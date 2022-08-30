ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

US: Review of possibly privileged Trump papers already over

The Justice Department has completed its review of potentially privileged documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate this month and has identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information,” according to a court filing Monday.

The filing from the department follows a judge's weekend order indicating that she was inclined to grant the Trump legal team's request for a special master who would oversee the review of documents taken during the Aug. 8 search of the Mar-a-Lago estate and ensure that any that might be protected by claims of legal privilege be set aside.

In revealing that the department had completed its review of potentially privileged communications, law enforcement officials appeared to be suggesting that the appointment of a third-party special master might now be moot. The department had been relying on a specialized team to filter out potentially privileged communications and said Monday that it had completed its review of those materials before the judge's order.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said on Saturday that it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master — which would be an early procedural win for the Trump legal team — but gave the department an opportunity to respond and scheduled a Thursday hearing to discuss the matter further.

The judge also directed the Justice Department to submit under seal a more detailed description of the materials that were seized from Trump's estate in Palm Beach, something the department on Monday said it would do.

Allen Lynch
3d ago

The democrats, FBI and DOJ are desperate to keep Trump from running in 2024. In fact, they've been trying to get anything like the Russian collusion hoax since the day that he announced that he was running for President. The FBI and DOJ are not to be trusted.

3d ago

Trump had something that he wasn’t supposed to have that’s just all there is to it now he has to face the repocussions

timetosaynope
3d ago

unbelievable how biden and the democrats clan are pushing to dig in on trump are you going to do same with the formers presidents they all take paperwork home dontbtell us they dont please you guys better focus on how the country is coming down under your stupid administration

