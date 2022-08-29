Mel Trotter: Your coat donation could save a life this fall

Mel Trotter Ministries starts their annual coat drive September 1st.

This year they've partnered with Mercantile Bank and Curtis Cleaners to provide several convenient drop-off locations:

Mercantile Bank, 310 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids

Mercantile Bank, 3156 Knapp St. NE, Grand Rapids

Mercantile Bank, 4737 Cascade Rd SE

Mercantile Bank 4613 Alpine Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Mercantile Bank, 5610 Byron Center Ave SW, Grand Rapids

Curtis Cleaners, 450 Michigan Street, Grand Rapids

Curtis Cleaners, 1410 West Main, Lowell

You can also bring gently-used gear to Mel Trotter's ArtPrize installation A Walk in Their Shoes— being shown at Mel Trotter Park.

Coats for men, women, and kids of all sizes will then be handed out— for free— in October to those who need them.