. According to the Grayson County Sheriff's Department, a...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Warren Co. man identified in I-65 wrong-way crash in Louisville

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The refugee community in Bowling Green are mourning the tragic loss of one of their members. Rajnu Masoud was killed in a wrong-way car crash on I-65 in Louisville this past Sunday. He leaves behind his wife and five children, the oldest just five years old.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

