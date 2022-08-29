ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo addresses body-shaming comments in VMAs speech

Lizzo wants everyone to know that she's "winning."

During her Video Music Awards acceptance speech Sunday after winning the "video for good" award for her hit song, " About Damn Time ," the singer used the moment to remind fans to vote for change and thanked them for their support.

MORE: Lizzo on her struggle with self-acceptance: 'You start to think something's wrong with you'

"Your vote means everything to me," she said. "It means everything to making a change in this country. So remember when you're voting for favorite artist, vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us."

She continued, "Thank you so much for supporting me and loving on me -- and now ... to the b------ that got something to say about me in the press, you know, I ain't gonna say nothing. They be like, 'Lizzo, why don't you clap back, why don't you clap back?' Because b---- I'm winning!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QD8om_0hZe6arW00
Theo Wargo/Getty Images - PHOTO: Lizzo accepts the award for "Video For Good" for her song "About Damn Time" at the 2022 MTV VMAs on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, N.J.

The Grammy winner didn't mention who it was in the press or what what was said, but her speech comes days after comedian Aries Spears body-shamed Lizzo during an interview with "The Art of Dialogue."

"She got a pretty face, but she keeps showing off her body," Spears said. "Like, come on man."

"I'm sorry, I ain't the most in-shape n------ in the world, but I still, you know, when you funny, and you got swagger and confidence and you decent looking -- I think I'm at least handsome -- you get p----," he said. "But a woman that's built like a plate of mashed potatoes is in trouble. She's dope! Her music hard, her body ain't."

Spears added, "You know what kills me about women? Is the hypocrisy and the contradiction. 'Yas queen, slay queen, yes queen slay. Yeah girl, you're confident.'"

"F--- diabetes, f--- heart problems, f--- heart disease, cholesterol -- you all claim womanhood and about sisterhood and support for your sister, you know when it come to that ridiculous s---, but if you really gave a f---, why wouldn't you go, 'Black girl, we love you, we love your confidence boo boo, but this ain't it. This ain't it.' That's the real love! Y'all are gonna jump on me for making jokes but y'all won't be fucking real and go, sister, put the eclair down, this ain't it. It's treadmill time," he said.

Lizzo is known for body positivity and showing off her curves on social media. While some have body-shamed her in the past, she has opened up about how sometimes those comments are hurtful.

MORE: Lizzo opens up about recent bullying following release of new single 'Rumors'

Following the release of the music video for her song " Rumors " last year, she addressed the racist and sexist attacks that she received in an emotional Instagram video saying it made her "hurt so hard."

"It's like it doesn't matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you're going to have people who have something mean to say about you," she said at the time. "It's fatphobic, it's racist and it's hurtful."

Despite the comments, Lizzo continued to take the high road Sunday night after her win and shared her VMA speech on Instagram , writing in the caption, "We don't clap back no more -- we just keep winning. Big b------ winning."

