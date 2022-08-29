Fight between adults in Cincinnatus School parking lot

CINCINNATUS, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – On Saturday, August 27th, Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Cincinnatus High School for a reported fight in progress.

Deputies say that Terry Moore, 41 of Cortland, had engaged in a physical altercation with an adult male victim. while in the presence of two children.

Moore was arrested and charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He was transported to the Cortland County Sheriff’s where he was processed and arraigned. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in Cincinnatus Court on September 21st.

The other man was not arrested.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.