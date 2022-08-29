Read full article on original website
Service plaza along Pa. Turnpike to temporarily stop providing fuel
A service plaza along the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be closed for gas and fuel fill-ups starting on Sept. 6.
2022 fall foliage could be hurt by dry summer in Pa., N.J.
One effect of a dry summer may be seen most clearly in autumn. Experts expect an early and short 2022 fall foliage season in Pennsylvania and New Jersey if weather conditions don’t change soon. The best leaf colors burst forth after summers with regular rainfall followed by a cool...
Labor Day weekend; marijuana pardons; new farmers market: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. High: 86; Low: 65. Sunny today; hot and mostly sunny this weekend. Harrisburg’s Kipona: The Kipona Festival in the capital will be held from Saturday-Monday, with artists, food, musical acts and kids’ programming. Sunday will have a laser light show at the river instead of fireworks. Police presence will be stepped up.
Furniture store, car wash and 40+ other companies that leased space or purchased property in central Pa.
A furniture company, tobacco and vaping retailers, a car wash company, a grocer and a mattress firm are among the companies that have recently leased space in the midstate. Our latest list (the last one was back in June) includes real estate transactions in Dauphin, Cumberland, Adams, Berks, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
This Pennsylvania town is one of the best for fall festivities: study
September rolls around and everyone starts to cozy up to the fall vibes. If you’re looking for the perfect spot to traipse through fallen leaves in an oversized sweater, there’s one right here in Pennsylvania you can head to. SIMILAR STORIES: This place in N.J. is Airbnb’s most...
foodmanufacturing.com
Bourbon Barrel Manufacturer Announces Pennsylvania Mill
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County. “Manufacturing has always been part of the heritage and lifeblood of this region and our...
abc27.com
Route 462 bridge scheduled to be closed in York County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced the closure of the Route 462 bridge, also known as Market Street in Springettsbury and Spring Garden Townships for Tuesday, Sept. 27. The original date for the closure was on Thursday, Sept. 22, however, a crane needed for the project is unavailable...
Bees declined by one-third in central Pa. orchards: Penn State study
One-third of wild bee species monitored at orchards in southcentral Pennsylvania declined over the six years of a Penn State-led study. Monitoring, which examined more than 26,700 individual bees in Adams County, found that 26 species were stable over time, with no detectable change in abundance.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Surprise one-time checks worth up to $1,657 being sent out in Pennsylvania
Thousands of older or disabled Pennsylvanians who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021 are again receiving financial relief. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Aug. 24 that those who already received the rebates would get an additional, one-time payment equal to 70% of their original rebate, up to $1,657.50. The Department of Revenue currently has 361,042 eligible recipients.
Pennsylvania lawmakers considering ’90 days or free’ law for PennDOT
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers are considering a law that would require PennDOT to process paperwork in 90 days or else the “job is free.” On September 1 a public hearing will be held for House Bill 2638, which was referred to the House Transportation Committee on June 1. According to the cosponsor memo, […]
Bridge repair project will cause nightly detours on Route 30: PennDOT
Nightly detours will be implemented on Route 30 for a bridge repair project beginning next week on the Malleable Road (Route 4061) bridge spanning westbound Route 30 in West Hempfield Township and Columbia Borough, Lancaster County. All work will be performed at night, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
Dauphin County diner closing due to PennDOT project
On Thursday, a beloved diner in Dauphin County is closing its doors after more than three decades of service. The diner has to relocate due to PennDOT's I-83 expansion project.
Stimulus Check Update: Pennsylvania Pushing For $2,000 Payments
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for $2,000 relief checks in order to help residents with soaring inflation and high gas prices. This past Monday, Wolf called on the state's Republican-led Assembly to pass his PA Opportunity Program.
Discount retailer signs agreement to purchase former Kmart
A Rhode Island-based discount retailer that just opened its first store in the midstate last week, plans to open another one in the region as well. Ocean State Job Lot has signed an agreement to purchase the former Kmart building at Market Street Square at 1605 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County, according to Kevin Nassimi, vice president of leasing for Nassimi Realty, which owns the shopping center where the former Kmart is located. Nassimi said that the sale has not been finalized yet but is expected to close later this month.
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In Pennsylvania
Eat Spend Live compiled a list of the most dangerous roads in each state. Here's the top choice for PA.
Cumberland County creamery recalls cheeses that may be contaminated with listeria
A Cumberland County creamery has recalled some cheeses sold in places including central Pa. that have the potential to be contaminated with listeria. Keswick Creamery at Carrock Farm in Newburg has recalled the cheeses after a “routine sampling program conducted by the FDA which revealed some finished products contained the bacteria.”
Mystery deposits are bonus one-time rebates from Pa. Department of Revenue
"Where did that money come from?" -- that's what some Pennsylvanians are asking after receiving unexpected money labeled "PA Refund" in their bank accounts.
Portion of East Market St. to close for five weeks due to bridge replacement
YORK, Pa. — A bridge in East Market Street located by the Interstate-83 overpass between Belmont St. and North Hills Road in Spring Garden Township will be closed on Sept. 22 until the end of October. "They're going to replace the bridge to do some approach work and some...
One-of-a-kind bologna outlet store and museum opens in central Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is home to unusual museums like The Houdini Museum, Big Mac Museum and Robot Hall of Fame. Now, add bologna museum to the list. A well-known Pennsylvania brand of bologna is celebrating the opening of a new outlet store and museum. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats will host a bologna cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on Sept. 1 at 209 N. Railroad St. in Palmyra. During the grand opening, Seltzer’s will serve grilled Lebanon bologna pretzel roll sandwiches and samples of a new beef jerky.
