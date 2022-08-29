ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Women take the spotlight at first Brazil presidential debate

By DAVID BILLER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evPjv_0hZe6uGo00

Brazilian presidential candidates have squared off in their first debate — with the jousting overshadowed by questions about President Jair Bolsonaro's treatment of women, who may be crucial to his chances.

Sunday night's debate became something of a pile-on after Bolsonaro snapped at a journalist, Vera Magalhães, who asked whether uptake of COVID-19 vaccines has been affected by disinformation spread by people including the president. He has falsely claimed the shot caused people to develop AIDS faster and has warned about potentially life-altering side effects.

“Vera, I couldn’t expect anything else from you. You sleep thinking about me, have some kind of passion for me,″ Bolsonaro said, then accused her of taking sides and lying. “You’re an embarrassment to Brazilian journalism!″

Candidate Soraya Thronicke, who won a Senate seat in 2018 with Bolsonaro’s support, said she was “extremely upset” by his comments to Magalhães, calling them an example of a man being “a pussycat with other men, and coming at us (women) as a big tiger.”

Other candidates, including former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Ciro Gomes, expressed solidarity with the journalist as the issue distracted from the confrontation between the clear frontrunners, da Silva and Bolsonaro. Polls indicate they will likely top the Oct. 2 first round and compete in a runoff.

Sen. Simone Tebet — whom Bolsonaro also called “an embarrassment in the Senate” — said he disrespects women with his attacks, then asked him directly: "Why so much anger at women?”

Bolsonaro's aggressiveness tends to resonate with his die-hard supporters, but alienates undecided voters, according to Mário Sérgio Lima, senior political analyst at Medley Global Advisors in Sao Paulo.

“He lost his composure with a female journalist, highlighting his Achilles’ heel, which is his high rejection among women,” Lima said. “This is very hard to change in a campaign when he can’t hide his disdain towards women in general, and they are over half of the voters.”

According to a recent survey by pollster Datafolha, 47% of female respondents intend to vote for da Silva, and 29% for Bolsonaro. The poll of 5,744 people found that 29% of women could still change their vote. It had a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Bolsonaro said his adversaries were launching a “cheap attack,” and defended his government's record on helping women.

“Enough with the victimization; we’re all the same,” he said. "I sanctioned more than 60 laws to defend women. And I'm certain that a large number of Brazilian women love me because I defend family and oppose the liberation of drugs.”

The latter two stances are part of the conservative pitch that helped Bolsonaro win in 2018, along with appeals to God, country and fierce resistance to the threat of socialism.

Da Silva had been that race's frontrunner until his convictions for money laundering and corruption removed him from the race and cleared Bolsonaro's path to victory. The Supreme Court later annulled his convictions, ruling that the judge — who later became Bolsonaro's justice minister — had been biased.

The Associated Press last month asked the government to detail the several dozen measures Bolsonaro says his administration has adopted to benefit women, but didn't receive a response.

Independent political analyst Thomas Traumann wrote in a report Monday that Bolsonaro's “attacks on the senator and the journalist will cost him." Bolsonaro had tried to use his wife Michelle to improve his appeal to female voters, "However, the debate threw it all out the window.”

Traumann added that Tebet was the debate's “headliner”, saying she “systematically attacked Bolsonaro on every front and also provided consistent answers.”

Bolsonaro focused his attention on da Silva, who is known universally as Lula and leads all major polls to return to the job he held from 2003 to 2010. He repeatedly referred to the leftist former president as “ex-inmate” and questioned da Silva about the impact of vast corruption on state-run oil company Petrobras.

“Your government was the most corrupt in the history of Brazil,” Bolsonaro said during the early, fiery exchange.

The former president responded with a list of anti-corruption measures that his government introduced, including creation of a database for transparency on public spending and laws against corruption, organized crime and money laundering. And he highlighted vast improvements in education and enforcement against deforestation during his tenure.

Da Silva also repeated that his now-annulled convictions had been politically motivated to benefit Bolsonaro.

“Bolsonaro knows the reasons why I was jailed: ... so he could be elected president of the republic,” he said. "I'm much cleaner than him or any relative of his.”

After the debate, Bolsonaro left the stage while others stayed to chat and shake hands.

___ AP reporter Mauricio Savarese contributed from Sao Paulo

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Fox News host stunned after DOJ revelation: “These are these are the biggest secrets in the world”

Steve Doocy hosts "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on August 30, 2022 in New York City. (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The United States Department of Justice filed an extraordinary legal briefing late Tuesday night revealing that it has "multiple sources of evidence" that former President Donald Trump and his confederates "likely" obstructed its investigation into how and why hundreds of documents containing the most sensitive of state secrets were casually stashed at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump bizarrely claims Biden threatened US with ‘military force’ in speech decrying political violence

Donald Trump baselessly accused Joe Biden of threatening the US with “military force” and as having “late stage dementia” after the president called him and his “MAGA Republican” followers for threatening democracy in a speech from Philadelphia, the nation’s birthplace. Delivering a prime-time address on Thursday ahead of November’s midterm elections, Mr Biden painted a picture of dark forces and “extreme ideology” that was working to undermine the “foundations of our republic”. Taking aim at Mr Trump and his allies in the GOP, Mr Biden said the very values of “equality and democracy” on which the United States was founded...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

Chicago is one of the nation’s gun violence hotspots and a seemingly ideal place to employ Illinois’ “red flag” law that allows police to step in and take firearms away from people who threaten to kill. But amid more than 8,500 shootings resulting in 1,800 deaths since 2020, the law was used there just four times. It’s a pattern that’s played out in New Mexico, with nearly 600 gun homicides during that period and a mere eight uses of its red flag law. And in Massachusetts, with nearly 300 shooting homicides and just 12 uses of its law. An...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva
Person
Simone Tebet
Person
Ciro Gomes
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
48K+
Followers
85K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy