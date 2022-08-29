While it may be great for the jobs it creates, how come all these folks pushing EVs as the cure for pollution never address the question of what happens when all these batteries hit the landfills? Yes they can be recycled but each time they are recycled they loose 29-30 percent of their capacity. Anyone with half a brain would realize that eventually they will end up in a landfill. Not to mention, for the foreseeable future we will still be charging them with electricity made with fossil fuels.
It’s all fun and games building up the infrastructure for EV manufacturing depleting the private and public coffers, until China pulls the plug and refuses to send us battery material and rare earth magnets
I want to know. How & where the old batteries will be disposed off. I also want all these corporations, politicians, etc to explain to me just how. The middle, high middle, lower, and poverty level people . Could ever afford or maintain electric of hybrid automobiles. I mean . Just even the smaller amounts. Akron penalizes hybrid owners ever to resister the vehicle 1 a year. They charge a $100 fuel tax. For the gasoline “. “YOU DO NOT PURCHASE” Due to the electric motor. Ex: my tag cost approximately $60. For my 2005 car. My daughters 2021 hybrid cost her approximately $160. For tags. Because of the fuel tax charge . Outrageous!!!!
Comments / 33