ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

North Carolina man accused of building pipe bombs

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after pipe bombs were found in Randolph County. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Tyler Yehl, 30, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction and extradited from Bladen County to Randolph County. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

North Carolina adds new U.S. citizens and voters

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Vimala Rajendran has lived in the United States since 1980. North Carolina is home to more than 70,000 newly naturalized U.S. citizens between 2016 and 2020. Vimala Rajendran became a U.S. citizen in 2019 and registered to vote immediately. Past elections in the state have...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Fort Bragg, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fort Bragg, NC
Government
WECT

Black Lives Matter, Pride flags burned in broad daylight at Cary church

CARY, N.C. (WRAL) - Pride and Black Lives Matter flags decorating a church sign were burned early Wednesday in Cary. Church leaders said it’s not the first time their flags have been vandalized. But this time, church leaders said they have become more alarmed for the congregation’s safety.
CARY, NC
cbs17

This Triangle town is ranked #1 safest city in the country

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report. GoodHire, a background check company, used FBI crime data to find the safest cities in America. The report ranked the cities based on its rate of...
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Person killed in motorcycle crash in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A person has died in a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Falls of Neuse Road and Falls Church Road in Raleigh on Thursday afternoon. Someone on a motorcycle collided with a vehicle and died in the crash around 4:30, according to Raleigh police. It's not known what led to the crash.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Braxton Bragg
getnews.info

Town of Cary Provides First-in-the-World Completely Touchless Restroom Experience

Town Becomes World’s First Municipality to Install Touchless Toilet Paper Dispensers. Cary, North Carolina – August 29, 2022 – Cary, North Carolina has become the world’s first municipality to provide a completely touchless restroom experience for residents and visitors. According to Kelly Blazey, Transit Administrator for the Town of Cary, “In these times of heightened health awareness, people have increasingly come to expect a touchless experience in public spaces.”
CARY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Us Army#Local Life#History Museum#Military History#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#American
cbs17

Victim identified in Hope Mills shooting: deputies

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died after being shot in Hope Mills, according to Cumberland County deputies. This happened just after 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Scipio Court in Hope Mills. Deputies said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital before...
HOPE MILLS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

Large hole in Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County fixed, North Carolina Department of Transportation says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A large hole that appeared in July in the middle of an Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County has been repaired, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The gaping three-foot by three-foot hole formed on July 18.  “Since we last spoke in mid-July, [crews] have completed work on […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
US News and World Report

The 19 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh has quickly become a foodie haven. With numerous award-winning chefs and a diverse community, the city is rich with innovative restaurants, tried and true offerings, and food from around the world. Whether you're looking for a hearty breakfast before hiking the lush North Carolina wilderness or grabbing a decadent dinner before attending one of the city's numerous arts events, this list has you covered.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy