ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

onbikes to host 11th annual Winter Wonder Ride on Dec. 10

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ADJhU_0hZe4v5700

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 11th annual Winter Wonder Ride, presented by onbikes, will take place on Dec. 10 in downtown Tampa.

The ride will raise funds for bicycles and helmets for at-risk children in the Tampa Bay area this holiday season.

8 On Your Side Community Baby Shower to benefit Tampa Bay families

The ride circles seven miles downtown and along Bayshore Boulevard, before returning to Curtis Hixon Park for the Winter Ride Concert. This year’s headliner will be announced soon.

The ride, touted as “the world’s largest outdoor pajama party” this year, will take place on Dec. 10. The park opens at 2 p.m. and the ride departs at 4:30 p.m. The event will close at Curtis Hixon Park at 10:30 p.m.

“Every year thousands of riders show up wearing stunning variations of the theme for one of the biggest costume-themed bike rides in the world! A tradition we’re excited to continue! Dress in your best flannel, feathers, silk sets, onesies, fluffy slippers, and beyond!” a press release about the event said.

General admission tickets are $45 , with the price increasing to $65 the day of the event. The ticket includes participation in the ride, a commemorative t-shirt, access to the concert and bicycle valet to keep the attendee’s bicycle safe during the post-ride celebration. Bike rental is not included. Tickets for $60 that include three drink tickets are available, as well as VIP tickets for $100.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Summer 2022 was warmest on record for Tampa

If you thought this summer felt hotter than normal -- it was. The Tampa International Airport location recorded the warmest meteorological summer - June, July and August - with an average temperature of 85.7°.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Cars
plantcityobserver.com

Inaugural Oktoberfest coming to Plant City

The public is welcomed to come out and help usher in the fall season with the inaugural Oktoberfest on Sept. 24. Hosted by Plant City Main Street, the event will take place at 100 N. Collins St. in Historic Downtown Plant City from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Live entertainment...
PLANT CITY, FL
ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this Labor Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla.—If you're looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend (September 2-5), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. When: 7:10 p.m. on Friday | 6:10 p.m. Saturday | 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $54+
TAMPA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Entertainment Is Better Than Ever At The 2022 Hillsborough County Fair

Fall is the perfect time in Florida to enjoy the outdoors, and what better way than to visit the 2022 Hillsborough County Fair? The theme of this year’s fair, ‘Homegrown Fun,’ is just a glimmer of all the fair has to offer, which includes an expanded carnival with spectacular midway rides and new kiddie rides, free entertainment for high-speed thrill seekers and motor enthusiasts, a cattlewomen’s beef cook-off, beauty pageants for all ages and lots of discounts for the entire family.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Bike#Vehicles#Nexstar Media
995qyk.com

Labor Day In Tampa Bay 2022: What’s Open, What’s Closed

Hopefully you’ll have some time to relax and kick back this Labor Day weekend. If you’re looking to get some shopping done, here is who’ll be open and whose doors will be locked on Monday around Tampa Bay. These updates were found on the businesses’ official websites and social media accounts, but local store hours may vary. Always a good idea to call ahead just in case!
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

24th Annual Cortez Nautical Flea Market to be bigger and better than ever

Cortez, Fla. (August 31 2022) – Do you love feeling the salty breeze in your hair and the sun on your face? Are you looking for deals on fishing poles, cast nets, and life preservers? Have a hankering for coastal art and beachy crafts? Then make plans to attend the Cortez Nautical Flea Market!
CORTEZ, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
995qyk.com

Why the Sunshine Skyway Bridge Will Be Lit Purple Tonight

If you’re doing that heart-racing drive over the Sunshine Skyway tonight, you’ll notice a unique color pattern on those new bridge lights. Families will gather at sunset for a lighting ceremony as the Skyway will be lit up in purple. You might even see some today wearing a silver badge. Why purple? What’s the occasion?
995qyk.com

Save 40 Cents On Gas Today In Tampa

You can save 40 cents on gas today in Tampa. Even though gas prices have come down a little bit, they are still way above average and costing us too much. Lots of people are cutting down on extra travel. Especially over this holiday weekend. Well, if you’re traveling, you’re in luck.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Win tickets to the Tampa Bay Auto Show

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE to win Two (2) admission tickets to the 2022 Tampa Bay Auto Show, September 9-11, 2022 at the Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St. Tampa, FL 33602. Parking is not included (ARV of each prize $24). About Us:. Great Day Live is...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

2 Tampa men busted for racing 100 mph down Gandy Blvd, deputies say

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Tampa men were arrested Tuesday for racing down Gandy Boulevard at speeds nearly twice the limit, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 25-year-old Sebastian Moya Malaver and 44-year-old Jorade Jackson, both of Tampa, were clocked going upwards of 100 mph in a 50 mph zone. According […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

89K+
Followers
19K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy