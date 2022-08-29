ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Review: 'The Darkness of Others' tells twisted pandemic tale

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ulOSa_0hZe6A6k00

“The Darkness of Others,” by Cate Holahan (Grand Central Publishing)

The pandemic has lasted long enough for pandemic-era novels to come out — Louise Erdrich and Jodi Picoult are among those who have written them. In Cate Holahan's thriller, “The Darkness of Others,” readers are faced with a twisting murder mystery that happens to take place in New York City in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the dead body of acclaimed director Nate Walker is discovered in the opening pages, his wife, Melissa, goes missing, presumably to avoid arrest for murdering him.

But Imani Banks, best friend of Melissa, is convinced her friend is innocent.

Raising Imani's suspicions, Tonya Sayre, a waitress Imani's chef husband allows into their home after laying her off, turns out to have connections to Nate. Imani determines that it's only a matter of time until she sleuths out who the real killer is, who may be in her own home.

“The Darkness of Others” is divided into three parts, the first mainly setting the scene and introducing the characters — perhaps two of the book's biggest faults.

The setting serves as a reminder of the eerie feelings of the early pandemic. It's a miserable, isolated, COVID-19 wintertime, a time of those igloo outdoor eating spaces, DIY haircuts and paranoia about breaking 6 feet of social distancing.

The author puts a thoughtful note at the end about her choice to set the book during the pandemic, but each reference to the early stages is more distracting and painful than the last.

Meanwhile, Holahan bounces between third-person views of the different characters, whose storylines wrap and twist around one another. There are so many names that only halfway through part two can you keep with all the storylines. By part three, it's pretty clear who the killer is and that Imani will figure it out, find Melissa and save the day. Roll the credits.

Holahan took a risk with this book, and while it does have its clever moments, the biggest takeaway is that it may still be too soon for some to write a pandemic novel. We’re still knee-deep in “unprecedented times.”

———

For more AP entertainment news, go to https://apnews.com/hub/entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Cuttputlli’ on Hulu, a Strangely Hilarious and Violent Hindi Serial Killer Thriller

Now on Hulu, loony serial-killer thriller Cuttputlli (translation: Puppet) is a Hindi-language remake of the 2018 Tamil/Kollywood film Ratsasan (translation: Demon), about a wannabe filmmaker who becomes a cop and ends up tracking a series of gruesome murders. “Loony” doesn’t even begin to describe Cuttputlli, which smooshes together tones and genres willy-nilly and throws in a bonkers musical-dance sequence at the halfway point, a component of Indian cinema I’m not sure I’ll ever acclimate to (which might be a good thing). Love or hate this movie, you can’t say it isn’t entertaining.
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

Barbara Ehrenreich, 'myth busting' writer and activist, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbara Ehrenreich, the author, activist and self-described “myth buster” who in such notable works as “Nickel and Dimed” and “Bait and Switch” challenged conventional thinking about class, religion and the very idea of an American dream, has died at age 81. Ehrenreich died Thursday morning in Alexandria, Virginia, according to her son, the author and journalist Ben Ehrenreich. She had recently suffered a stroke. “She was, she made clear, ready to go,” Ben Ehrenreich tweeted Friday. “She was never much for thoughts and prayers, but you can honor her memory by loving one another, and by fighting like hell.” She was born Barbara Alexander in Butte, Montana, and raised in a household of union supporters, where family rules included “never cross a picket line and never vote Republican.” She studied physics as an undergraduate at Reed College, and received a PhD in immunology at Rockefeller University. Starting in the 1970s, she worked as a teacher and researchers and became increasingly active in the feminist movement, from writing pamphlets to appearing at conferences around the country. She also co-wrote a book on student activism, “Long March, Short Spring,” with her then-husband, John Ehrenreich.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
UPI News

Box of live reptiles delivered to wrong New York address

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Police in New York responded to a home on a report of an unusual situation: a box of live reptiles was delivered to the wrong address. The Port Chester Police Department said in a Facebook post that the resident was "quite startled" to open the box that arrived at their home and discover it was filled with live reptiles, including "lizards and iguanas."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Walker
Person
Louise Erdrich
Person
Jodi Picoult
ABC News

ABC News

810K+
Followers
174K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy