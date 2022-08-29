ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio lobbies for EV battery factory

By Lydia Reuille
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – After Monday’s announcement LG and Honda are teaming up to make EV batteries in the U.S., Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made a statement expressing interest for the automaker to expand its operation in the state with the new electric battery plant.

AP reported battery maker LG and automaker Honda are investing in a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market. The plant’s site is still undecided, but construction is set to begin next year.

LG, Honda to set up US joint venture to make EV batteries

“Ohio’s advanced manufacturing future is bright,” DeWine said. “With automakers moving to manufacture more and more electric vehicles, we want Honda to expand its operation in Ohio. For almost 40 years, Ohio has been at the center of Honda’s North American vehicle production, and we are working with Honda and LG to ensure that they choose Ohio for this new electric battery plant.”

