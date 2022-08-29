We’re rude people. Boston is now considered one of the rudest cities in America. Is anyone shocked? We shouldn’t be. How often do you encounter road rage incidents? How often is a door slammed in your face? How often is the elevator door shut on you just as you’re about to step inside? Sure we have many amazing and friendly people here, however because we’re always in such a rush tryin’ to get everywhere, we’ve lost our manners. Let’s take a look at who did this survey and how they came up with it.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO