Motley Fool
86% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 10 Stocks
A lack of portfolio diversification is a key reason Warren Buffett has been such a successful investor. As of last weekend, more than 86% of Berkshire Hathaway's $356.7 billion of invested assets were tied up in just 10 stocks.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Several popular technology companies have opted for stock splits this year, and Palo Alto Networks is the latest. Palo Alto is a widely recognized leader in cybersecurity, an area the corporate sector is spending heavily on. Wall Street is extremely bullish on the stock, and investors have a chance to...
Motley Fool
Is C3.ai Stock a Buy Now?
It drastically reduced its revenue guidance for the full year. It expects its growth to accelerate again next year, but it faces tough near-term headwinds and its stock isn't cheap yet.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Are Defying a September Slump
Stock market futures moved lower to begin the new month. Shares of Nutanix rose as the cloud company reported quarterly results that were better than expected. Turquoise Hill accepted a sweetened takeover bid from Rio Tinto.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 82% to Buy Now
Shopify recently added new business-to-business (B2B) commerce tools and AI-powered marketing software for Plus merchants. Adyen's U.S. and European banking infrastructure gives it a slight edge over some of its fintech peers.
Motley Fool
Why Planet Fitness Stock Was Down 14% in August
Planet Fitness reported record second-quarter results but came up short of analyst estimates. Several analysts lowered their expectations for the stock in light of these results. The company is looking to increase membership per location in the back half of the year.
Motley Fool
Why Calavo Growers Stock Was Sliding Today
With avocado prices up, Calavo posted strong revenue growth, but price volatility and a decline in volume weighed on profits. Management expects conditions to normalize in the current quarter. Its gross margins have fallen significantly during the pandemic.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Will Lift the Nasdaq Friday
The Nasdaq rose as investors celebrated a good jobs report. Lululemon Athletica surprised investors with strong growth in sales and profits.
Motley Fool
1 Reason to Avoid CrowdStrike Stock
The cybersecurity company's fiscal second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings per share both easily beat analysts' forecasts. The company's free cash flow may be high relative to its revenue, but it's low in the context of its market capitalization.
Motley Fool
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR)
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Info. Broadridge provides proxy communications, equity and fixed-income...
Motley Fool
Why Cheetah Stock Soared Friday Morning
Interested investors should focus on Cheetah mobile's underlying business and the stock's valuation.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Peloton Stock Pulled Back Again Today
An analyst lowered her price target for Peloton stock today, just as she's done several times over the past year. The company is trying to cut costs and get back to positive cash flow.
Motley Fool
Why Nio Dropped Again Today
Nio shipped almost 400 units of its newest SUV model in August. The next new offering will be its mid-size ET5 sedan that will begin deliveries later this month. Lockdowns in China continue to pressure consumer demand.
Motley Fool
Independence Realty Trust
The dividend makes my mouth water, looking for an entry point in the mid 7-'s. I like their business model and the location of the properties.
Motley Fool
Twin Disc Inc
The Company designs, manufactures and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Read the most recent pitches from players about TWIN. Recs. 0. line70day (< 20) Submitted: 2/28/2013 1:08:01 PM :. Start Price: $27.82 NASDAQ:TWIN...
Motley Fool
Why Is Helium (HNT) Crypto Plunging Today?
Helium's token price has declined 11% over the past 24 hours on news of a major proposal. Core developers from Helium have proposed a major shift to transition the entire Helium network to the Solana blockchain. This proposal has received mixed reviews, with the market seemingly not in favor.
Motley Fool
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO -0.39%) Q1...
Motley Fool
Lands' End, Inc. (LE) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Lands' End, Inc. (LE -6.58%) Q2 2022 Earnings...
Motley Fool
nCino, Inc. (NCNO) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
nCino, Inc. (NCNO 9.47%) Q2 2023 Earnings Call.
Motley Fool
Ciena (CIEN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Ciena (CIEN -1.73%) Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Ciena fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] Please be advised that today's...
