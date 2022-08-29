Ohio lobbies for EV battery factory

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – After Monday’s announcement LG and Honda are teaming up to make EV batteries in the U.S., Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made a statement expressing interest for the automaker to expand its operation in the state with the new electric battery plant.

AP reported battery maker LG and automaker Honda are investing in a joint venture to produce batteries for Honda electric vehicles in the North American market. The plant’s site is still undecided, but construction is set to begin next year.

“Ohio’s advanced manufacturing future is bright,” DeWine said. “With automakers moving to manufacture more and more electric vehicles, we want Honda to expand its operation in Ohio. For almost 40 years, Ohio has been at the center of Honda’s North American vehicle production, and we are working with Honda and LG to ensure that they choose Ohio for this new electric battery plant.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.