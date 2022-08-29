Read full article on original website
Grace Marx Colonial Dinner Fundraiser in North Branford
The Totoket Historical Society will host its annual Grace Marx Colonial Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 9 in two ways this year. Diners may eat in the historic Reynolds-Beers House at the 1 p.m. seating, or dinner can be delivered to patron’s car in the Reynolds-Beers House parking lot from 4 p.m. through 5:45 p.m.
BACA’s “Painted Doors of Branford 2022” Sept. 17
Hosted by Branford Arts & Cultural Alliance (BACA), Painted Doors of Branford 2022 is a free open-air exhibit of 50 ordinary home doors transformed by area artists into exuberant works of art using any mix of paint and decorative materials. First introduced to downtown Branford and the community in 2021,...
A Final ‘Welcome’
Branford Superintendent of Schools Hamlet Hernandez greeted families outside of Mark Tisko School at students returned for the first day of school on Sept. 1. Hernandez is set to retire at the end of the school year after 13 years in his post.
Whitfield House To Hold Celebration
The Henry Whitfield State Museum celebrates Welcoming Week by hosting Whitfield’s WelcomeFest on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We’ve been working on making the museum a more welcoming and inclusive space for everyone, updating exhibits and programming. And when we heard about Welcoming Week, we knew the museum had to participate in some way,” said Museum Curator, Michelle Parrish.
Deer Lake sold to nonprofit for $5 million
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Deer Lake, a beloved summer camp in Killingworth, has officially been saved. On Thursday, the Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council finalized a deal with a non-profit called Pathfinders for them to buy the land for nearly $5 million. Pathfinders will continue to operate the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, which […]
Roof Repairs Underway at Hagaman
Thanks to a grant administered by the Connecticut State Library, roof repairs are underway at Hagaman Memorial Library. Work began at the library on Sept. 2 and is expected to continue over three to four weeks. While construction is underway, patron parking will be limited to the front part of the library’s parking lot. The back parking lot will be closed, and patrons are advised not to park in the Stop and Shop parking lot bordering the library’s rear lot.
Win a Pair of Tickets to the 2022 Bethlehem Fair
Happy Fair Season! One of my favorite things about this time of year is the different fairs that pop up all over. Different foods, vendors, rides and events. It's bound to be a good time. Well, we want to hook our listeners up with a pair of tickets to attend...
North Madison Congregational Church to Hold 9/11 Service
The North Madison Congregational Church is hosting a remembrance service on Sunday, Sept. 11 as part of their effort to honor first responders and area residents who were killed during the Sept. 11 attacks 21 years ago. The somberness of the event will paired with a celebration following the worship service, including a potluck lunch.
City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
Annual Apple Harvest Festival set for 53rd year
SOUTHINGTON – The 53rd Annual Apple Harvest Festival will bring fireworks, fritters, a parade, entertainment and vendors galore to the town green over the course of two weekends, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and Oct. 7 through 9. David Lapreay, apple harvest festival coordinator and director of Recreation, Youth...
Back to School in Branford
Branford's public school students went back to school on Thursday, Sept. 1, but some already had a head start on the school year with orientations, school visits and other opportunities in the days leading up to the doors opening. Also on Sept. 1, Superintendent of Schools Hamlet Hernandez visited with...
Amanda Felleman: Child’s Play at Scranton Library
Amanda Felleman says she took a bit of a circuitous route to her new role as the children’ librarian at Scranton Memorial Library, but she couldn’t be happier. “I was pretty much born and raised here in Madison. I had gone to college for education and that was at a time when they were implementing the whole Common Core switch and I was not sure that was for me and if that was what I wanted to do,” Amanda explains.“ I then got into banking straight out of the gate from school and was there for six years and then I thought, something’s missing — this is not my jam.”
East Haven’s first female firefighter accuses department of discrimination
East Haven’s first-ever paid female firefighter, who went on to be longtime battalion chief, has filed a lawsuit accusing the town of sex discrimination after it allegedly passed her over for a promotion in favor of a less-qualified male colleague. The moment Eileen Parlato became a battalion chief in...
Madison Center Project Update
August 31, 2022 - The Town of Madison is pleased to announce that the final, outstanding electrical easement agreement associated with selected properties on the north side of Boston Post Road downtown has been completed and recorded with the Town Clerk. The Town has been eager to achieve this important milestone as part of the long-running Madison Center Project (MCP), a decades long community improvement project that has spanned several Town administrations due to protracted negotiations between selected property owners and local utility provider Eversource.
Introducing the Connecticut Fall Boat Show.
The end of summer is always bittersweet, but here’s another reason to love the fall in New England: A brand-new boat show. Come meet the editors and find your next boat at the CT Fall Boat Show in Branford, Connecticut. Join us for the 1st annual Connecticut Fall Boat...
Carolyn Nye: Run With It
Carolyn Nye is very happy about a recent birthday, one that often comes with qualms because it is a marker of mid-life. In July, Carolyn turned 40. But she is pleased because, as a result of that birthday, she has jumped to the master’s division of competitive running for athletes 40 and over. Now she becomes not an older racer but one of the young speedsters to beat.
Student Spotlight: Corinthia Saez
As the first semester of the UHART 2022-2023 year begins, I had an opportunity to sit down with an amazing artist from the Hartford Art School: 19-year-old Junior, Corinthia Saez. Who has been broadcasting her incredible talents all throughout her social media platforms, and has had many of her closest friends and art admirers on campus raving about her work.
Guide: Where to go apple picking in Connecticut
Looking to go apple picking this fall season? Check out some of the locations in Connecticut. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. Beardsley's Cider Mill & Orchard. 278...
Pokemoto opens 3rd location in 10 days
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker Inc.'s Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, has opened its 11th Connecticut location in Colchester, Connecticut, with nine more signed agreements in the Connecticut market. This store is the chain's third opening in the last 10 days; the first being in Oxford, Mississippi and the second being a...
Where to watch $3 movies in CT for National Cinema Day
Movie theaters across the state are hoping to close out the summer with a blockbuster event this Labor Day Weekend. National Cinema Day is Sept. 3 and to celebrate, many movie theaters will charge guests $3 to see any movie that's currently playing, as well as offering various other discounts.
