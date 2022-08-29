Read full article on original website
Japanese Village Creates Living Rice Paddy Art
The rice paddies of the tiny village of Inakadate in rural Japan are a sea of swaying green, yellow, white, ochre and purple stalks, but they also hold a secret that draws thousands of visitors every year — and it's only revealed with a bird's eye view. From a...
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
What's the World's Tallest Building?
America's Empire State Building and the Sears Tower were, at different times, the tallest buildings in the world. But they've been eclipsed by some truly giant structures. Engineering tools and building capabilities have come a long way in the last couple of decades, as buildings continue to reach ever-skyward at a rapid pace.
Meet The Line, Saudi Arabia's Future 106-mile, One-building City
Saudi Arabia is home to some of the world's most interesting and ambitious architecture, but the country's newest urban project may just top them all. The government of Saudi Arabia unveiled plans in 2021 for the city of Neom, including a megastructure called The Line, a massive scheme still years from completion. The Line is designed to be an entire city composed of two parallel, 656-foot-wide (200-meter-wide) skyscrapers, each 106 miles (170 kilometers) long and 1,640 feet (500 meters) high (higher than most of the world’s tallest skyscrapers), stretching across the northwest part of Saudi Arabia near the Red Sea.
Hisashi Ouchi Suffered an 83-day Death By Radiation Poisoning
On the morning of Sept. 30, 1999, at a nuclear fuel-processing plant in Tokaimura, Japan, 35-year-old Hisashi Ouchi and two other workers were purifying uranium oxide to make fuel rods for a research reactor. As this account published a few months later in The Washington Post details, Ouchi was standing...
Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co. Launches in China
Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co. has entered China. The company has teamed up with global growth partner SuperOrdinary to launch on Tmall, China’s leading e-commerce platform owned by Alibaba. “Beauty enthusiasts in China are seeking out effective, clean beauty formulations and are eager to integrate them into their...
Sri Lanka's deposed ex-leader returns from exile
Sri Lanka's deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned to the country Friday, an airport official said, seven weeks after he fled amid the island's worst-ever economic crisis. Sri Lanka's constitution guarantees bodyguards, a vehicle and housing for former presidents, including Gotabaya and his elder brother and fellow ex-president Mahinda.
Crowds at LIV Golf event in Bolton, Massachusetts, mostly ignore protests of Saudi financing
Some said it’s hypocritical to single out LIV Golf tournament when other sports leagues get money from countries with reported human-rights abuses.
Kummakivi, Finland's Balancing Rock, Seems to Defy the Laws of Physics
Our brains are pretty good at physics. For instance, you can watch somebody kick a soccer ball in front of you, and you can run to the spot where you and that soccer ball will intersect, taking into consideration the speed of both you and the ball — so smart! Not only that, we can look at one object balancing on another and tell how sturdy it is without so much as touching it.
Why Do We Call It a Piggyback Ride?
It's almost a rite of passage during childhood: climbing atop an older person's back for a piggyback ride around the house or yard. But if you stop to ponder the name of this game — piggyback ride — you're likely to be puzzled. Because people don't typically ride on the backs of pigs, even if they're sturdy, 500-pound (227-kilogram) sows.
Why August's Moon Is Known as the Sturgeon Moon
Mark your calendar for Aug. 11, 2022. That's the day August's full moon, known as the sturgeon moon, reaches its peak. More specifically, its top illumination comes at 1:36 a.m. GMT (9:36 p.m. ET). If you're busy then, no worries. You can enjoy a nearly full moon the nights before and after (Aug. 10 and Aug. 12).
What Is the Muslim Holy Day of Ashura?
Ashura (عاشوراء) is a Muslim holiday that's observed in 2022 from sundown Sunday, Aug. 7 to sundown Monday, Aug. 8. Ashura, which means "tenth" in Arabic, corresponds with the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar. For Shia...
The World's Shortest War Lasted Just 38 Minutes
It's generous to call the Anglo-Zanzibar War a "war." The entire conflict lasted less than an hour and the victory was ludicrously one-sided, yet this 1896 standoff between the British Royal Navy and a stubborn sultan is commonly cited as the shortest war on record. Today, Zanzibar is a semi-autonomous...
