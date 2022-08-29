ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berwick mom accused of using children to deal drugs

 4 days ago
A Berwick mother has been booked into jail, accused of using her children to deal drugs.

Alyssa Ashmore, 32, was booked with distribute of codeine, cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

The investigation began last week, when Berwick Police got a report from the state Department of Children and Family Services. DCFS officials said someone reported to them that a woman was using her children to deal drugs. DCFS was investigating as well.

Berwick Police identified the suspect as Ashmore, then interviewed witnesses and got video evidence that allegedly supports the complaint.

Investigators talked to Ashmore, and she allegedly admitted to sending two of her children to deliver prescription medication to someone else. Investigators executed a search warrant, and found more evidence for the case. They then booked Ashmore into jail. Her children were placed in the custody of DCFS.

As of Monday, no bond has yet been set for Ashmore's release.

