KELOLAND TV
Police still looking for information in recent Sioux Falls homicides
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are still no answers or arrests – Sioux Falls police continue to investigate the city’s most recent homicides. It’s been nearly two weeks since investigations began into two deadly shootings in different parts of town. It’s been 13 days since...
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
He not only caught the thief, his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
KELOLAND TV
Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan jailed after threats in George
GEORGE—A 26-year-old Ellsworth, MN, man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 1, on a charge of first-degree harassment. The arrest of Alexander John Owen stemmed from an incident the previous morning at Dollar General in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Owen was an employee at the store...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls man accused of groping Augie student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is expected to be released from jail tonight – less than 24 hours after being accused of inappropriately touching a student at Augustana University. Aaron Gruenewald is charged with sexual contact without consent. He appeared in court for the...
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
kotatv.com
Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
nwestiowa.com
Hull man arrested for pot after search
HULL—A 22-year-old Hull man was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Royce Lee Cox stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 1424 Brown St. in Hull...
South Dakota Man Busted Going Over 120 On Motorcycle…Yikes!
There are so many good responsible motorcycle riders in South Dakota. It's jerks like this that endanger lives and give bikers a bad name. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, they busted an out-of-control biker east of Harrisburg on Wednesday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office posted that "Yesterday afternoon...
KELOLAND TV
Attempted school kidnapping prompts authorities to stress ‘See something, Say something’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Staff at Laura B. Anderson Elementary in Sioux Falls spotted a man they had never seen before talking to kids on Friday. So they called the police. Now a 54-year-old man is behind bars. Police arrested Anthony Vincent Lewis yesterday, charging him with three...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Two teens in hospital after shots fired in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say two minors were reluctant to give information regarding the incident that led up to their non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said officers received several calls reporting gunshots in northeast Sioux Falls. As officers arrived, a couple of...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested after throwing bike at SUV
ROCK RAPIDS—A 29-year-old Marshall, MN, man was arrested about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-degree criminal mischief and public intoxication. The arrest of Mitchell Dean Noyes stemmed from a report of an incident outside Sporty’s Bar & Grill in Rock Rapids, according to...
nwestiowa.com
One hurt in golf cart crash at Corn Show
LITTLE ROCK—One person was injured in an accident about 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, during the Little Rock Corn Show festivities. Eighty-year-old Erma Jean Hayenga of Little Rock was driving a Yamaha golf cart north on Main Street by the Town & Country Club when the cart struck a portable power supply unit being used to power amusement rides, which in turn struck a pedestrian, 80-year-old Valera J. Kroese of Sioux Falls, SD, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
George bicyclist jailed for public intox
GEORGE—A 32-year-old George man was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on charges of public intoxication and providing false identification information. The arrest of Paxter Medal stemmed from him initially being observed walking on George-Little Rock High School property, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. He...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFSD: Child safety key after suspicious person arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls School District is using Monday’s arrest of Anthony Lewis as a reminder for families to talk to their children about strangers and safety. It’s also an opportunity for them to look at their own policies and conversations they have with children.
amazingmadison.com
Mitchell woman sentenced in Lake County
A Mitchell woman will serve time in the state penitentiary on a felony sixth offense Driving Under the Influence charge. 46-year-old Melissa Edwards was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Circuit Court on a charge that she had earlier pleaded guilty to. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Edwards to serve four...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman charged for meth, more
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, near Larchwood on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an open container of alcohol, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police explain the wait to sound alarms with Friday’s double school safety incidents
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police explained why officers did not publicly sound alarms on the same day staff spotted the lurking school suspect at two different schools. On Monday, the Sioux Falls School District sent a letter to parents and staff saying staff spotted a...
