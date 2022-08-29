ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TribeFan1
4d ago

While it may be great for the jobs it creates, how come all these folks pushing EVs as the cure for pollution never address the question of what happens when all these batteries hit the landfills? Yes they can be recycled but each time they are recycled they loose 29-30 percent of their capacity. Anyone with half a brain would realize that eventually they will end up in a landfill. Not to mention, for the foreseeable future we will still be charging them with electricity made with fossil fuels.

Gg
4d ago

It’s all fun and games building up the infrastructure for EV manufacturing depleting the private and public coffers, until China pulls the plug and refuses to send us battery material and rare earth magnets

Jennie Scott
4d ago

I want to know. How & where the old batteries will be disposed off. I also want all these corporations, politicians, etc to explain to me just how. The middle, high middle, lower, and poverty level people . Could ever afford or maintain electric of hybrid automobiles. I mean . Just even the smaller amounts. Akron penalizes hybrid owners ever to resister the vehicle 1 a year. They charge a $100 fuel tax. For the gasoline “. “YOU DO NOT PURCHASE” Due to the electric motor. Ex: my tag cost approximately $60. For my 2005 car. My daughters 2021 hybrid cost her approximately $160. For tags. Because of the fuel tax charge . Outrageous!!!!

Jake Wells

Shoppers concerned about self-checkouts in Ohio

Photo of self-checkout stationPhoto by Manybits (Creative Commons) Self-checkout stations are more common in stores than ever. When a corporation has the option to staff each store with several cashiers or you have one area of self-checkouts, many stores decide to have more self-checkout stations. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly.
sunny95.com

EV battery plant coming to Ohio?

COLUMBUS – Ohio could be getting another high-tech manufacturing facility. Major South Korean battery maker LG and Japanese automaker Honda are investing $4.4 billion in a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market. They say the plant’s U.S. site is still undecided,...
WDTN

Ohio sees a COVID-19 case comeback

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 25,280 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, upsetting weeks of a downward trend for the virus. While the state had seen consistently smaller case rates, it still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week eight times in a row. Before July, the state’s COVID-19 […]
kiiky.com

What Is The 15 Highest Paid Profession In Ohio

The highest-paid profession in Ohio strengthens Ohio’s current and future economic advantage. They give people skills for the 21st century. The projected number of job openings and growth show that these jobs will be around for a long time and pay well. The high-demand professions in Ohio have 80%...
cleveland19.com

What to expect from gas prices in Ohio heading into holiday weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The price of gas heading into the holiday weekend continues to decline, and believe it or not, you have paid more than you are now on past Labor Days. According to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, the expected average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Labor Day will be around $3.79.
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany lands $1 billion data center project from out-of-state company making first investment in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park. When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. […]
The Lima News

House Bill 235 could affect 3 Ohio refineries

LIMA — Chris Zeigler, the Executive Director of the American Petroleum Institute of Ohio, stopped in at The Lima News to explain the API’s stance on House Bill 235. The High Hazard Training Certification Act (House Bill 235) would replace flexible business discretion in Ohio’s oil refineries with the government, mandating them to hire 80 percent of their contracted or subcontracted construction workers from apprenticeship programs by 2024.
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio’s Early Fall Hunting Seasons

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Thousands of Ohioans have eagerly been waiting for the calendar to turn to September, when popular hunting seasons open across the state, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Early September is the time to hunt doves, squirrels, and some waterfowl, with white-tailed deer archery season just around the corner.
