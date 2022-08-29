Amanda Felleman says she took a bit of a circuitous route to her new role as the children’ librarian at Scranton Memorial Library, but she couldn’t be happier. “I was pretty much born and raised here in Madison. I had gone to college for education and that was at a time when they were implementing the whole Common Core switch and I was not sure that was for me and if that was what I wanted to do,” Amanda explains.“ I then got into banking straight out of the gate from school and was there for six years and then I thought, something’s missing — this is not my jam.”

MADISON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO