Meghan Markle shares ‘secret’ in new interview

Meghan Markle might be returning to Instagram! The Duchess of Sussex shared the news of her possible social media comeback in a new interview with The Cut . “Do you want to know a secret?” Meghan asked interviewer Allison P. Davis. “I’m getting back … on Instagram.”

In the profile on the Duchess, Allison wrote: “This could have been a troll: Delivering a nothing with such gravitas feels as if Meghan, who has been so trolled by the media, is serving it back, just a little. But, as I quickly realize, it is actually news.” Though Allison noted that “later, Meghan would relay she was no longer sure she would actually return to Instagram.”

Meghan had her own personal Instagram account before marrying into the British royal family. In January of 2018, Kensington Palace said (via HELLO! ) that Meghan was “grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years,” but made the decision to close them “as she has not used these accounts for some time.”

WireImage Meghan Markle said in an interview with The Cut that she is “getting back … on Instagram”

The Duchess of Sussex joined her husband Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the preexisting Kensington Royal account, which The Cut noted Meghan had “no control over.” “There’s literally a structure by which if you want to release photos of your child, as a member of the family, you first have to give them to the Royal Rota,” she explained.

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” Meghan added. “You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

After splitting from Prince William and Kate to create their own household , Meghan and Harry launched their Sussex Royal Instagram in April 2019 . However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020, stopped using the account in March 2020 . “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020,” according to details previously shared on SussexRoyal.com .

Meghan admitted at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Next Gen Summit in 2020 that she had﻿ “not been on social media for a very long time” for her “own self-preservation.” The Duchess said, “I made a personal choice to not have any account, so I don’t know what’s out there, and in many ways that’s helpful for me.”