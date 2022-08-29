Read full article on original website
IRS Criminal Division Puts Daycare Drug Trafficker Away For 40 YearsTaxBuzzFayetteville, NC
Fort Bragg working on moving soldiers out of condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
City to vote on the start of drainage repair on Rockford DriveHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAberdeen, NC
City to hold public hearing over proposed GO BondHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
North Carolina teller stole $600K from bank, disappeared for 2 years, then was later arrested for dealing drugs
A head teller of a credit union who stole more than $600,000 from the vault and then vanished for years -- only to be found by police as a blood-covered armed Durham drug dealer in 2021 -- was sentenced in the case Tuesday, officials said.
North Carolina adds new U.S. citizens and voters
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Vimala Rajendran has lived in the United States since 1980. North Carolina is home to more than 70,000 newly naturalized U.S. citizens between 2016 and 2020. Vimala Rajendran became a U.S. citizen in 2019 and registered to vote immediately. Past elections in the state have...
Wake GOP sheriff candidate reverses stance on immigration. ‘Too late,’ say activists.
Donnie Harrison, the Republican candidate for sheriff, said the county has other resources that make the 287(g) program obsolete.
Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church
CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it’s not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation’s safety.
This Triangle town is ranked #1 safest city in the country
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report. GoodHire, a background check company, used FBI crime data to find the safest cities in America. The report ranked the cities based on its rate of...
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
‘Sticky film’ + live roach: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 30)
Roaches continue to be a problem in Triangle restaurants. See which places got “B” grades this week in Wake and Durham counties.
Town of Cary Provides First-in-the-World Completely Touchless Restroom Experience
Town Becomes World’s First Municipality to Install Touchless Toilet Paper Dispensers. Cary, North Carolina – August 29, 2022 – Cary, North Carolina has become the world’s first municipality to provide a completely touchless restroom experience for residents and visitors. According to Kelly Blazey, Transit Administrator for the Town of Cary, “In these times of heightened health awareness, people have increasingly come to expect a touchless experience in public spaces.”
SBI investigating 2001 Richmond County homicide case
ROCKINGHAM — A Richmond County homicide that has gone unsolved for 21 years is one of 25 cases highlighted by the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation’s Cold Case Investigation Team. The case involves the death of a woman who was reported missing in Lee County and found dead...
North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement arrest UNC student, witnesses share concerns
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN)–North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents made 189 arrests during a statewide operation Thursday. One of those incidents involving a UNC Chapel Hill student has some people concerned and prompted two people to call 911 when they saw what was happening. One of the 911 callers...
Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies
HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
North Carolina woman arrested in man’s murder, warrants show
A woman in Wake County was arrested for murder on Friday, according to arrest warrants.
Motorcyclist dies in Raleigh crash along Falls of Neuse Road
Motorcyclist dies in Raleigh crash along Falls of Neuse Road. One person died in a Raleigh motorcycle crash on Thursday afternoon near the intersection at Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road. Reporter: Mark Boyle.
Large hole in Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County fixed, North Carolina Department of Transportation says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A large hole that appeared in July in the middle of an Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County has been repaired, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The gaping three-foot by three-foot hole formed on July 18. “Since we last spoke in mid-July, [crews] have completed work on […]
The 19 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh has quickly become a foodie haven. With numerous award-winning chefs and a diverse community, the city is rich with innovative restaurants, tried and true offerings, and food from around the world. Whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast before hiking the lush North Carolina wilderness or grabbing a decadent dinner before attending one of the city's numerous arts events, this list has you covered.
